Iran’s Religious Regime: Forty years of international struggle

FRANCE — It has been forty years since the Mullahs took over in Iran. Hassan Rohani recently said that they have been in constant conflict with the international community for forty years. A religious regime, based on medieval dogmas, has forced itself upon the Iranian people, and the world.

Iran’s leaders have not allowed the previously modern thinking people of Iran to spend a moment free from war and terrorism.





Iran’s religious regime is unable to create economic prosperity.

The Mullahs unable to create jobs to meet the economic and cultural needs of the newly liberated forces after the anti-monarchy uprising of 1979. Economic prosperity requires a relatively democratic atmosphere that is incompatible with the nature of this religious regime. Thus, they relied on foreign-policy and repressive strategies to survive and firmly establish their religious dictatorship.

Iran’s leadership has not only disappointed the people by not being able to create economic prosperity but also creating devastating wartime conditions that are seemingly unending.

Since the regime is retrogressive against the modern world, it is a constant hostile state against the progressive world –especially the United States of America. The regime’s behavior against women is the best proof of such a standpoint. Anti-American slogans have been able to gather many ‘nouveau riche‘ people around this regime inside and out of Iran.

Terrorism – a tool for the regime to impose itself on the modern world and advance its policies.

The regime relies on repression and violating human rights at home and terrorist attempts outside of the country. From the explosion of the US Marines headquarters and the killing of French soldiers in Lebanon on October 23, 1983, to the explosion of the Israeli Jewish center in Argentina on July 18, 1994; from the last failed terrorist attempt in Paris against the biggest opposition rally of Iranians in 2018, we have seen the fingerprint of the highest authorities of the regime.

This is why various courts in Argentine and Germany are looking at Iran’s highest authorities for these crimes. The criminal nature of this regime is not hidden, leaving little to dispute. But one may dispute how to deal with this terrorist government.

Institutionalized terrorism

Since terrorism is an essential tool of advancing the regime’s strategy, it has been institutionalized among them. While the systematic violation of human rights has been one of their necessities.

After the Iran-Iraq war, in their internal discussions, the Iranian regime eventually found its way of survival in terrorism and militancy which lead them to establish the Quds Force in 1980 for special operations abroad.

From this point on, the Quds Force not only undertook the offshore terrorist operations in the region but also undertook the foreign policy of the regime in countries such as Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

The Iranian regime cannot go on without terrorism. Nonetheless, western countries’ approach Iran with a policy of appeasement and tolerance.





Based on the statement of former chief of FBI, they knew that the highest authorities of the regime from Supreme Leader to the Intelligence Minister were involved in exploding the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia in June of 1996. (Khobar Towers bombing of 1996 – Terrorist Attack, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

“Attorney General John D. Ashcroft said that Iranian government officials “inspired, supported, and supervised members of Saudi Hezbollah” in the attack. However, no Iranian officials were charged in the indictment, and Iran denied any role in the bombing.”

They didn’t show a serious reaction to the incident except moving the American forces out of the region which showed the regime that they won’t pay a price for their terrorism.

Terrorism: Bombings in Argentina – March 17, 1992; July 18, 1994

In 1992 and 1994, two bombs devastated the Argentinean Jewish community and marked the arrival of Middle Eastern terrorism to South America.

In November 2005, Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman charged 21-year-old, Lebanese citizen Ibrahim Hussein Berro as the suicide bomber who blew up the Jewish community center in 1994.

Nisman said the man belonged to Hezbollah, that relatives had identified him from photographs, and that despite his indictment he had still not ruled out an Iranian connection to the bombing.

Despite Mr. Nisman’s investigations showing the involvement of the highest authorities of Iran in the explosion of the Jewish center in Argentina, in which he also lost his life, we still see that the regime of Iran continues its terrorist policy.

A plot of assassinating former Saudi Arabia was exposed and the attempt for the explosion in a large Iranian opposition rally discovered. This rally, in the summer of 2018, had tens of thousands of US and European political figures involved. Thankfully, the combined police forces of Belgic, France, and Germany did a great job preventing it.

Terrorist Attacks on The US Embassy in Baghdad

The United States eliminated the Qud Force Commander Qassim Solimani, on January 3, 2020, in response to the Iranian regime’s terrorist attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. It will take this type of force response, instead of appeasement, in order to change the terrorist regime.

Unfortunately, the past 40 years have clearly shown that the Iranian regime neither wants nor can go with international norms in the 21st century. The uprising of the Iranian people in mid-November last year, and early January by the students showed that the Iranians rejected the religious dictatorship in its entirety and were calling for the establishment of a modern government.

It is only possible to make the region and the international community free of this blind terrorism by standing beside, and supporting, the citizens of Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Lead Image: By MojNews, CC BY 4.0 license.