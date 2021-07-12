International support grows for the people’s resistance to Iran’s regime

FRANCE: The theocratic regime of Iran has held sway over the Iranian people for the last forty years. While the Iranian people believed the regime offered freedom and democracy, it has instead been decades under the monarchist dictatorship. Imagine their shock as the human rights violations and crimes piled up under a regime claiming God led their leaders, especially the Supreme Leader. It was a grab of power, by any means possible. Including lies, intimidation, and torture.

Using fatwas, prison, torture, and more, the Iranian regime has consolidated its power and taken over national industries to maintain its wealth and power. That has meant the Iranian people are living in poverty, while their leaders ignore critical public health and economic issues.

The regime claims that the sanctions are keeping them from buying vaccines, even as evidence mounts that this is not the case.

Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a fatwa against buying vaccines from the U.S. and other European countries.

The policy focus is on keeping the Iranian people unaware, even as his regime continues to strip Iran of its resources.





An Iranian resistance is growing as the regime offers no coherent policy except to get rich on the backs of the Iranian people and their natural resources. Countries around the world are also revising their policies regarding the Iranian regime in light of their increased terrorist activities throughout Europe and around the globe.

In a recent statement, the British Committee for Iran Freedom outlined a few recommendations for shaping the UK’s policy on Iran.

“We express our deep concerns about ongoing human rights violations in Iran. Under Rouhani’s tenure 114 women have been executed making the regime in Iran the number one executioner of women in the world. The failure of the UN and the international community to address the alarming human rights situation, including the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, has emboldened the regime and led to further deterioration,” said the statement, which was signed by supporters from the House of Lords and the House of Commons, along with leaders from countries throughout Europe and around the globe.

The group also expressed that the lack of consistency regarding accountability by the international community, stating, “It is time to make it clear to Tehran that such behavior will no longer be tolerated.”

Along with expressing frustration about the lack of accountability regarding Iran’s terrorist activities the group also pointed out that Iran’s regime remains untrustworthy.

Iran’s election a screen for the Regime’s consolidation of its power

This deception is particularly evident regarding its nuclear infrastructure, which remained intact despite the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The regime only made token efforts to appear in compliance, while they used the benefits of the agreement to expand their influence throughout the Middle East and globally.

When the U.S. left the JCPOA during the Trump administration, the Iranian regime used that as an excuse to ramp up their nuclear efforts even further.

Yet, those efforts have begun to backfire on the regime, as regional politics are changing. Additionally, the international community is awakening to the terrorist activities of the regime and its security forces. Now is the time to insist on accountability, instead of continuing a policy of appeasement with the regime.

With that in mind, multiple leading groups around the world have called for tougher sanctions on the regime as long as its rogue behavior, including taking dual citizens hostage.

The missing piece of the UK’s policy toward Iran ignores the yearning of the Iranian people for freedom and democracy.

Multiple protests show that the Iranian people no longer believe that the regime is able to reform itself. Not even through the “moderates” faction. They have expressed the desire for genuine change through their continuing and growing resistance effort.

“We believe that the ten-point plan outlined by President-elect of the NCRI (National Council of Resistance of Iran), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and her calls for the establishment of a republic in Iran based on free and fair elections, separation of religion and state, gender equality, non-discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities, and a non-nuclear Iran, deserve our support,” the group further said.

A firm and consistent policy with Iran’s regime that holds them accountable for their actions is key to supporting the Iranian people. Helping the people in their fight for real change and the end of the regime’s oppression.

About the Author:

Hamid Enayat is an Iranian political analyst and freelance writer based in Europe.