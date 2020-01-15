LOS ANGELES: Thousands of accused Russian spies gathered in Wisconsin to hear their accused Russian spy president. These Russian spies cheered the accused Russian spy president’s mention of building up the American military. Meanwhile, the closest thing to a real old-time Communist Party debate was taking place in Des Moines, Iowa among six lily-white Democrats.

Trump was showing his commitment to being a Russian spy by killing Iranian terrorists Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani. As soon as Qasem was killed, Democrats blamed Trump and bowed to Islam. Trump sent military assistance to the American embassy in Baghdad a mere 13 hours before Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton never sent help.

The few protesters who showed up at the Trump rally were treated like naked streakers at a football game. The cameras ignored them. As for the Communist Party rally in Des Moines, the only angry protesters were also leftists.

Another protester threw a temper tantrum at the Trump rally after he mentioned the drone killing of Soleimani.

That only showed the divide in America between those who favor the killing of Soleimani and those mourning his death and pretending otherwise. Trump then pivoted to the protesters in Iran. The only people stomping on the American flag are American leftists. Trump referred to Soleimani as a “son of a b*tch,” angering the Iranian mullahs and MSNBC.





Trump even defended Bernie Sanders from uncorroborated attacks on him by Liz Warren. Bernie may be many things, but he is way too emasculated to be a sexist.

While the media was focused on

the competing Trump rally in Wisconsin and the Commie debate in Iowa, there was a very quiet but significant event in South Dakota.

Kristi Noem is more than just America’s hottest Governor.

She is also one of America’s best Governors. She just signed into law legislation that bans the Jew-hating Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Her actions will enrage Jew-hating leftists and Islamists from Iran and Gaza to Minneapolis and Detroit. It is good for people who value and respect Jews as good human beings who deliver positive societal contributions.

Trump returned to one-liners, calling Turkey “the most dangerous safe zone in the world.”

Trump took pride in simple things like bringing back the old light bulbs and getting rid of the Obama light bulbs.

“The new light bulbs cost five times as much and make you look orange. I’m more upset about the orange than the cost.”

He joked about the new eco-friendly showers, toilets, washing machines, and sinks.

“I have this beautiful head of hair, I need a lot of water.”

The humor came with a serious policy note. He was getting rid of the Obama-era restrictors that limit water usage. He pointed out that the California water crisis is because Governor Gavin Newsom and other California liberals care more about fish than people.

Trump rattled off a list of policy accomplishments that the media refuses to cover.

From fantastic economic news to his support for Israel and Jews, he showed a clear contrast to the party that wants to wreck the economy and harass Jews out of America.

There was brief breaking news that rendered everything else insignificant. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement. For those not obsessed with the NFL, the Trump rally and Commie debate went on uninterrupted.





For most television viewers, the Commie debate was delayed until the Trump rally finished. There was no word on whether Democrats blamed DVR on a Zionist plot between Trump and Russia.

Then the “Orange Man Bad” debate finally began.

Wolf Blitzer began the Commie debate by bringing up Iran and asking which of the French-style surrender candidates was best suited to be Commander-in-Chief.

Senator Bernie Sanders bragged about his ability to hinder the presidency. Vice President Joe Biden stammered and invoked Barack Obama’s name in his first “in case of emergency, break glass” moment.

Blitzer pointed out that Sanders even apologized for supporting the war in Afghanistan. Maybe he thinks September 11, 2001, was a Zionist plot involving Freemasons and the Federal Reserve rather than radical Islamic terrorists.

Senator Amy Klobuchar kept insisting that Trump was itching for war with Iran even though Trump is an anti-war president who is against regime change.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg mentioned “climate security challenges,” proving that he lives in fantasy land. He did not say whether climate change brought down the Ukranian airliner.

Senator Liz Warren angrily screamed about everything because she does that.

Tom Steyer said that his travel around the world made him qualified to be president. Anyone with medallion status on an airline is now qualified to run the world.

On Afghanistan, the candidates are against everything Trump is for and vice versa even when they accidentally agree with him. They blamed him for the mess in Afghanistan even though he came into office over 15 years after the conflict with Afghanistan started. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders resisted the urge to tell Liz Warren that her mother wears combat boots.

Mayor Buttigieg mentioned “Niger,” and was lucky that Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Cory Booker were not there to call him a racist.

Every one of the candidates agreed that America could not make a move overseas without getting approval from France.

They all supported the Iran nuclear deal because the leaders of Iran and France support it.

Buttigieg blamed Trump for our fraying relationship with Russia even though Democrats have spent 3 years attacking the Russians. The Russian plot to disrupt our elections was so secret that even the Russians don’t know what they did.

Biden said he’d put enormous pressure on China. Liz Warren scowled and looked like she was facing enormous pressure from leftover Chinese food.

Sanders was against Trump’s trade deal even though he completely agrees with Trump on trade.

In other words, he wants the exact same policy provided that he signs the bill rather than Trump. Sanders said “The greatest threat facing this planet.”

That is where he deviates from Trump. Trump is sane.

Warren supports the USMCA. Sanders suggested we instead dance to YMCA. Warren started to dance to that, and Sanders quickly apologized and retracted his suggestions.

Biden vowed to protect American workers while simultaneously promising to subject every trade agreement to environmentalists who are at odds with American workers.

Taken out of context, Sanders briefly appeared to support Nazi-made German cars. He said, “Nazi, them go!” Actually he said “not see them go,” but we know what he really meant. Like Adam Schiff at an Impeachment Hearing.

Steyer praised Warren and Sanders, which had debate watchers asking Steyer, “Why are you here?”

The candidates fought over who had the best Greta Thunberg impersonation.

Buttigieg had the youth, Steyer had the ideology, and Liz Warren had the rage.

Sanders said he was not a sexist. Despite being more manly than your average defensive tackle, Liz Warren was scared to say he was after previously saying he was.

Klobuchar stressed her competence while looking at her notes and forgetting 3 things. Rick Perry was skewered for this but Klobuchar will get a pass. Meanwhile, Biden forgot why he was there, which is a typical day for him. Warren could not count to 30.

I haven’t seen so many people sucking up to women not connected with a junior high school boys club.

Sanders explained how his plan to bankrupt the country would not bankrupt the country.

It involved imaginary numbers like the square root of one. Sanders railed against corporate greed due to corporations refusing to go bankrupt themselves or be nationalized and then bankrupted.

Klobuchar accidentally had the best and most truthful line of the night when she said “This debate isn’t real.” She was referring to healthcare, but Normal America feels that way about the Democrat candidates and their wild-eyed policy proposals.

Democrats are now the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption. The Republican Party is the party of the American Worker, the American Family, and the American Dream! #TrumpMilwaukeeRally pic.twitter.com/LAl96RE49h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

Biden referred to “mental health parity,” but knowing him he could have been referring to himself and said “mental health parody.”

Buttigieg attacked Trump for adding one trillion to the deficit while ignoring that Obama added 11 trillion to the debt. Like many white liberals, Buttigieg is a hostage to the “Black man good, Orange man bad” thinking motivated by ideological zealotry.

Sanders is willing to give job retraining to insurance industry professionals. That is his way of telling them what Democrats told coal miners in 2016: “Go screw yourselves, we hate you, learn to program!”

Biden vowed to implement price controls on drug makers. Nixon tried wage and price controls in 1973. It failed spectacularly and after a few months was repealed.

Wolf Blitzer basically asked why the government should set drug prices when they cannot fix potholes. Liz Warren ignored the questions and screamed about stuff. She railed against drug makers for earning profits while failing to understand that drug makers absorb losses for the failed drugs.

She kept referring to competition while advocating for the exact opposite of competition.

The debate turned to childcare.

The candidates should have been honest. The kids will all be dead in 12 years from climate change, so we should eliminate the childcare budget altogether.

Liz Warren reminisced about her two immaculate conceptions and insisted on how she was almost broke due to childcare costs. She told others to stop exploiting minorities while she glossed over how she got rich flipping homes and exploiting affirmative action laws. Not to mention her Native American cultural appropriation.

Democrats support Free Universal Care for Kids, or (bleep) for short.

Steyer supports a wealth tax. Nothing stops him from writing a check to the government now.

The candidates all agree that the decent thing to do is overthrow a legally elected government because they hate the results of the election.

Liz Warren insisted that no one is above the law while refusing to explain why she should be allowed to repeatedly break the law herself. Lying on a job application in some situations is a crime. Now she wants to lie on the biggest job application there is.

Buttigieg blamed climate change for Australian fires caused by arson.

Tom Steyer mentioned “managed retreat” while insisting he was not talking about the French or their liberal surrender admirers on the debate stage.

Steyer divested from fossil fuel investments, but he kept the money he made from them. He likes being rich. He just can’t admit it.

Liz Warren said “climate change threatens every living thing on this planet.” After vowing to stop drilling, it seems Liz Warren threatens every living thing on this planet. Yet it won’t be her eating tree bark.

Democrats all agree we should have a fossil fuel transition, apparently because 10% of all fossil fuels are gay. We need LGBTQIAS-friendly fuels.

Meanwhile, the Democrat fossils on stage were running out of fuel as the hour got late.

Democrat admitted that getting to net-zero emissions would be tough as long as teenage boys still existed. The Democrats did not commit to issuing laundry credits to moms of all teenage boys to reduce emissions.

Steyer passionately made the case for Trump’s reelection.

Buttigieg vowed to use the failed John Kerry strategy of emphasizing his military service. He vowed to use religion as a cudgel while accusing the other side of doing that.

Warren explained why two of her three Republican brothers in Oklahoma are likely to vote for Trump.

Biden complained about neighborhoods being clobbered while ignoring that he and Obama are who clobbered them.

There were zero questions about Israel, gun rights, or other issues that matter to normal Americans.

There were also no questions about gay rights, racial issues, or plenty of other issues that actually matter to various Democrat constituencies. This was a debate for rich white liberals and their pet causes.

Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard had more to say of value, according to supporters of Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard. Mike Bloomberg was busy infiltrating the Trump rally so he could restrict the size of the sodas served inside the arena.

This concludes the recap of the Trump rally, the Commie debate, and other goings-on.

