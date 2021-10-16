With car lots empty of new cars and the only option being a used vehicle, you need to perform due diligence before buying. Flood-damaged cars are something you may not consider when purchasing. And it is easy to hide from the buyer. However, every time there is a hurricane, extreme storm, or flood automobiles are damaged. (After Ida, NYS DMV warns consumers of flood-damaged cars up for sale) Sadly, insurance companies will not automatically destroy a flood-damaged car even though they are not safe! Car interiors and behind panels may be harboring E. Coli and mold from sewage. And a host of other unpleasantness. Including smells masked during selling, rusting wiring, and bolts. Even airbags that will not work.

It is unreal is how many different ways flood damage can affect a car. If your vehicle is flood-damaged, you should demand the insurance company to total the vehicle. Also, it might be wise to call your insurance company to determine their policy before rising waters impact your car.

The dangers of driving a flood-damaged car:

There is no warranty from the manufacturer due to water damage!

Many of these vehicles stop in the middle of the road unexpectedly, which can cause an accident.

If you are a part of an accident, airbags may NOT deploy!

Seat belts don’t function properly!

Anti-lock brakes don’t work!

The cars are complete SCRAP!

And you are now a part of a potential accident.

Even worse, the health risk you to yourself and anyone who rides in this car.

These vehicles aren’t safe on the roads. Sadly there are 650,000 plus cars that were damaged.

Do these cars get into the marketplace?

Oh yes, they do! Many of the flood-damaged vehicles will be shredded into little metallic pieces. However, one insurance company recently settled a $40 million lawsuit dumping almost 30,000 totaled cars at auction—all without bothering to have them retitled as salvage vehicles–or washing the titles. Not all states print on the label what happened to that auto. If in doubt – walk away from the deal!





Tips to avoid buying flooded cars:

First, buy from reputable dealers.

You can find great vehicles buying from private sellers but beware of “curbstoners” – people who sell numerous cars claiming to be private sellers and therefore avoid essential government oversight and no Lemon Law coverage.

Avoid auctions – unless you have experience with them.

Check to ensure the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) match on the door sticker and the dashboard tag.

Carefully inspect the inside of the car, looking for watermarks on door panels, radiators, wheel wells, and seat cushions.

Look for rust in unusual places like door hinges, hood springs, under-dash brackets, and trunk latches.

Look for water and moisture inside exterior lighting.

Beware of cars with new or mismatched upholstery.

If the car has a paper air filter, check it – if it has water stains, the vehicle has likely flood damage.

Ask the seller if the vehicle has had flood damage. It sounds simple, but answers like “not to the best of my knowledge” or “the previous owner didn’t tell me of any flood damage” are red flags. Get the answer in writing with the bill of sale.

Ask to see the title – if it is not stamped “flood” or “salvage,” get the car’s history through online sources to find out if this vehicle has come from a recently or previously flooded area of the country.

Only 10-15% of cars with damage are filed with watchdog groups, so have a certified ASE technician inspect the vehicle, specifically for water damage, before you make an offer.

Here’s the Bottom line:

It is always best to have an automotive technician look over the car before purchase. Also, check the National Insurance Vin Check. Due to the number of electronics alone, if you are a victim of a flood-damaged car, it is most likely scrap.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler