Iran: The absolute language of firmness is required

On Thursday, February 25th, Reuters reported that “In response to missile strikes against U.S. targets in Iraq, the United States has launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian military bases and facilities in Syria.” (U.S. air strikes in Syria target Iranian-backed militia – Pentagon)

A Pentagon spokesman said in a statement that “on the orders of President Biden,” these attacks were carried out. (John Kirby – February 26) This military action is “the first deadly attacks ordered by the Biden administration against the Iranian regime’s mercenary proxy network.” (Washington Post, February 26)

“The Iranian regime cannot be immune from the consequences of its actions,” the U.S. president said of his administration’s decision. The U.S. Secretary of State also commented on the attacks:

“The Iranian regime cannot escape punishment, and I think that this message has been clearly received by the Iranian regime.” (Blinken, February 26)

This heavy attack on the forces of the clerical regime was immediately supported politically by the European governments. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that France stands by the U.S. airstrikes against the militias supported by the Iranian regime in Syria.





The British Foreign Secretary also stated that the U.K. supports the U.S. response to the militias (of the Iranian regime). In the U.S. Congress, we also saw a wave of support from senators and senior representatives.

Even with many party differences,

“President Biden’s decision to order an airstrike in Syria in retaliation for recent attacks on American service members was met with praise from top Republicans.” (Fox News, February 26).

The Iranian regime is surprised by this reaction

After Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, the mullahs’ regime calculated that the sanctions would be lifted or at least eased with his arrival. The Iranian regime would then be able to use the released money and oil money for terrorism and funding militia forces in the region again. It can implement its policies in the region.

This scenario is precisely what happened after the 2015 nuclear deal.

In other words, the Iranian regime, with the $150 billion released, in addition to the money from the sale of oil, fully expanded its proxy forces. No money was spent on the welfare of the people. In 2017 and 2019, two uprisings in Iran were formed due to poverty and unemployment and shook the regime’s foundations.

Six weeks have passed since the establishment of the new administration in the White House.

No sanctions have been lifted, and no openings appeared for the regime. According to Farhikhtegan newspaper of February 27, “the U.S. attack on the regime’s positions in Syria shows well that Biden’s America is going in the same direction that Trump was moving in.”

The Javan website of the Revolutionary Guards on February 27 stated,

“The Biden administration, which initially claimed to reverse the Trump administration’s policies and actions (now) has followed in its footsteps!”

Kayhan, who is close to Khamenei, said on February 27:

“The U.S. government has officially accepted the responsibility for the attack on Hashd al-Shaabi. While the responsibility for such attacks was not accepted openly even by the Trump administration!”

Time does not go back





During the 16 years of the Bush (Jr.) and Obama administrations, the clerical regime carried out terrorist attacks that killed thousands of American soldiers in Iraq. According to Brian Hook (President Trump’s Iran desk manager ret.), the regime killed about 650 U.S. troops with roadside bombs alone. Yet, there was no decisive response from either the Republican or Democratic administrations in the United States.

On the contrary, the regime received huge concessions. This appeasement policy made the Iranian regime so emboldened that it attacked the U.S. embassy or consulate in Iraq at different times.

The Iranian regime understands only the language of firmness

Since 2017, the American political establishment has realized that appeasement no longer serves its interests. Hence, with the Trump administration’s coming to power, the U.S. government abandoned the appeasement policy. After the fiery uprising of December 2017 by the Iranian people, the world realized the regime’s weakness and instability.

According to Rouhani, Iran’s President, in September 2018, it was after that that Trump became greedy and left the JCPOA!

The recent heavy U.S. military attack confirms the end of the appeasement period. It reflects the fact that the balance of power and geopolitics in the region, especially after the two great uprisings of the Iranian people, the uprisings of December 2017 and November 2019, will never return to 2015.

Iran and the world: At a crossroads

Now, the Supreme Leader, who has absolute power in Iran, has two options:

To learn from this attack and to not gain concessions with missile attacks. In which case, how can it give morale to its forces in Iran and the region? Would they now see how weak and fragile the regime has become. To continue terrorism and missile strikes, in which case it must wait for the escalation of sanctions, the continuation of maximum pressure, heavy military strikes, international consensus, and significant political and military blows. In this case, the hungry and the unemployed army will mobilize again and mark the third and last uprising.

Given this situation, “the new U.S. administration quickly realized that this regime understands only the language of firmness and fire response, and this indicates a change in the balance of power in 2021 compared to 2015.”

The two uprisings of 2017 and 2019 have long heralded this change of power. It is time to stand on the right side of history and with the people of Iran.