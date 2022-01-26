Is war with Russia the only way to save the Biden presidency

War. Yep, that is the only fix for the failing presidency of sleepy Joe. In the sense of never letting a crisis go to waste, starting a war with Russia may be the only salvation for Ole’ Joe. But does he know that? The reasons for politicians to go to war are many. First, war is good business for defense industry businesses and neo-cons. For Biden, it is what he can gain from it.

War means lots of Defense contracts and money pouring into political coffers.

Joe Biden and his crime family know how to leverage defense contractors for kickbacks to fill bank accounts over the dead bodies of American service members. War also helps a sitting president gain political power from both sides of the aisle. Remember, many neocons from the Bush-era are still in congress. They are just as eager to push war for their financial gain.

War would be a bipartisan deal, giving Biden the robust and decisive look of a leader that he needs to survive the 2022 mid-term elections.

And speaking of the mid-terms, he would gain the public support he has lost with every venture he has undertaken to become the least popular president ever. He might even hold onto the Senate, if not the House.





It would be a gain of momentous proportions.

However, a downside to entering into a war would be how the troops perform on the battlefield. Biden’s leadership in the withdrawal from Afghanistan showed how dysfunctional his administration was. Do American soldiers and allies trust Biden’s leadership after leaving 13 dead, dozens wounded, and hundreds behind on the battlefield of Afghanistan?

During that withdrawal, Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Michael Milley, showed that they do not know what Biden leadership is doing. It led to chaos, confusion, and unnecessary loss of life. And in the end, a total humiliation for America, a victory for the Taliban, and Joe Biden imprinting his image as a doddering old fool.

But, Ole Joe is full of himself and believes that he is the smartest man alive.

He thinks that he can pull it off this time regardless of the cost to your child. He wants to be respected. But that ship has failed both at home and internationally. So look for him to try to form a consensus without NATO partners going into a war.

It will be a tough sell because he gave the Russian Nord Stream pipeline go-ahead. It immediately put Europe under the thumb of Vladimir Putin. This is why NATO is very unlikely to send troops to aid Ukraine. However, Biden is under extensive pressure from the warmongering neo-cons on the Republican party and the Clinton wing of the Democrat party. Both of them have never found a war they didn’t like. After all, it is not their sons, daughters, wives, and husband’s going into harm’s way.

Assistant Secretary of Defense under Obama, Evelyn Farkas, advocates for the U.S. to get involved militarily in Ukraine.

“Americans and Europeans must understand that Ukraine’s independence is of vital import — for ourselves as well as Ukraine — and must act accordingly. That is also the best way to deter Putin.”

Nowhere do they state how protecting Ukraine has any strategic value other than deterring Putin.

A man that the Democrat party mercilessly attacked for over four years in their attempt to destroy Trump. Nonetheless, the underlying factor in a war with Russia would be that it would cover Biden’s abysmal record in office and possibly maintain at least one House of Congress.

And there is one other consideration to ponder as Biden tries to formulate his next move. One that most have already forgotten. One cannot discount the fact that while there may not be a military reason to intervene in Ukraine, Biden may have a financial one. Remember Burisma? Perhaps Biden is interested more in protecting his economic interests than in protecting Ukraine or the U.S.A.

Under any circumstance, the next few days will be pivotal to the 2022 mid-term elections. Looking at the timetable for the new moon, February 3rd in the Donbas region of Ukraine is a new moon, with only 0.3% illumination.

A perfect time to invade Ukraine.

Before then, the addled brain of Joe Biden must decide what happens next.

Through his diminished cognitive abilities, he must ponder every consideration, including his future as president, and decide whether to save his reputation or this nation.

For good or for bad, it is in the hands of the man now sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The thing is, if Trump still slept there, none of this would have happened.

Let’s go, Brandon, and work twice as hard at neutralizing him in November.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

