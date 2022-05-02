The Car Coach: With rising prices, gas thieves are targeting your car.

A new trend is popping up across the country – gas thieves. In 2008 gas prices rose above $4 per gallon and fuel tank drilling and siphon draining crime increased. Law enforcement warns that this is dangerous and more than just frustrating. You may not even know you are a victim until more damage is done.

What makes this particular method so dangerous and concerning is how criminals are doing it. Using cordless drills to puncture holes in these tanks creates heat. Gas fumes burn with a simple spark. The friction generated by the drill can start a fire. It is a dangerous situation for the thieves, however, a potential explosion of your automobile could cause more damage.

What should you look out for, and what can you do?

Imagine walking out to your car after a long day at work only to realize your vehicle is mysteriously out of gas. Then, adding insult to injury, you add the gallon of gas at the gas station for $4/gallon or more and notice the gas you just paid for is leaking onto the pavement beneath your vehicle because someone decided to drill a hole in your gas tank and steal your fuel. The cost to the victims of gas thieves can be $1,000 to replace their gas tank, plus the stolen gas, which could easily equal $100.

Gas prices and gas thieves are on the rise. Car owners from New York to California and other states have reported criminals drilling holes into their gas tanks to drain and steal the gas. Drilling the tank is not only dangerous but leaves you holding the bill for the repair.





One woman in Pennsylvania told a local ABC News affiliate that her car was siphoned of its gas while it sat outside her house. Similar reports have emerged in other states across the country. You would think that high-riding vehicles and trucks, like pickups and SUVs, are more susceptible to fuel tank drilling because they have more space underneath for criminals to work. But criminals will find a way, and they have.

What can you do to protect your vehicle and the fuel?

Obviously, parking your car in a locked garage if you have one is the best solution. A driveway camera and floodlight are an option that is meant to deter would-be thieves from stealing gas from your tank. These are low cost and you would get a notification on your phone and then contact the police. If available, park in a well-lit area with high foot traffic, a fenced-in lot, or a parking garage. When parking in a garage, owners should be mindful to park near the exit or elevator, areas with high visibility and foot traffic.

Signs that your fuel tank may have been tampered with include the smell of gasoline, a puddle under your vehicle, or a lit check engine light. AAA recommends that anyone who suspects their gas was stolen file a police report and contact their vehicle insurance company to check if the repairs are covered.

The Bottom Line:

The risk of having your gas tank drilled to steal gasoline isn’t just in New York, California or other large cities, it is happening across the country. Last week, police in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia arrested a man suspected of drilling holes in multiple fuel tanks to steal thousands of dollars of gasoline. Parking of vehicles should be in a way that it blocks access to the fuel tanks. This defensive parking technique gives you one more layer of protection which would deter fuel thieves from stealing.

When parking in mall lots, at work or any store lot, parking far out may be great for the exercise but it could be perfect for thieves to drain your tank.

