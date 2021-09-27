Texas Gov. Abbott , George P. Bush defend the Mounted Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO: The minute Biden and Liberal elites occupied the Whitehouse, they set out to destroy all things, Trump. This last attack is against the Mounted Border Patrol. However, despite the Bush family not wanting to speak badly about the sitting president, George P. Bush, an attorney serving as the commissioner of the Texas General Land Office since 2015, seems to have had enough.

The Bush family, like Reagan, have a ranch. Therefore they ride horses. And the recent uproar by Psaki, Biden, Harris, and other elites who never came with five feet of a horse has become enough.

Ignorance is not bliss. And when it comes to Democrat ignorance, is it simply dangerous.

George P. Bush’s response to the simply wrong, and harmful, liberal rhetoric:





This is the reality of our border. It’s not a picturesque landscape like Joe Biden wants everyone to believe. It’s hard terrain that requires agility and adaptability, something a horse conquers easily. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/PholH4bWgV — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 25, 2021

Bush further commenting saying

“It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool-not a weapon. They’re certainly not whips, as [President] Biden and [Vice President Kamala Harris] want us to believe,” Bush explained in his tweet thread. It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool-not a weapon. They’re certainly not whips, as Biden and Kamala want us to believe. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/MTZxJYRFKZ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 25, 2021 White House press secretary Jen Psaki referring to the “horrific” photos of agents swinging long reins while interacting with Haitian migrants, alleging mistreatment of those who will mistreat America. But the truth, as Bush points out is that agents were wielding the long reins that make it easier to maintain control of their horses according to Border Control chief Raul Ortiz. “After false outrage over a misinterpreted photo, Biden has stripped yet another tool from our men & women protecting this country. Enough is enough. Stop attacking our border patrol & give them the resources necessary to secure the border instead of setting them up for failure,” Bush added on Twitter. Geroge P Bush is the first Bush to be right since Trump

The easiest way for Biden to stop the Border Patrol from doing their job is by taking away their tools, like their horses. Prior to that, the Trump border wall, the ‘Return to Mexico’ policy, and Title 42 brought on by COVID were just a few other tools stripped from the CBP.

Though not covered in the MSM, this isn’t the first time Bush has pushed back against the Biden administration’s border policies.

“Texas is doing everything we can, but the federal government has dropped the ball and continues to put our national security at risk,” Bush wrote.

In July, the Texas Land Commissioner joined the Texas Defense Task Force in suing Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “on grounds of illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed.”

Bush also granted “ emergency authorization ” to fund border wall construction on state land and is working with CBP to lease land from the state for patrolling and communications operations on the border.

Why? Not to keep America safer but because these were Trump-era border security policies that actually worked. As Trump enabled the agents, they could better protect us. Trump did not attack border agents for doing their jobs; he praised them. This cannot simply be revenge on Trump.

Texas to the Mounted Border Patrol rescue

Not only is Texas Governor Greg Abbott working to secure open areas of the wall, he has also promised to hire any CPB officers, and their horses, fired by Biden.

If Biden fires the Border Patrol Officers who were securing the border on horseback, Texas will offer them a job. They can bring their horses too. We will put them on the front line to do Biden’s job to secure the border.https://t.co/xpwURkM9kJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 27, 2021

Who’s doing the real whipping now?

Biden now bans Mounted Border Patrol agents from using the horses that keep agents safe. Despite what is plain to see in the viral video as the border agent pulls the horse’s head back to slow or stop.

This results in more length on his reins that dangle in the air. It happens to be dangling in front of the illegal runner causing an optical illusion. All you have to do is look at the body mechanics of the agent. His shoulders pull down and back, gripping the reins.

It is impossible in that form to whip it forward to strike. The agent then reaches down to grab the lawbreaker’s shirt as a way to try and stop him.

You can’t take the lashing Biden and Liberal elites give to Border Patrol for surface value. Whitehouse spinners like Jen Psaki tell ‘horror’ stories of border agents. It’s obvious she relishes it. At the behest of her ‘boss’, she and other Liberals depict them as masochistic horsemen. Of course, previously they were tortuous jailers with kids in cages. Or villains denying illegals food, or medical treatment, or giving their kids a diaper. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Notice how the Whitehouse never praises the work of the Mounted Border Patrol.

On 09/09/2021 the San Diego Sector Border Patrol reported,

“During the past two weeks, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents in San Diego Sector (SDC), with the assistance of local agencies, were summoned on five separate occasions to rescue migrants who sustained serious injury after illegally entering the U.S…Most injuries occurred when the hiking migrants tumbled from steep, rocky, and mountainous terrain…when combined with extreme heat during the day, plummeting cold temperature at night, possible dehydration, isolation, and other environmental factors, even minor injuries can become life-threatening”

El Centro Sector agents caught an undocumented arsonist starting fires in the Jacumba Wilderness on Sept 24. El Centro station worked with the Bureau of Land management to put out those fires. Fires that could have caused untold devastation in an extremely dry fire-prone area.

Horses help agents find illegal migrants at risk.

Many illegals, even kids, are dumped off in remote areas by cartels, who take the money and run. Often times, they end up injured, dehydrated, and at risk of dying. Horses can be the best option to get to them in time.

On 03/04/2021, the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) apprehended 125 illegal aliens throughout the Laredo Sector area of operations.

Their Horse Patrol Unit is comprised of 29 adopted Mustang horses acquired through the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. These horses were trained by members of the Colorado Correctional Industries’ Wild Horse Inmate Program, says Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said, “The outstanding work by our Horse Patrol Unit illustrates why their mounted operations continue to be an important tool in our border security operations. Even with today’s technology, a Border Patrol agent on a horse remains an effective way to patrol remote areas of our border.”

So banning horses is one more way to strip border agents of their success.

Or illegals of their lives if prey to a hostile environment.

Like most law enforcement officers, the Mounted Border Patrol takes pride in their ethics, their mission, and favorable outcomes for both sides. They care about the people on both sides of the immigration issues.

Misinformation about border agents is due to people like Liberal elitist Psaki, more of a Whitehouse henchwoman than a servant of the press. She’s a paid liar for the government elite. Check a CBP press release if you want to know what Border Patrol is really doing. These headlines from the San Diego sector:

Aug 13. Multiple Gunshots Fired Toward Border Patrol Agents

Aug 24. Dangerous Maritime Smuggling Attempts Continue

Aug 27. USBP Agents Find Meth & Heroin in Tires

Sept 1. Brazen Smuggler’s Assault on Agent Leads to 5 Arrests

Not only are these hard-working agents tasked with dangerous illegal encounters. Now their lives and jobs are a nightmare not of their making.

Their own president has declared war on the Mounted Border Patrol while helping criminals enter this country.

Some call it treason when a president breaks laws of the land to serve his own agenda. Biden’s not willing to protect Americans inside our borders or outside. As evidenced by those he left to murderous Taliban in Afghanistan. He can drop a hellfire missile on an innocent Afghan Family and vow it was the right thing. What about the American families he ignores in just about every selfish decision he makes.

He and his Liberal elites are dangerous to Americans and their guardians in both law enforcement and the military. The families of 13 dead service members who died in Kabul from Biden’s failed security there can attest to that. And what about the families of children who’ve died from drug overdoses from drugs Biden lets in due to open border drug running.

Biden sets up the bad guys to disappear into our country….

While he knocks down the good guys.

When are the next terrorists going to sneak in because Biden is after Border Patrol rather than criminals? Is he setting up the Taliban with a free pass here in the U.S.? He sets up the cartels, so not a stretch of the imagination.

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Fox News during an interview on Thursday night that if President Joe Biden were not president, he would arrest Biden for “aiding and abetting.”

No one “aids and abets” by accident. And anyone can be called stupid or ignorant. This latest attack on Border Patrol is much more than that. It’s not even kneejerk – it’s calculated. Some little dweeb in a think tank saw the horse incident and said ‘how best can we utilize this footage’?

To fit the Liberal elite agenda of:

1. They want illegal immigration to pack the elections with liberal votes.

2. Who’s in the way of item #1? Border Patrol.

3. Goal: Impede their job and shut them down.

“When our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they’re vilified by the president. You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform? Why care about the American public? That’s why we do it; we put on that uniform, because we care about the American public, we want to go out there and we want to protect them. And Joe Biden is trying to break that down,” says Judd.

When your agenda is to overturn America and remake it, what the Elite liberals do is strategy. Only a secure nation is a free nation. If you don’t outthink the enemies of freedom, they will outthink you. To stick it to America and get what they want.

And right now it’s how many ways can Biden and Liberal elites impede the Border Patrol?

Biden’s promise to “make the Mounted Border Patrol pay” for nine months is game on and growing.

Kamala Harris comes to the surface to aid in the attacks on Border Patrol.

Border agents furious about Kamala Harris’ comments today, telling @AdamShawNY and me: “She is placing blame on agents to deflect because she and Biden are not going to change how they are handling this.” “It just proves what absolute idiots they are.” https://t.co/Yra7AZ2fg6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 21, 2021

Since Harris was crowned border czar, nearly one million illegal aliens infiltrated the country in the months following.

The Mounted Border Patrol and Border Patrol agents are bing shackled and told to turn them over to immigration under slow-moving (if at all moving) Title 8. Even immigration was drowning in processing requests. Couldn’t get to it all. Allowing the undocumented, unvaccinated foreigners to move into the populations in 50 states as they were released.

“The crisis reached a tipping point with thousands of Haitian illegal aliens squatting in a migrant camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.”

DHS Secretary: As Many as 12,000 Illegal Haitian Immigrants Released Into the US in Recent Days

“[However] This crisis is dragging down Joe Biden’s approval numbers.” reports Renewed Right.

Maybe there is some justice after all. For how can anyone hate horses?

The desire of the mustang is to run wild and free. It takes character and intelligence to do so to win over enemies intent to buck the system.

