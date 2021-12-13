New Zealand – A model for induced medical tyranny and apartheid

As of December 3, New Zealand implemented aggressive, restrictive, draconian laws and mandates against her citizens, all under the guise of “protection.”

“If you want to go to bars and restaurants, get vaccinated,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “If you want to get a haircut, get vaccinated. If you want to go to a concert or a festival, get vaccinated. NZ sets a 90 percent COVID vaccine target. If you want to go to a gym or sports event, get vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, there will be everyday things you miss out on.”

Starting with the “traffic light” system introduced in October 2021, essentially, there will be a tiered (caste) system based on participation or non-consent for involvement in an experimental clinical trial of a new medical injection.

Starting in August 2021, there have been reported deaths in New Zealand “probably linked to the Pfizer vaccine.” In addition, the side effects including myocarditis, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and pericarditis are linked to the vaccines.





“There’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program…,” says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. “Do you know, I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied so long as there’s someone who is eligible and hasn’t been vaccinated,” she added.

Moreover, “reporting” (snitching) is encouraged. For example, public service announcements promote using NZ government forms to report others’ “breaching rules” on their website.

Lockdown measures will end only once 90 percent of those 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Ardern and the Minister of Health Andrew Little.

District Health Boards (DHBs) are being phased out in New Zealand in the next months in a move to improve the delivery of the vaccines and other treatments. The Government announced it would abolish all 20 District Health Boards and create a single health organization in a sweeping plan to centralize New Zealand’s healthcare system, including separating Maori health care services into a new Maori health Authority.

The Māori Health Authority will work alongside Health New Zealand with “a joint role in developing system plans, commissioning for primary and community services, and will commission kaupapa Māori services.”

However, Maori and Pacific Islander communities will be adversely affected by the “traffic light system.” Statistically, they have a lower percentage of their population who choose to avoid vaccinations for personal, medical, and religious reasons. As a result, they will be denied access to all the activities and facilities restricted by the New Zealand government to those who do not show a “vaccine pass.”

There are no religious exemptions in New Zealand.

Fewer than 100 people in the population of five million are estimated to qualify as medically exempt from the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, the only brand offered in New Zealand.

The Minister of Health Andrew Little is a career politician with no medical background, as is the Prime Minister of New Zealand. It is instructive to look at the career of this man and his special interests.

Andrew James Little (born May 7, 1965) is a New Zealand politician and former trade union official, currently serving as Minister of Health and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations. He is also the Minister for the Government Communications Security Bureau and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service. Little was previously Leader of the Opposition from 2014 to 2017.

Little was the national secretary of New Zealand’s largest trade union, the Engineering, Printing and Manufacturing Union (EPMU), and he was President of the Labour Party from 2009 to 2011. He entered Parliament in 2011 as a list MP. Little served as the New Zealand Labour Party leader from November 18, 2014, until August 1, 2017, when he resigned to make way for Jacinda Ardern.

With the formation of a Labour-led coalition government in October 2017, Little was appointed as Minister of Justice, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, and Minister in charge of the Government Communications Security Bureau and New Zealand Security Intelligence Service. In July 2020, Little was appointed as the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety.

Following the 2020 election, Andrew Little left the Justice and Workplace Relations and Safety roles and was appointed Minister of Health instead.

At present, you have the Minister of Health, who is also the Minister for New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and Government Communications Security. He has significant authority over all New Zealanders’ surveillance, communications, and health with no practical background in these fields except through political appointment and service. His education was in law. He is an attorney.

The term “medical tyranny” has been used for Australia, Austria, and Germany and is relevant to what is happening in New Zealand. Without a vote or voice from the general population or a hearing from the full spectrum of doctors and researchers from the broader medical and scientific community, career politicians are making the decisions that essentially will divide their societies into two tiers or “classes.”

The people who have been “fully vaccinated” and those who have not.

There are already reports of New Zealand citizens being denied health care or put on waiting lists at clinics if they have not been fully vaccinated. Several alternative health clinics have been forced to close.

The economic consequences of Prime Minister Ardern’s policies have been disastrous for working- and middle-class New Zealanders. After a double-dip recession, the forecast is grim.

The recent report entitled,

“Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger of an economic crash which could see asset prices collapse, businesses fail, and KiwiSaver funds and investment portfolios destroyed. As a result, recent homebuyers may find themselves owing more on their mortgage than their home is worth.”

“According to the report, with zero interest rates and money printing, asset prices have soared, consumer prices have risen, and public debt has reached dangerous levels globally. The result is an economically perilous future.”

Jacinda Ardern’s Government is imposing hefty fines and criminal charges for those who “break the COVID-19 orders”.

“A person who fails to comply with a COVID-19 order, such as traveling without permission, will have committed a criminal offense and is now liable on conviction for a fine of up to NZ$12,000, up from NZ$4,000, or six months imprisonment. Fines for companies can go up to NZ$15,000.” (approximately $10,000 US)

“On-the-spot fines for infringement offenses like failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory will be increased to NZ$4,000 for individuals from NZ$300 previously. If the matter goes to court, the court can impose a fine of up to NZ$12,000.”

Kiwis (New Zealanders) are known for their friendly natures, “clean/green” country, can-do attitude, and freedoms. As a result, refugees from sub-Saharan Africa, the former Soviet Union, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, communist China, and North Korea have found sanctuary there over the past few decades.

Kiwis have been part of alliances ANZAC, ANZUS participating in defense of western countries far away in World Wars I and II, in the Vietnam War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Kiwis from all different backgrounds have fought and died to preserve freedom, liberty, and democracy.

The New Zealand Government condemned apartheid in South Africa and bans racial discrimination in its own multi-racial country. As a result, many doctors and medical practitioners from South Africa fled to New Zealand in the 1990s.

There is a difference between informed consent and choice in medical treatments for your own body and forced medical procedures with a risk of severe side effects and death.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand is giving her population no choice to live their lives fully. This is medical tyranny.

