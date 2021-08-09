The Center for Disease Control and planned Covid Internment Camps

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a page seemingly from 1930’s Nazi Germany, the CDC posted a plan to their website of how they plan to contain COVID-19 in the future. They announce a ‘Shielding Approach’.

So, what is this Shielding Approach? The CDC website explains it as this…

“The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing a severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting. They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”

Stew Peters recently interviewed Deanna Lorraine about a newly released CDC Nazi-style plan for internment camps to be constructed around the United States. Stew Peters’ show is now rated #2 in the country behind Steve Bannon’s War Room show. This is nothing new. Canada instituted quarantines in hotels – that the person pays for, – earlier this year. (Hotel Quarantine For Air Travellers To Canada Begins February 22)

Bannon was President Donald Trump’s White House chief strategist in his administration. Deanna Lorraine is a national figure who was an unsuccessful Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 in the district currently represented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from California State University in Organizational Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, and Psychology. She is a regular political news guest commentator for such productions as NewsMax and the Stew Peters Show.





Lorraine summarizes the plan which will be to forcefully remove people the CDC deems “high risk” from their homes and place them in Nazi-style internment camps the CDC terms “green zones”.

She thinks this will be an excuse to hold those who remain unvaccinated from COVID-19. Should you be placed in a “green zone” you can plan to be there for at least 6 months. The term “green zone” was presumably taken from the safe passage area around Baghdad in Iraq during the war.

“CDC Publishes ‘Green Zone’ Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment”

In this episode of his show, Peters discusses the possibility of a future new executive order by Joe Biden where he asks,

“What about the executive orders that allow for things like internment camps? Have you heard of these things? What is an internment camp and why are the Feds hiring for positions of people that would be guarding or transporting to these internment camps?”

Peters asks Lorraine,

“Internment camp, does that mean concentration camp? What exactly is that?”

Lorraine responds,

“Well, of course. They are going to wrap it in some fine dressing… And they are actually calling it ‘green zones’. Everything that they label green is sort of a friendly thing, right?”

She goes on to explain,

“And this is known as the ‘shielding approach’ and it is right there on the CDC website and I really feel like your viewers and all of America need to know about what this ‘shielding approach’ is. Because, again, it’s being built right now, these camps are being built right now, built right now in neighborhoods and they’re about to unleash this on us.”

Some will argue that Peters and Lorraine are just a couple of crazy, paranoid, right-wing conspiracy theorists but at this point in time, anybody with a brain should be able to piece the puzzle together as to what is going on… A COMMUNIST TAKEOVER!

Thinking of what Lorraine says, one would logically ponder where these internment camps are going to be built. A little research and you find as long as ten years ago FEMA prepared 800 such camps around these United States and they come up by city locations in “Google Maps”. A little more research and you find a very good article of last year by Dave Hodges. ‘A Look Inside the Coming Quarantine Camps Where “You Can Checkout but You Will Never Leave”’

Hodges goes into great detail about how this was planned going back to 2010-12 and the Obama Administration when Barack Obama signed EO 13603 and draws parallels between it and what FEMA drafted years FM 39.4 previous.

Hodges speculates the plan was to be concluded under a Hillary Clinton administration but then Donald Trump was elected instead. ‘Army Field Manual on Internment and Resettlement (aka FM 39.4) – 2010’

The preface of FM 39.4 says,

“Field manual (FM) 3-39.40 is aligned with FM 3-39, the military police keystone FM. FM 3-39.40 provides guidance for commanders and staffs on internment and resettlement (I/R) operations. This manual addresses I/R operations across the spectrum of conflict, specifically the doctrinal paradigm shift from traditional enemy prisoner of war (EPW) operations to the broader and more inclusive requirements of detainee operations.”

If that is not both scaring the hell out of you and pissing you off, you are probably not awake yet. Why was this document ever drafted? How did our elected officials ever allow it? Why is the media not reporting on it?

What possible scenario was this document drafted for to foresee? ‘Executive Order 13603 — National Defense Resources Preparedness – 2012’

The main concern Hodges outlines with this E.O. are the two passages it contains, that when put together, make Obama sound like a Nazi, “According to EO 13603, the President, or the head of any federal agency that he shall designate, can conscript “persons of outstanding experience and ability without compensation,” in both “peacetime and times of national emergency.”

The CDC plan on their NEW ‘Shielding Approach’ can be viewed in its entirety here.

The CDC Director Paula Walensky

Dr. Rochelle Paula Walensky is an American physician-scientist who is the 19th director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She is widely regarded as a political hack for the Biden Administration and not respected by those who know her and her peers.

On Friday, July 30th she went on FOX News to claim she did not see a problem with the thousands of COVID infected illegal aliens entering the country and the Gateway Pundit picked up on the hypocrisy,

‘LOCK HER UP: Dishonest CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Lies – Refuses to Admit Illegals Bringing COVID to America are an Issue (VIDEO)’

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky and the CDC Gestapo need to be stopped, NOW! In a matter of a year we have gone to mandatory masks, to home quarantines, to proof of vaccinations, to home visit strike force teams to this… internment camps for those the CDC deems at “high risk” of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Last week it was ruled by the CDC (without the legal authority to do so) that the “COVID Rent Moratorium” would be extended for tenants of rental property without a “Mortgage Moratorium” for the landlords of those properties. More and more the CDC is coming off as an enemy within that needs to be dealt with.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH THIS IS NOT WHO WE (AMERICANS) ARE!

The very relevant and consistent question asked that we must demand answer to from the CDC is,

“WHY ARE WE ALL SUPPOSED TO BE LOSING OUR MINDS OVER A COVID VIRUS THAT HAS LESS THAN A 1% DEATH RATE?”

It might be time for every one of us to demand our county boards deem our counties ‘CDC Sanctuary Zones’. They will be like the CDC’s ‘green zones’ on freer and safer!

