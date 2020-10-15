The Car Coach: A first look at the all-new Acura MDX Prototype

The Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX will assume the flagship role in the Acura lineup as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated SUV in Acura history.

Twenty years after the launch of the first-generation model, the bold new design and impressive interior of the new MDX will be bolstered by an arsenal of new Acura technologies. An all-new performance-focused platform with MDX’s double-wishbone front suspension for better handling, and the first application of the Type S high-performance name to an Acura SUV.

This should be a fun vehicle to test drive.

Acura has been improving every aspect of its top SUV to compete with the German SUV and performance versions. Acura also competes with Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Infiniti.





The MDX debuts an all-new light truck platform built for athletic handling, refined ride comfort and exceptional cabin quietness. These are required featured to lead in the luxury SUV segment.

Take a look and let us know what you think?

Subscribe to the Car Coach Reports YouTube channel and we’ll share info when we get it.

Prices are driven by where you’re shopping. The Car Coach: Best new car incentives and lease deals for October 2020

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

Lauren Fix | The Car Coach® | www.laurenfix.com

CAR COACH REPORTS – Automotive Aspects Inc.

Follow the Car Coach team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus

Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian



