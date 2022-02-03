Hyping-War with Russia, the biggest loser is Ukraine

In 1918, U.S. Senator Hiram Johnson reportedly declared: “The first casualty when war comes is truth.” Psychological operations (Psyops) are used by all countries engaging in conflict in the 21st century to inflict this particular “casualty.” Deliberate disinformation is spread to provoke fear and disruption of the opposing forces. Rumors collected by intelligence units are sifted to manipulate the local population. “Reports” are often just stories created by military units specializing in demoralizing the enemy. Paid media outlets and journalists spout fabricated narratives daily to rally the invading nation to attack. Soon few know what the actual situation is on the ground. Is America hyping-War between Russia and Ukraine? If so, why?

Western media only focuses attention on the Russian troops. It never once points to the fact that it was Ukraine that first deployed troops and weapons.

Biden sent an order to U.S. journalists, including correspondents of all major TV channels, to evacuate Ukraine by February 5

The evacuation order includes about 600-700 US journalists currently in Ukraine. Any remaining will be there at their own risk. There will always be some “adrenaline junkies” “and “war tourists” who want to be the ones to “get” the story. Possibly becoming the story by courting danger. However, staying might result in their harm or others being harmed trying to rescue them.

The most responsible and reliable journalists are those from Ukraine and surrounding countries who speak the language and know the territory. Most of them report in English to reach a wider audience.





A few independent observers have the military knowledge, investigative techniques, and linguistic tools to discern the facts from the fictional chronicles. Moreover, they have proved their courage and credibility from previous investigative reports.

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva is a Bulgarian analyst who discovered and documented connections between the late John McCain and weapons running to terrorist groups in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Specifically, Ukraine.

“Shipments included White Phosphorus, Depleted Uranium, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Konkurs Missiles, ‘Non-standard’ weapons (bio/chem) and ammunition. These weapons were transported on “diplomatic flights” and through SilkWay Airlines, which provided flights with permits gained by John McCain and Hillary Clinton. McCain was also the controlling partner in the Bulgarian company Arsenal. The Arsenal company website proudly announces some of their products, capabilities, and clients”.

U.S. power politicians have vested interests in Ukraine

Why this background is relevant to the situation in Ukraine in 2022 is because of extortion and coverup involving energy companies and regime change in Ukraine in 2014. These exploits involved current U.S. President Joseph Biden, his son Hunter, his brother James Biden, Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi, Mitt Romney’s right-hand man, and former CIA officer-J. Cofer Black, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and the late Senator John McCain.

American actions in Ukraine include pharmaceutical companies testing drugs on Ukrainians, pushing mandatory vaccines on children starting in 2012, and experimenting with anti-retroviral drugs on Ukrainian Aids patients.

Sex trafficking is prevalent in Ukraine.

Ukrainians are delivered to “buyers” throughout the world. Corrupt law enforcement has permitted the proliferation of criminal gangs, including their involvement in international drug trade and human trafficking throughout Ukraine.

Already divided geographically and ideologically into Eastern and Western Ukraine, outside mercenaries and paid disrupters incited civil war and continue to promote an all-out war against Russia and its allies. Furthermore, Crimea continually aligns and votes to remain part of Russia in spite of US and NATO pressure.

Ukraine – a pawn in political maneuvers to exploit their human population, agricultural and energy resources.

Politicians essentially sold Ukrainians to the highest bidder. This week, the current Ukrainian president Zelensky announced that he does not believe Russia is ready to attack Ukraine. This after months of calling on the US and NATO to help him “protect his country”. Zelensky rebuked the United States and NATO for instigating panic. Zelensky professing,

“Talk of war with Russia is a great mistake.”

The Minsk agreements

In 2014 (Minsk I) and 2015 (Minsk 11), two peace agreements were signed that aimed to end the War in Donbas, Ukraine. Representatives of all sides agreed on the documents initially. (France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia). However, each side continually accuses the other of non-compliance.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York City, Vassily Nebenzya, told the U.N. Security Council “Ukraine’s continued refusal to implement the Minsk Peace Agreements, means Kiev has only itself to blame for its impending destruction”.

Speaking on Monday, January 31, Vassily Nebenzya accused Ukraine of harming itself by sabotaging the Minsk agreements.

The current design of the Minsk Agreements is problematic:

“Implemented, the Agreements would violate the Ukrainian constitution and legislation. Viktor Shyshkin, the first general prosecutor and a former member of the Constitutional Court, has many times provided numerous arguments as to why these Agreements are void. Among the core counterarguments to the Minsk Agreements is the need for any international accord to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada (this was not done since the Agreements were signed); further, amendments to Ukraine’s constitution cannot flow from an international agreement.”

Charging Russia with “violations” of this fragile agreement is a pretext for the U.S. and several NATO members to justify harsh sanctions against Russia.

Response by Russia to U.S. and NATO Sanctions

Russia is ready to hit back against the sanctions voted by the U.S. Congress. Russia will ban any companies supporting American Congressmen who voted for sanctions against Russia for five years. Apple, Coca Cola, Boeing, McDonald’s, VISA, Walmart, General Motors, Ford, Procter & Gamble…they all contributed to both Republican and Democrat campaigns and candidates.

Apple alone does 3 billion dollars in sales per year in Russia. Five years would potentially be $15 billion sales lost for that one company. No problem for Russia. They’ll just get everything from China. At a fraction of the cost.

Russia can survive being blocked from SWIFT transactions longer than Europe can survive without Russian energy.

Russia has scaled back the amount of natural gas going to Europe. The reduction in gas shipments is having a negative effect on Europe. Costs for heating and electric generation are skyrocketing. U.S. gas imported to cover the reduction in the flow of Russian gas, is expensive. Gas from Russia costs about $270 per 1,000 cu. meters. Gas from the USA costs over $1,000 per 1,000 cu. meters.

There is not enough shipping capacity to fully replace all needed supplies of Russian natural gas to Europe. If the flow of gas is cut off by war.

Response by NATO members

“Croatia will not send any troops in case of an escalation. On the contrary, it will recall all troops, to the last Croatian soldier,” Milanović said while at a confectionery factory on a visit, according to national news outlets.

Milanović noted that the developments were happening in the “antechamber of Russia,” “adding that “one must reach a deal that will take account of the security interests of Russia.”

Germany has repeatedly said it will not send weapons to Ukraine and is not allowing any NATO flights which are carrying weapons to Ukraine, to use German air space.

Romania has opened its military bases to U.S. troops recently deployed to Europe.

France’s President Macron promises to coordinate with U.S. President Biden in his response to the Ukraine situation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated the United Kingdom is:

“Considering a major NATO deployment in a plan to strengthen Europe’s borders amid rising Russian hostility towards Ukraine, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to the country’s order”.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg “welcomed the U.S. decision to deploy additional forces to eastern Europe, describing the alliance’s deployments as “defensive and proportional.” This is a powerful signal of U.S. commitment and comes on top of other recent U.S. contributions to our shared security – including 8,500 troops at high readiness for the NATO Response Force, and the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group under NATO command in the Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Response from Russia and their allies

Russia has deployed 75% of its combat power to the Ukrainian border. It has re-deployed units 4,000 miles from Ulan Ude near the Chinese border to Gomel, Belarus. Belarus is aligned with Putin and Russia. All after the clumsy attempt by the U.S. to interfere in both Belarus and Kazakhstan’s internal politics. Sources in Belarus say 60% of daily railroad traffic in cities like Gomel and Mazyr is now composed of Russian military echelons. Areas immediately adjacent to railyards are full of offloaded military equipment, troops, and logistical supplies.

Kazakhstan is supporting Russian military movements within their country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokaye relies on Vladimir Putin’support of his new government. Kazakhstan is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

On February 1, 2022, Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya, agreed to send his troops in support of the Russian Army near Ukraine.

Russia making use of Chechnyan troops shows Russia is serious about this movement.

The Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic in the east, declared independence from Ukraine following an unofficial status referendum in May 2014.

Important Decision on Donetsk and Luhansk on February 14, 2022

On February 14, 2022, the Russian Duma will review their status. If Russia recognizes these two states as independent, it will make it legally possible for Russia to answer a request from those independent states for the Russian army to “protect them from Ukraine and from NATO”. At that point, if Ukraine or NATO try to use force to keep Luhansk or Donetsk in Ukraine, Russian troops inside those areas will be in danger, and Russia can justifiably defend itself.

From recent history, it seems the democratic countries in NATO and North America will not respect any vote by the Ukrainians they do not agree with. This happened with Crimea’s referendum, and in the general elections of 2014. They have pressured Russia with unjust sanctions and unrealistic expectations. They are threatening Russia’s borders, slandering their leadership, and hurting their economy. As I have pointed out in previous articles. They are provoking Russia to respond. They are hyping a scenario in which war is encouraged no matter what the cost.

Those who will lose the most are the Ukrainians.