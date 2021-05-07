A clarion call: France is now a failed experiment in Islamic assimilation

The French population is divided. The year 2020 with mandatory lockdowns, businesses closing, and downsizing, the reduction or elimination of government workers’ pensions, has emphasized the gap between economic and social classes in French society and driven ordinary citizens to political activism. Economically, only 78 billionaires in France own more than the rest of the population of 67 million citizens. There are over 9.3 million people living in poverty. France reports at least €100 billion in annual tax fraud.

In 2018, protests by the “Gilet Jaunes” (yellow vests), the name the protesters gave themselves as a reference to the emergency high-visibity vests worn during emergencies; caused havoc on the streets on France. They were sparked and driven by anger over fuel taxes, the cost of living, and a political system they no longer supported. These protests reached the world’s view via social media however, the movement began in earnest with the rise of an anti-globalization organization called ATTAC in France.

This group formed after the 1995 strikes (greves) and other “contentious events” in France during the early 1990s. ATTAC stands for: Association pour la Taxation des Transactions financières et pour l’Action Citoyenne (Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen’s Action, ATTAC)

“Working towards social, environmental and democratic alternatives in the globalization process”.

As it turned out actual attacks, terror attacks, and acts of violence further divided France starting in early 2015. ISIS/Daesh and other jihadist groups claimed responsibility for Charlie Hebedo, the attack on a kosher supermarket, the Bataclan theatre atrocity, the truck attack during Bastille Day celebrations, the attack on Catholic churchgoers, desecration of Christian churches, and the murder of Samuel Paty. (Teacher decapitated in Paris named as Samuel Paty, 47)

Islamists celebrated their “victories” on social media.

An opinion poll launched after Paty’s murder found 79% of respondents felt “Islamism had declared war” on France and the French republic. An even higher percentage considered France’s rigid approach to secularism to be threatened. The French Ministry of Interior reported in 2017 there were 878 attacks on Christian buildings and cemeteries, including 252 in cemeteries, and 626 on places of worship in 2017.

French Generals Warn of Impending Civil War

Recently, the decision of the French court to uphold the decision not to try the Muslim man who murdered a Jewish woman because he was “high on marijuana at the time” does not sit well with the French public. Mr. Kobili Traoré was screaming “Allahu akbar” and antisemitic slogans as he beat Sarah Halimi and then threw her out the window.

Still, he was never convicted for the astonishing reason that “he was high”.

Islamic antisemitism has risen to disturbing levels in France.

The crisis of Islamization that France faces is increasingly evident. It has prompted 25 retired French military men to warn in a letter of an impending “civil war” if the country does not protect its “civilizational values.” The letter states, “Islamism” and “anti-racism” are threatening civil war in France.

It added “lax” government measures may require “the intervention of our [military] comrades on active duty in a perilous mission of protection of our civilizational values”.

A poll by LCI for Harris Interactive found 58 percent of the French public support the letter whilst 49 percent back the French military if it decides to “act on its own to restore order”.



Some 73 percent of respondents feared France could disintegrate, whilst 86 percent believe there are parts of the country where French law no longer applies.” It is important to remember France now has the largest Muslim population in Europe.

Nevertheless, the letter – signed by at least 18 soldiers, including four officers, and a number of retired military figures, was condemned by French President Macron and armed forces chief of staff, Gen François Lecointre. Those signing the letter may now be facing a military court hearing and possibly be forced into retirement.

The letter was published last week on the 60th anniversary of a failed coup d’état by generals opposed to France granting independence to Algeria.

Marine Le Pen takes a strong stand

Marine Le Pen, the opposition candidate who offers an entirely different platform than President Macron, supported the letter. She and her party stand for withdrawing from the Eurozone, curtailing immigration, stopping all health care and preferential housing for illegal immigrants. She promotes maintaining pensions, promoting “French values”, and ensuring the rights of Christian/Catholic and Jewish institutions. They will be tough on Islamic and other extremists and want to reinforce France’s military.





Her party is a “France and French First” party labeled unfairly as ‘far right’.

Marine Le Pen launched her 2022 presidential bid and extensive media campaign far ahead of other candidates who are yet to be decided. Polls currently show her making it to the final run-off against Emmanuel Macron, who beat her in 2017, on what was called a “centrist manifesto”.

There were a number of election “irregularities” which were never fully investigated.

The Macron government used the dispute over the letter to attack Le Pen. The government said that by courting the signatories of the letter Le Pen had “revealed herself as a dangerous figure, unchanged from the party’s jackbooted reputation under her father, the ex-paratrooper Jean-Marine Le Pen”.

President Macron’s Waterloo

President Macron is growing desperate. His policies have consistently served the far left, the Islamic community, the globalists, and the immigrant communities over stalwart French citizens. He advocates for membership in multilateral institutions including the United Nations, the European Union, the World Health Organization, and the Bilderberg group. On his inauguration night in 2017, Macron walked on stage to the music of “Ode to Joy”, the EU anthem, forgoing La Marseillaise.

It was a symbolic choice.

In April 2021, Macron suddenly announced the third lockdown. He was roundly criticized by all other political parties and the public, including by medical professionals.

“This lockdown, which you won’t even call by its name, is a symbol of the arrogance with which the president and his government has wrapped itself up in,” declared Damien Abbad, from the main opposition conservative party. Pundits called this “Macron’s Waterloo”.

Macron ran on a platform of employing more police for border and urban patrols but has not fulfilled this promise.

Macron made vows about reforming and refining all the major ministries of finance, labor, education, and health and exposing corruption in government, but was mired in political backroom deals. His campaign fund donations included multinational companies such as the US-based KBR, pharmaceutical giants Aventis-Sanofi, Astra-Zeneca, and funds channeled through George Soros sponsored media and political groups.

Macron vowed to cut unemployment to 7% or less, but in the past few years unemployment has been around 9% and this does not account for those o longer looking for employment.

President Macron’s venture into foreign policy has earned him criticism on all sides.

Macron tried to promote himself as a “peacemaker” in the Middle East, traveling to Syria and Lebanon in what is mainly described as failed photo opportunities without much substance or headway in negotiations. Macron also offered to be “an honest broker” in negotiations with Iran and the United States over the past four years.

After Macron joined protesters’ calls for boycotting French goods, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, often Macron’s nemesis on the world stage, said the French leader needed “mental health checks” because of his views on Islam. President Erdogan of Turkey has openly criticized President Macron for his “Islamophobic responses” to domestic terror attacks on French soil. The governments of Pakistan and Malaysia have joined Turkey in lashing out at Macron.

Macron’s visits to Africa fared even worse. Mali is now being called, “France’s Afghanistan” for the continual loss of their blood and treasure and no resolution in sight.

Macron’s Vision

Emmanuel Macron came on the political scene as a neophyte. He had no previous political experience and at 39 years old is the youngest elected President of France. He burst on the scene in 2016 as one of eleven candidates and the field narrowed to two viable candidates by 2017-Marine Le Pen and himself. His platform sounded full of promise, but he never truly connected with the broader society of France, especially the working-class citizens of France, the way Marine Le Pen does.

Macron has tried to appease the EU, the progressive agenda of “open borders” and immigration by welcoming those immigrants from across the Mediterranean and the Levant who already spoke French from an education system placed by former French colonial governments. He has advocated for generous benefits to newcomers who are not French citizens while failing hard-working French citizens who find it difficult, if not impossible to make a living for themselves and their small family. His policies include raising taxes that target the middle class.

Macron is a proponent of “equal educational opportunity” and “assimilation” as well as promotion of “French language and values”. Macron is a Francophone and considers himself a lover of France, French culture, and all things French. Unfortunately, many of those finding safe harbor in France today have demonstrated they do not share his love nor his vision.

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a 'different' life that has taken her around the world. She has lived and worked in Armenia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Russia, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia, Ascension Island, Italy, Northern Ireland, England, New Zealand, Egypt, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Kurdistan, Iraq, China, and is now working in remote Alaska. She works in the fields of education, health, monitoring and evaluation, research, and training. Joanne is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. Joanne was also part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth.

