



European and North American governments reacted with media condemnation and a flurry of “statements”. These rather anemic responses combined with a morally weak untenable political position served to widen the rift in diplomatic relations. Wrong move in front of both our US allies and our adversaries. As I was once counseled before leaving to live and work in Siberia, “Never show weakness to the Russians”.

Why Kazakhstan matters

Kazakhstan’s economy is the most robust in Central Asia. It is the ninth largest country in the world with a population of over 19 million people. Kazakhstan is rich in oil, natural gas, copper, gold, uranium and other mineral resources. It has vast fertile land with abundant animal life and includes a border with the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan revived commercial fishing and implemented ecological measures in the past two decades to restore habitats destroyed under the soviet years. In 2008, Kazakhstan’s Naurzum and Korgalzhyn state nature reserves were named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Under what has been labeled a repressive and corrupt regime directed by Nursultan Nazarbayev, members of his family and close friends have ruled over Kazakhstan since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. While President, Nazarbayev pressed his nation to become an exporting nation and directed programs to improve infrastructure, transport, pipelines and education; he also maintained a level of stability in a struggling, geopolitically precarious nation state.

Moreover, Kazakhstan is an ethnically and religiously diverse nation with a consistent history of tolerant co-existence. It is also a nation subjected to forced population relocations and migrant workers.

Most people are not aware that Kazakhstan was the location of numerous “gulags” during soviet times. Gulags where female inmates and children were placed in prisons in northern Kazakhstan. The most infamous was Alzhir, a Russian acronym for the Akmola Camp for the Wives of Traitors to the Motherland. When the camps were finally disbanded thousands of Slavs, Cossacks, Tartars and even Germans remained and settled in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s leadership since its independence in 1991 encouraging participation in international confederations.

The EEU Eurasian Economic Union, consisting of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan with agreements on labor and migration with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is one of achievements of Kazakhstan’s former Prime Minister and longtime political power broker, Karim Massimov.

Massimov and friends

Massimov is a global player. He speaks fluent Russian, Mandarin, Kazakh, English, and Arabic. He is an invited member of the World Economic Forum, President of Martial Arts Federations and a recipient of Open Society (Soros Foundation Kazakhstan) SFK grants in media, education and civic engagement. He taught at Colombia University in New York, the Moscow Technological State Academy, studied at the University of Wuhan law institute, the Kazakh State Academy of Management, and the former KGB (now FSB) school for Higher Intelligence in Russia.

Massimov worked in banking, international trade, politics, and academia. He is known as a very capable, affable, and shrewd man who brokers deals and knows when to schmooze and when to compromise.

Karim Massimov was named Head of National Security/Intelligence in 2016 by President Nazarbayev.

Even before his position as Intelligence chief, Massimov met frequently with world leaders including China’s Xi Jinping, Iran’s Major General Ali Shamhany, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, India’s NSA Director Ajit Doval and members of the Haqqani and Taliban networks.

Massimov met a number of times in the USA and Ukraine with Hunter and Joe Biden. They were all involved with the Burisma gas corporation in Ukraine. Another player in the Ukraine fiasco under the Obama administration was Anthony Blinken. Yes, the current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Maybe Massimov carried a grudge at being passed over to be President in 2019 when Nazarbayev resigned. Maybe Massimov got greedy. Maybe Massimov was compromised and was turned. Maybe it was a combination of all these factors, but as of now Karim Massimov has been arrested, thrown in jail, and charged with treason in Kazakhstan. Maybe he will “sing like a canary” soon. Maybe his previous “friends and associates” including Biden and Blinken are sweating the outcome.

Déjà vu

The playbook for the attempted disruption and regime change in Kazakhstan looks suspiciously similar to the one used in Ukraine. Even STRATFOR’s head George Friedman stated the overthrow of Ukraine’s elected President Yanukovych was “really the most blatant coup in history”.

More evidence about the violence in Maidan and in other regions in Ukraine has been uncovered over the years but suppressed by legacy media platforms. However, a few documents and videos remain including this one:

“Breaking Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ashton discuss Ukraine over the phone”. Evidently, snipers were hired from Estonia to do work in Ukraine. Outside disrupters were interspersed throughout actions in Crimea, Donetsk, Donbass and Kiev.

US Victoria Nuland’s phone calls on video describing the US role in regime change and personnel they wanted “placed in the new government” have been “removed”. This was not just a democrat inspired interference. John McCain was deeply involved with Ukrainian politicians and oligarchs. He even had a street in central Kiev named after him-before his death.

Videos taken last week (January 6-9, 2021) showing carloads of weapons being unloaded and distributed to “protestors” in Kazakhstan are still circulating on the internet. Media and social media were used to rally people in the major cities of Almaty and Astana. Anti-Russian disinformation was disseminated around the net and over major new sites. Was this in a clumsy effort to divert attention away from North American internal corruption reports and political repression?

Reduction of force

Meanwhile on Tuesday President Tokayev announced a de-escalation of force and a return to a national solution to corruption. By Tuesday communications and internet connections were restored in Kazakhstan. At least 160 citizens were killed and more than a dozen security forces personnel. This was Kazakhstan’s deadliest outburst of violence since it gained independence more than 30 years ago. Reports of more than ten thousand people arrested circulated in world press.

President Tokayev’s new cabinet ministers were announced on Wednesday. 11 out of 20 ministers retained their positions.

Tokayev announced that “a phased withdrawal” would begin in two days and take “no more than 10 days.”

“The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed,” he said. In another significant move, Tokayev announced on Tuesday plans to bring an end to a widely criticized private recycling monopoly linked to the former president’s youngest daughter, Aliya Nazarbayevaa, 41.”

Kazakhstan’s neighbors will be watching closely how the shift of power is managed after the violent incidents of the past few weeks. As will the rest of the world be watching Kazakhstan and its neighbors.

