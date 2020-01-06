Home LifeAuto Reviews & News Breaking News: Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escapes Japan to avoid trial
by Lauren Fix

by Lauren Fix
written by Lauren Fix
Carlos Ghosn, Ghosn, Nissan, Japan, Lebanon

BUFFALO, NY — What is the future for Nissan now that Carlos Ghosn is no longer running Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi? He has been accused of possible money laundering and fraud. Or is this a coup against the former CEO. This serious issue could easily destroy one of these companies.

Carlos Ghosn, ex-CEO of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi car companies, apparently fed up with his trial delays, his inability to see his wife, and the justice system as a whole, seemingly decided he didn’t want to face trial in Japan. he hatched a plan to flee to #Lebanon, where he grew up. This unfolds like a scene from a James Bond movie.

Further details:

According to multiple unverified reports, Ghosn hired a full Gregorian band to play a holiday concert at his Tokyo apartment, where he was being held. Then, with the help of a hired team of ex-special-forces officers (possible Green Berets) who specialize in extracting people from captivity. Reports are that Ghosn crawled into an instrument case (perhaps a large double-bass or a harp),  the band carrying him away when they left the apartment at the end of the party.


News reports on Friday, January 3 are that Ghosn simply walked out of his house in full view of surveillance cameras. Because he was under surveillance but not house arrest,

Once out of the building, Ghosn was allegedly whisked to the VIP gate of Kansai International Airport. From there he was onto a private jet bound for Istanbul, #Turkey. Despite his lawyer holding all three of his passports, Ghosn was somehow able to transfer through Turkey and continue to Lebanon, where he is currently staying.

Officials in Turkey have already detained seven aviation workers allegedly connected to the escape. They are probing how Ghosn made it out of that country and why that route was chosen. One airline employee is already facing criminal charges for leaving Ghosn’s name off of official documentation for the flight.

There’s much more coming including a presser on January 8th. We will be reporting on this story as it unfolds.

CDN’s own Lauren Fix weighs in on CNN:

 

Lauren Fix

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, analyst, author, and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues.

