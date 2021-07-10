What American’s don’t know about China – Russia military growth will kill us

FLORIDA: Watching the news reports we cringe at politics that divide this nation as it has not been divided since before the Civil War. Yet, the majority of Americans ignore politics, particulary world and military politics. They are generally happy with their lives. Secure in their belief that the government is there for their benefit. As Covid-19 restrictions are ending, our sports stadiums are filling up with fans, and people across all of the political spectrum are ready to party. We don’t have a care in the world. Except, that we do. Unfortunately, we just don’t know much about the dangers coming to our doors from China and Russia.

Most Americans do not know the winds of war are staring us right in the face

In fact, one would have to search select news sources to understand the threat. The threat of war, even nuclear, with China looms sooner than later. However, events are playing out that increase the threat, turning it into one that might become global. If Russia joins China against the US, the Asian conflict turns into a worldwide conflict. And we can thank the Democrat party and Joe Biden for that position.

China, our number one menace, hates America. Not because of anything that we’ve done to them, but because of who we are.

China is challenging America as top-dog on the world stage.

Just as Japan believed when attacking China in 1933. Today, with unrest in American streets and liberals positioning us a nation filled with racial unrest, China thinks that they are smarter. Not just over America, but all countries. To exploit their superiority complex, while the West submits to feminist weakening of their standing, they encourage strong masculine behaviors. As does Russia. China generals and admirals think that our military is inferior to theirs. Particulary as the US military reduces strict standards of combat rediness. China believes that the US could not withstand high casualties in battle.





In fact one of their Admirals has called for the destruction of two American aircraft carriers, stating that we would capitulate if we took 10,000 casualties. (‘We’ll see how frightened America is’ — Chinese admiral says sinking US carriers key to dominating South China Sea). An assumption that is not completely wrong.

Our feminization of the military has cut our abilities on the battlefield by almost half

While the current witch hunt for white supremacists and radicals in the ranks is completely dismantling our combat cohesion. America’s military is being dismantled from within by generals and admirals whose selfish goals only consider their ability to advance in rank, rather than honoring their oaths of office. (Top US general fires back at critics of critical race theory, calls out ‘white rage’)

Military purges due to “whiteness” are reminiscent of what Stalin did to his military just before Hitler attacked Russia. With the present military leadership buying into a “woke” mility, versus a “ready” military, China just might have the military supperority they claime. But China doesn’t simply want to defeat us, they want to crush us. And they are building their military to do just that. (China’s military prepares for war, while America’s military goes ‘woke’)

China now leads the US in Space and military preparation for combat on that battlefield. Thier Navy is substantially larger than ours Their Air Force repleat with top-of-the-line aircraft, missiles, and drones. The Chinese army is not only trained as one of the best in the world but dwarfs the size of ours. (An Interactive Look at the U.S.-China Military Scorecard)

American dollars paid for China’s military growth

Dollars earned through unfair tariffs, and trade practices granted by Democrats and mostly left in place by Bush. Presiden tDonald J. Trump was the only leader to change that equation. His tariffs on Chinese goods may have slowed China’s military growth by a few years. However, that is all being walked back under the present administration.

Biden’s weakness has emboldened China’s military ambitions, hastening their timeline, and today they are placing amphibious troops in a position to invade Taiwan. China wants Taiwan for the same reason that we would go to war to stop them. The chip technology that only Taiwan possesses. They sell those chips to America, used by our military. China wants that technology and the ability to control its export to America. (Will China make a move on Taiwan to control the global chip market?)

To ensure victory over America, China is increasing the size and locations of its nuclear forces.

If a military conflict between the U.S. and China suddenly erupted, it would probably not “go nuclear” initially. But China has been feverishly preparing for a scenario in which nuclear weapons will be used.

China is expanding its missile silos. Satellite image analysis shows that the country is seeking to increase its nuclear weapon stockpile. At least 119 potential silos were identified in the desert in Gansu Province, spread over 700-square-miles, to increase their nuclear arsenal which is estimated to be made up of between 250 to 315 nuclear weapons. (China boosts its nuclear arsenal as world’s stockpile shrinks)

It comes as President Xi Jinping issued a warning to ‘bullying’ foreign nations telling them to stay out of China’s business during a speech earlier this month.

In addition to construction in the Gansu Province, the Chinese are building new silos in other locations as well. Bringing their nuclear arms close to the numbers America has.

“If the silos under construction at other sites across China are added to the count, the total comes to about 145 silos under construction,” Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, part of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said in a summary of his findings provided to The Washington Post. “We believe China is expanding its nuclear forces in part to maintain a deterrent that can survive a U.S. first strike in sufficient numbers to defeat U.S. missile defenses.”

Instead of focusing on making their military “more diverse”, as that is now America’s main military focus, the Chinese are actually working very hard to prepare for the next war, and the dramatic shift that we have been witnessing has stunned U.S. officials.

This month, China commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, and Xi Jinping used that as an opportunity to warn that any nation that tries to bully China “will have their heads bashed bloody…Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China,” he said.

“We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China…Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

I’m not sure Biden hears or understands the implications of Xi’s speech. Biden not understanding that Xi was not threatening Iceland, rather America. In both China and Russia politicians are talking tough about the United States, and in both cases, their military is being prepared for a potential future conflict.

Right now, our relations with China and Russia are at the very worst

And that includes at the height of the Cold War. This dramatic state of affairs is the result of the Russian Dossier hoax. A hoax Democrats designed to destroy President Trump.

Democrats said vial things about Russia and its President trying to castigate Trump. Every lie being heard by the second-largest nuclear force in the world. And as soon as Biden steps into the White House, he insults Putin again. Is it any wonder that the Russians are our enemy now?

During his speech before the Chinese Communist Party, Xi spoke very forcefully about reunification with Taiwan.

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China. It is also a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and advance peaceful national reunification.

“All of us, compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must come together and move forward in unison. We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward Taiwan independence, and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi proclaimed.

Most Americans have absolutely no idea how serious this situation is.

And Biden is just as clueless. As are those who are really running this government. They believe that China would never attack Taiwan, let alone America because they live in an alternate reality. Xi’s words were not encrypted or shrouded to their meaning. He plans to go to war to rein in Taiwan, and if America resists that movement, we will be annihilated.

In Taiwan, there is a big push to formally declare independence, and the Biden administration has been greatly angering the Chinese government by supporting the right of the Taiwanese people to determine their own future. This is the mindset among Biden’s inter-advisers. Clueless ideologues who think they are the smartest people on the planet who will have their ways.

People who never faced reality a day in their lives.

They do not understand that if Taiwan formally declares independence, China will invade. And if China invades, the U.S. military will intervene.

Certainly, America will support the Taiwanese armed forces. Japan’s limited self-defensive forces, Australia and New Zealand will all send their troops to the rescue. However, it is America’s 323 million facing China’s 1.64 billion. Plus all of their nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to talk tough as well. Russian President Vladimir Putin just warned that there would be an “asymmetrical” response if certain boundaries were crossed by western powers. He wasn’t talking about Greenland, but NATO, led by the United States.

“No matter what sanctions are imposed on Russia, no matter what the scaremongering, Russia is developing and in some respects, our country has surpassed the European countries and even the US,” he said.

He was talking about his growing military might. While Putin said the nation would not be taking steps that would be harmful to Russia, he said if boundaries were crossed, they would find “asymmetrical ways” to respond. That means through the use of force. Putin can very easily make such a statement.

Russia demonstrated what an asymmetrical response might look like when they “sunk” an aircraft carrier in their war game just 35 miles off the coast of Hawaii. (Russian fleet practices sinking aircraft carrier near Hawaiian coast)

That, of course, in conjunction with their invasion of the Crimea and the ongoing fight in Ukraine using “volunteers.” Russia also attacking a British ship in the Black Sea and followed by her threats to sink any U.S. ship that entered the area. (Russian forces confront British warship in Black Sea military encounter)

Biden backed down and canceled scheduled military ships sailing into those waters.

As hard as it is to fathom, the U.S. military was surprised in each of the mentioned incidents.

As the U.S. military focuses on “social change,” the Russians have been rapidly developing a whole host of incredibly advanced new weapons systems. (Putin Just Made a Big Promise to the Russian Military: Even Better Weapons) These better weapons including the 3M22 Tsirkon, a winged, hypersonic cruise missile with an operational range of at least 900 miles, and a maximum speed of up to Mach 9.

So far we do not have a defensive system, on land or at sea, that can counter it.

Then there is the Sarmat, a 200+ ton, liquid-fueled ICBM that supports a payload of up to 15 MIRV nuclear warheads.

According to Putin, the weapon is virtually non-interceptable and boasts “practically unlimited range.”

The S-500 “Prometheus” is the successor to Russia’s flagship S-400 “Triumf” missile defense system, offering across-the-board improvements in target acquisition, operational range, and tracking, as well as the functionality to engage hypersonic cruise missiles and targets flying at speeds of over Mach 5.

Neither America, nor our NATO partners, have anything equal to these systems. Most Americans don’t realize this, but in many areas the Russians completely outclass us now. And that includes outer space.

So enjoy all of this peace and prosperity while you still can. Biden and the clowns now running America are definitely not preparing for what is about to happen. Heed this as a warning of the future unless it can be stopped. Biden’s administration must be stopped, and the only way is at the ballot box in November 2022.

Electing Trump loyalist into federal offices will stop this madness, because under Trump all of these threats were under control.

