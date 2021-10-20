Bravo and Viva Italia: Forza Italia-Italians fight fascism, again

The Italian people are protesting the most rigid Covid-19 restrictions in Europe. The protests have been ongoing since July 2021, with hundreds of thousands of Italians taking to the streets. Protestors blocked roads, shut down ports in Trieste and Genoa. Closing rail stations in Florence, Rome, Milan, Bergamo, the major cities and towns in Italy.

Thousands of workers have called in sick to work. Police, first responders, teachers, and health care workers have absented themselves from duty.

The growing movement against the “vaccine passport “or the “green pass” has united people from different sides of the political spectrum. Italians see these requirements and rules as reminiscent of the tactics of “fascismo” (the doctrine of fascism) during the rise of Mussolini.

They remember the “papers please” and ever-changing laws and orders.





Beginning Friday, October 15, the current Italian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, declared all workers must be able to show a so-called ‘Green Pass,’ proving vaccination against COVID-19 alternatively that they have tested negative in the past 48 hours.

The Italian government refuses to pay for the tests. However, employers may pay for their employees, putting financial pressure on businesses to enforce vaccination mandates.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi

It is important to remember that Prime Minister Mario Draghi was once the President of the Central European Bank, Governor of the Bank of Italy, Vice President of Goldman Sachs International banking division. Draghi ranks are among the top 100 “most powerful people in the world.”

He is also a founding member of the Bilderberg Group. (“The True Story of the Bilderberg Group” and What They May Be Planning Now: A Review of Daniel Estulin’s Book | Global Research)

“On February 17, 1950, testifying before the United States Senate, the well-known banker James Warburg said, “We will have a world government, whether you like it or not. The only question that arises is whether this world government will be established by consensus or force.” Four years later, the Bilderberg Group was born, which has counted among its members Italian businessman Gianni Agnelli, Henry Kissinger, Mario Monti, and the current Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.”

What has been happening during the “global pandemic” is fully embraced by the creators of the “Great Reset,” of which Mario Draghi is one. (The Great Reset: The Global Elite’s Plan to Radically Remake Our Economic and Social Lives)

“The Great Reset” Italian style

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is part of the team of architects for the “Great Reset.” He is responsible for the continuing prohibition of religious services and celebrations in Italy, a country that used to be known for its strong Roman Catholic character and institutions.

You need to understand that “the corrupt part of the civil authority – the deep state – and the corrupt part of ecclesiastical authority – the deep church – are two sides of the same coin, both instrumental to the establishment of the New World Order.”

Supposedly, Mario Draghi was chosen to become Prime Minister because of the economic crisis. Draghi is connected to world banking and trade, including ties to banking families such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers. Draghi also links to big pharma, the Bill and Melinda Gates GAVI Foundation, and George and Alexander Soros’ Open Society.

Plus, the PM’s investments in CCP owned companies all directly influence his decisions on which “policies” to pursue to “fight the pandemic.”

Mario Draghi stood to gain personally and financially from the pandemic.

Draghi’s plan is not for the restoration of health for the people of Italy. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s allegiance is to the “great reset.” And the steady march toward a “New World Order.”

All ushered in via control under the guise of “protection” and “health reasons.” Medical tyranny.

Prime Minister Mario Drahi was also instrumental in demanding mask mandates insisting everyone, regardless of age, comply. Despite the science and medical research revealing that masks are ineffective and contraindicated. However, Italy’s commercial relationships with the Chinese government, demands they purchase masks from China. A relationship that is quite suspect.

China connections

Chinese business (through the CCP) investments and labor have infiltrated every aspect of Italian society for decades.

“The official 2017 count is of no fewer than 50,737 Chinese-owned local businesses. Chinese interests owned some 200 Italian businesses, and China’s central bank held stakes in Italian blue chips such as Fiat, Telecom Italia, Generali, and Eni.

In 2017, the Milan branch of the Bank of China was caught laundering $5 billion, mostly undeclared income from Chinese-run businesses and profits from counterfeit high fashion goods. The bank paid a $20 million fine.”

We do know that the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 were Chinese tourists from Wuhan. However, Dr. Giorgio Palu, a virologist and former health official, says the Italian government acted too slowly in fear of being called “racist.”

However, the mayor of Florence told citizens last February to “Hug a Chinese” to fight stigma and racism. However, the Chinese were distancing themselves. (Woke ‘Hug a Chinese Person’ Propaganda Didn’t Age Well)

It appears the Chinese knew the virus was contagious.

Current Mandates.

The Italian government mandates both testing and “vaccines.” The cost of COVID-19 tests for the unvaccinated — totaling €180 ($210US) for three tests per week — is unaffordable for most workers. The question of “who pays?” is dividing the governing coalition.

Workers who attempt to perform their duties without receiving the vaccine will pay fines up to 1,500 euros. ($1745US).

Anyone desiring to attend schools, universities, museums, stadiums, theaters, gyms, indoor seating areas at pubs and restaurants, must also comply.

The Italian rules are seen as a test case for Europe.

As Australia’s laws are the beta test for North America.

Italy prohibits the unvaccinated in Italy from utilizing public transportation, business travel, and vacations. In addition, visiting relatives is impossible for many in Italy. These lockdowns are similar to the Australian checkpoint systems making it extremely difficult for intrastate and interstate travel in Australia.

Both countries are severely restricting freedom of movement for their citizens.

The Italian ‘green pass’ also tracks a person’s movements. It is essentially a digital ID card, social credit (as in China/CCP), and surveillance tracker combined. It is more invasive than Israel’s ‘green pass.’

Declaring “Basta!” (enough), Italians are taking to the streets in Rome, Milan, Bologna, Remini, Trieste, La Spezia, Calabria, and many other places.

Unity

Union members, students, people from all walks of life are joining the fight against the “green pass.” They are also posting on social media even as the “big tech” platforms try to censor them.

Those who wrote the “Green Pass” law must be idiots Soldiers, and Carabinieri, are compelled to have the “Green Pass” to get in their quarters, to eat, to sleep, to take a shower, to go to the toilet … Their Unions are telling them to join the protesters pic.twitter.com/49wPYslbzV — Ugo Mendes Donelli (@hugowiz) October 15, 2021

Efforts to control protests will be complicated as “There are estimates that between 10 and 20 percent of officers in Italy are not vaccinated.” Additionally, necessary goods are not getting delivered as transport workers refuse vaccinations.

“Forget Christmas presents and say goodbye to the economic recovery,” Giuliano Coslovich, a port worker, told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica. The paralysis of ports and trucks carrying foreign goods, particularly in the run-up to the holiday season, will force international leaders to put pressure on Draghi’s government.”

On Telegram, groups such as Basta Dittatura (Stop the Dictatorship), which has 50,000 followers across Italy, object to the national pandemic response. And have done so for many months. Tens of thousands of followers on social media have been posting since the July 2021 protests.

Members of the clergy are speaking out against the “Great Reset.” They are standing up to support the personal health decisions of their church members.

As Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano explains:

“The perversions of noted politicians and prelates force them to obey the globalist agenda even when their collaboration appears unreasonable, reckless, or contrary to the interests of citizens and the faithful.

This is why there are rulers who, at the orders of the elite, destroy the economy and the social fabric of their nation; this is why, spectacularly, there are cardinals and bishops who propagate gender theory and false ecumenism, thereby giving scandal to Catholics: both of them are carrying out the interests of their master, betraying their mission of service to the nation or the Church.”

Italians have the stereotype of being “lovers, not fighters.” However, they are lovers of liberty, family, and freedom of expression.

The Italians are joining the French and the Australians to step up against “fascist tactics.” Italy has a diverse population of immigrants who do not share an Italian heritage or ancestral culture. Yet they are joining together in their battle against dictates and dictators. “Forza Italia” (Italian power/energy) is infectious. More infectious than a physical virus.

Let’s hope the power of the Italian people and their long history of dedication to Divine guidance propels them to block the current “connected” politicians.

Italians can be a model for the rest of Europe, if not the world to stop medical tyranny. Hundreds of thousands of Italians will be protesting again this weekend.

To those who courageously continue to fight for the right to live in liberty, I say, Bravo! And Viva Italia!

Nightlife In Modena, Italy – @JacquieKubin

#######

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life. One that has taken her around the world working as a contractor in education, health, research, analysis, and training. Munisteri is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. Munisteri earned her Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Her graduate degree from Massey University in New Zealand. Receiving her Diploma in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the New Zealand School of Acupuncture and TCM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joanne continues to be rostered on the US Department of State Specialist programs and with USAID. Her technical writing is found in Small Wars Journal, Real Clear Defense, and the Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Treatment. Also, Research Gate, and the New Zealand Herald. In addition, Defiance Press will publish her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” in October 2021.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne (Jo) Patti Munisteri –