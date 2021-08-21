War of the Worlds to Fauci’s COVID hoax: Its Panic in Needle Park

In 1938 Orson Welles produced via his Mercury Players broadcast, the radio version of H.G. Wells War of the Worlds. The panic that ensued veiled any concept that most people who listened were adults (spell that GROWN-UPS). As it turned out an inordinate number were children (mentally) in their response and utter childish responsive panic at the believed “invasion.” War of the Worlds Radio Broadcast Causes Panic

Just over eighty years later the Chinese Communists have produced a virus called the Covid-19 Virus and the ensuing panic for this one has got to be the gold standard. It is as if the morons, liars, and phony-baloney “reporters” have found an exciting emotional sex act as an analogy to some Old English Fairy Tales. Get a mask and shut down the world! (The “Covid Pandemic” Is a Money-making Hoax and Perhaps Serves Darker Agendas)

Fortunately, in 1938 enough sane and mature people were around at the time to “slap” the frightened and alarmed “children” before too much time and damage had been wasted.

But in 2021 there is a death of sanity and maturity.

One day Henny-penny was picking up corn in the backyard when—whack!—an acorn hit her upon the head. “Goodness gracious me!” said Henny-penny, “the sky’s a-going to fall; I must go and tell the King.” (Henny-Penny: The Sky is Falling!)





The modern Washington D.C. King has a palace, of course, and various outbuildings (I call them outhouses). The palace is the White House and the outbuildings are several: CDC, WHO, Nancy Pelosi’s office, and several sub-bureau offices de toilet, where Washington-types excrete their thoughts and genius. The Covid-19 (horrible, horrible, horrible monster) message which has driven people to the most nonsensical acts since the ’38 “Mars attack” is now in the pocket of the government, medicine, and the (drum roll) MEDIA.

Any dime-store fool knows or should know that a small chance, if not properly cared for, of the over 75 elderly is the only real worry. But this group is at risk for almost all pulmonary diseases. Only an idiot bureaucrat (enter Andrew Cuomo) would not know that. But that’s what bureaucrats and politicians do—idiotic things. (CDC: 94% of Covid-19 deaths had underlying medical conditions)

The government is comprised mostly of bureaucrats, political hacks, and limp-wristed scholar wannabees.

Almost always this assembly of wayward mulched brain matter is portrayed within two groups called political parties. Probably they are called parties because that is what they do. They play “real life” with other people’s sweat and money and “party’ while their constituents sweat and pay for the party. They are like actors pretending for a living. Then they are amazed that ordinary people think that they are stupid (both actors and politicians).

Imagine Bill DeBlasio and Robert DeNiro or Sean Penn attempting intelligent thought in a debate regarding Covid (or anything). It would be like watching two chimps at the petting zoo smacking one another with bananas. They would be attempting the spoken word without someone having thought as well as written for them.

Now some measure of common sense would tell you that the medical “community” has some people who have studied medicine at least to the extent to recognize stupidity. But the medical bunch of students from the last two generations (about 50 years) has been so affirmed-with-action and government clenching via Medicare, Medicaid, etc. that doctors now are more and more seen as charlatans (and for my money, justified).

Consequently, Henny-Penny now is Henny-Penny, M.D. “Covid is coming, covid is coming. And not with the Russians, with the Chinese.”

Not only that, any honest opinion by a doctor today is often threatened with a financial reprisal for not following the party(s) line.

Houston Methodist in Houston, once a Mecca of health for the sick and affirmed is not much more now than a hiding place for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Not unlike the SS of Germany, they demand workers partake of their medical vaccines, or else. They demand patients wear masks or they cannot be examined. Where is Joe Jamail when you need him? (More than 150 fired, resign over Covid vaccine requirement at Houston hospital)

Now they are playing the placebo game but charging for the real deal.

I was told recently at a clinic in Houston that they couldn’t let me see the doctor unless I wore a mask (with its 40 % pore space and fluid flow ala Leonardo’s principle stapled to Daniel Bernoulli’s mathematical theory of hydrodynamics—i.e. masks are a damn joke)*. However, I was told that I could see the same doctor at the other office (same clinic) without a mask. I am better off in this age of medicine by using the old Reader’s Digest “know your body,” tome than going to these quacks.

Anyway, death before dishonor. And now, last but not least…well, maybe they are the least.

Anyway, the media.

That collection of minds in today’s world has some of the greatest masterminds of misinformation since Rasputin. And some of the biggest dummies since Mortimer Snerd. On any given day or evening there are people (several people over several channels) who are barely skilled enough to read let alone write. Two generations ago a sophomore in high school could spot mistakes that a fourth-grader would make in the syntax, grammar, and word usage alone.

Forget about any genuine clever opinion formulated from basic knowledge. That sort of opinion can be bought for the price of Chinese take-out in a fortune cookie. But this is what you get to write copy or spark the microphones when you slop through the political class or the professional sports world or the modern universities in today’s publicly educated population.

H.L. Mencken we hardly knew thee.

Now the panic idea has taken the socialist world to new levels. With various bureaucratic orders juxtaposed between business and government and their affiliated subgroups –Big Tech, Medicare, etc. they divide and conquer.

Like burning books. Burn any book as long as it’s the right one to burn. Just don’t burn the ones I like. And for damn sure don’t burn them Fairy Tales. Us panic specialists might need them.

We’ve got a way to go before we’ve completely conned everyone into stealing completely your lives, your fortunes, and yes, your sacred honor.

So long “free country.” We hardly knew thee.

Note: I have 72 semester hours of mathematics at graduate and undergraduate level, in addition to 40 hours in physics and thermodynamics. The point is, I have thought about the “problem” as trivial as it may be. Wearing a mask will get snot on your face. That’s about it.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

