Why did assassins attack Haiti’s Jovenel and Martine Moïse?

AUSTIN: Haiti is a country with a history of slavery, poverty, natural disasters, and political turmoil. It also an example of a nation of people with incredible fortitude and resilience. Before discussing the recent events and headlines concerning the brutal assassination of their elected President Jovenel Moïse and the attempted murder of his wife, Martine Moïse; it is important to revisit the genesis of the modern-day nation of Haiti.

Haiti is the only country that gained its independence after a successful revolt

Haiti’s slave population had been brutalized and exploited by the Spanish, British and French over hundreds of years. It was formerly named St. Dominique or San Domingue. San Domingue became the world’s first Black Republic in 1803. It was because of a brave man named Toussaint L’Ouverture, that the slaves in San Domingue fought for liberty.

After San Domingue’s people gained their freedom, independence was declared on January 1st, 1804. San-Domingue ceased to exist and the first new leader, Jean Jacques Dessalines renamed the island. Its Amerindian name, Ayiti means “land of mountains” from the original Taino/Arawak people who had lived for thousands of years in relative peace on the island before the Europeans arrived.

The world was introduced to Haiti but not recognized by all

The French refused to recognize Haiti’s independence and declared it an illegal pariah state. The Americans, whom the Haitians looked to in solidarity as their mentor in independence, also refused to recognize them while offering solidarity to the French instead. The British, who were negotiating with the French to obtain the ownership title to Haiti also moved in solidarity with France. As did every other nation-state in the Western world.





Victory, therefore, came at a tremendous cost to Haiti, since most countries were still capturing slaves. England did not fully banish slavery until 1833, the first major white nation to do so, while the U.S.A. continued to hold slaves until 1862. Since the U.S.A. still condoned slavery at that time, it meant that Haitian freedom could not be recognized. Therefore Haiti was isolated from any partnership in world affairs. They believed that a slave rebellion was not the ideal situation to have so close to a nation that already owned millions of slaves. Thus, the international community argued that a nation born of a slave revolt set too dangerous a precedent in a world heavily dependent on slave labor.

It was therefore easy for France to persuade Spain and the U.S.A. to join in the economic embargo against Haiti.

As a result, a total blockade lasting throughout much of the 19th century cut Haiti off from any trade and development. This international conspiracy to boycott Haitian goods and commerce plunged the Haitian economy into a chaos that was devastating for Haiti’s long-term economic development.”

Under orders from President Woodrow Wilson, the US Marines invaded Haiti in 1915.

“The excuse for attacking was that they (the USA) was assisting the French in collecting its reparations. Reports indicated that as many as 10,000 political leaders and organizers (referred to as rebels) were killed by American troops during the initial stages of this invasion and occupation.”

This occupation by the United States Marines in 1915 lasted for 19 years. It suppressed any Haitian attempts to reclaim their independence and become a self-sustaining country. Ever since that occupation, the United States, through the power of its “aid packages, charities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs)” has played a pivotal role in Haitian politics. And by doing so, contributing to the misery of Haiti by imposing oppressive and corrupt governments with direct ties to banks and political players in the USA.

Although the US government was said to promote “education and democracy in Haiti”, the literacy rate, adult total (% of people ages 15 and above) in Haiti was reported at 61.69 % in 2016, according to the World Bank. The adult literacy rate is the percentage of people ages 15 and above who can both read and write with understanding a short simple statement about their everyday life.

This is a very low bar. It is estimated that only 5% of the children who start school in Haiti remain in school past the 5th grade.

The Clinton Foundation and Poverty in Haiti

Natural disasters are a part of life on the island, the cycles of poverty and all that comes with poverty for the majority of the population i.e., substandard health care, education, unemployment, housing, and transport-are caused by corruption and “re-distribution” of resources. Billions of dollars have been poured into the wrong hands although they were intended to “help the needy” of Haiti.

A case in point is the earthquake of 2010, and the response by various US-based charities and “foundations”, most specifically the Clinton Foundation. (Haiti Needs $2 Billion the Clinton Foundation Stole From Its Relief Funds)

“The January 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed an estimated 220,000 people. International donors pledged an estimated $13.3 billion in aid to the Caribbean nation in the wake of the devastation. Along with Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive, former President Bill Clinton, who was UN Special Envoy to Haiti, became co-chairman of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC). From January 2010 through June 2012, $9.04 billion in international funding was raised — $3.04 billion from individuals and companies, and $6.04 billion from bilateral and multilateral donors.

Of the $6.04 billion, 9.6 percent, or $580 million went to the Haitian government, while 0.6 percent or $36.2 million went to local Haitian organizations. The lion’s share, 89.8 percent of $5.4 billion went to non-Haitian organizations, including private contractors, international NGOs, and military and civilian agencies of donor countries, including the Pentagon, which charged the US State Department hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The former Senate President of Haiti, Bernard Sansaricq, has gone on the record to testify against Bill and Hillary Clinton. During a statement, he accused the Clintons of “raping and pillaging the Haitian people.”

Sansaricq explained how the Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from Bill’s corporate “friends” who got preferential treatment in looting the island nation.

“In 2010, after the earthquake in Haiti, not only American taxpayers but the whole world has given billions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation for the Haitians. Not even 2% of that money went back to Haiti. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State in 2010, and conspired with her husband to defraud the Haitians of almost all of the billions of dollars their foundation was collecting and Bill was managing.”

As Secretary of State, Hillary Rodham Clinton supported the presidency of Michel Martelly. She actually interfered in Haitian electoral politics by flying to Haiti in 2011 to pressure President René Préval to allow Martelly to participate in a two-person runoff. Martelly won. As president, Martelly selected Special Envoy Bill Clinton’s chief of staff as prime minister and gave important positions to people with criminal backgrounds, known for corruption and violent government repression.

Mrs. Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, became a member of an advisory board of a mining company that owns a gold mine in Haiti and was introduced to the company through the Clinton Global Initiative arm of the Clinton Foundation. All of this fueled speculation that the United States and the Clintons were installing “a puppet government and engaging in profiteering and drew the ire of Haitians and Haitian-Americans.”

Another Clinton Suicide and more of Haiti’s money disappears

Former Haitian official Klaus Eberwein died of a suspicious suicide days before he was scheduled to testify against the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton. The “U.S. surgeon who exposed ‘Clinton Foundation corruption in Haiti’ was found dead in his home under suspicious circumstances. In Haiti, American citizen, Monica Kirsten Peterson was investigating and trying to alert the communities about child sex trafficking and organ harvesting through the Clinton Foundation.

Monica was “suicided” in Haiti. Her findings through the University of Denver Human Trafficking Center, where she was Assistant Director, her investigations into Hillary Clinton’s brother and his “businesses” in Haiti and her blog posts have been scrubbed from the net. Her research was not recovered in her personal effects.

Vile and corrupt practices of the Clinton Foundation and its personnel included pay-for-play, money laundering, and kidnapping Haitian (and other nations’) children for trafficking overseas. These activities/crimes are documented in numerous credible reports and available online if you dig past the mainstream media or big tech search engines.

Clinton Foundation associate, Idaho businesswoman Laura Silsby, was convicted in Haiti and started serving her jail sentence. However, US politicians intervened. She was freed and extradited. She changed her name and incredibly now works with “Amber alert” in another state.

GAVI-the Vaccine Alliance founded and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, promised a number of “gifts” in exchange for promoting cholera vaccines in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. They did not deliver the “solar-powered refrigerators for every household to reach every child in Haiti” but they did provide vaccines for tens of thousands of Haitians.

Haiti has not recovered financially, in infrastructure or in healthcare delivery in spite of all the “aid” sent to Haiti over the decade.

Aid to Haiti also comes with strings attached, as do most if not all “donations”. Haiti was among the 92 poor and middle-income countries offered doses under the Covax Facility and the Bill Gates-funded GAVI. But the Haitian government and President Jovenel Moise declined AstraZeneca PLC shots, citing adverse side effects and widespread fears in the population about this “experimental” injection. As a small country with a relatively uneducated population, a number of foundations decided Haiti was an excellent place to try the experimental vaccine.

However, when a number of organizations pushed the “COVID Vaccine” on the population of Haiti (including the GAVI Vaccine Alliance), Haiti did not accept it.

President Jovenel Moïse

President Jovenel Moïse was an educated, successful businessman who involved himself in supporting basic infrastructure in Haitian communities. He was well known as a banana exporter. He was not a politician, but In 2015, President Michel Martelly designated Moïse as the presidential candidate of the political party Martelly founded, the Haitian Tèt Kale Party (PHTK) a political party the Clintons overtly supported.

On November 27, 2016, election officials said Moïse had won the 2016 election in the first round based on preliminary results, with an estimated voter turnout of 21%. Jovenel Moïse was officially sworn in as President in 2017. He had already announced (last year) that he would not be running for President again in the next election. However, Jovenel Moïse intended his remaining time in office to be dedicated to reform. He planned to hold a referendum to overhaul Haiti’s constitution, which he argued: “needed to be modernized”.

The Biden administration disagrees with President Moïse on reform in Haiti..

In May 2021, the Biden administration granted humanitarian protection for some Haitians in the United States, allowing an estimated 100,000 Haitians to apply to remain lawfully in the country.

While president, Jovenel Moïse angered China by being one of only 15 nations to officially support and recognize Taiwan. Taiwan offered Haiti a loan in 2018 for rebuilding infrastructure – 150 million US dollars – and moved to maintain closer relations with Haiti.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any recognition of the island as an independent state. China applied significant pressure on other nations which “recognized Taiwan”.

The attack on Jovenel and Martine Moïse

When the brutal attack on President Jovenel Moïse and his wife took place this past week, there were recordings by surveillance cameras and from neighbors. Initial and current reports issued by the Haitian government continue to state that “mercenaries” carried out this assassination. They are quick to deflect any responsibility on resident Haitians. There are recordings of a few of the assassins speaking.

The suspects in custody include American (of Haitian descent) citizens and others including men from Colombia. In addition to the two Americans that have been arrested, four other suspects were captured, and four others have been killed. Only one name has been officially released so far. James Solages, a US citizen of Haitian descent and president of a local charity, was taken into custody over Wednesday’s early morning raid on Moïse’s mansion in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Haiti’s Minister of Elections and Inter-party Relations Mathias Pierre told the Associated Press.

Solages is the 35-year-old president of the board of directors of Jacmel First, a charity founded in south Florida in 2019 which is focused on ending childhood hunger in Haiti.

As investigative writer Michael Snyder pointed out:

“It is well known that many major charities are absolutely teeming with intelligence assets. Being part of a charitable organization is a good cover story, and it can also get you access to key government officials.”

In addition to his “charitable work”, it also turns out that Solages also worked as “the chief commander of bodyguards” for the Canadian embassy.

Meanwhile, the official statement from the Biden administration only mentioned elections in Haiti. Democrats offering nothing about the need for and support of an exhaustive investigation into Jovenel Moïse’s murder or of the American citizens already arrested as suspects. Lest they open the door to further investigations in the Clinton Foundation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday, July 8, that “The US is continuing to call for an election this year,” saying it is ‘in the interest of the people of Haiti.’

‘We called for an election this year, or we’re continuing to call for one, because we feel that supporting democratic institutions, the democratic process, is something that would be in the interest of the people of Haiti,’ she told reporters at the White House.”

President Jovenel Moise’s wife, Martine was flown to Florida for medical care. Let us pray and hope she recovers fully. We will be waiting to hear what really happened in Haiti.

#######

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life that has taken her around the world. She works as a contractor in the fields of education, health, research, analysis and training. Joanne is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and her graduate degree from Massey University in New Zealand. She received her Diploma in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the New Zealand School of Acupuncture and TCM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joanne continues to be rostered on the US Department of State Specialist programs and with USAID. Her technical writing has been published in Small Wars Journal, Real Clear Defense, Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Treatment, Research Gate and the New Zealand Herald. Her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” will be published by Defiance Press in October 2021.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne (Jo) Patti Munisteri –