Just Say No: Vaccination confrontations between employees – employers

WASHINGTON: There are growing reports of vaccination confrontations between employers and employees who are refusing Biden’s vaccine mandate. As more and more bad news is coming out over the ill side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, this could be the political hill that Joe Biden dies. One of the most recent is General Dynamics, with 40% of their employees saying they will quit before taking the vaccine.

And it is not just in the US:

TagsWhy would 33k doctors and healthcare workers refuse a shot that is supposed to save them? https://t.co/RDOTqwNPOi — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) September 21, 2021



One of the first to push back on the Biden administration captured a deal for new submarines to Australia to better defend themselves from China and the CCP. In so doing, the Biden administration royally torqued off France, who was also in the running for the contract. (AUKUS and COVID mandates have Australians under threat from without and within)

The report came by way of somebody in the defense contractor industry of the United States

General Dynamic Electric Boat division is a leading provider of the software necessary for AUKUS. Forty percent of Global Dynamics is not vaccinated, and they have no intention of being vaccinated. If push comes to shove with Joe Biden over the matter, they will walk off the job. It is our understanding they are not quitting but instead protesting in a variety of work stoppages.

Some of those to refuse vaccination are the most brilliant minds in the field of software engineers. They are the people who keep us safe and working by writing code for computers, both offensive and defensive.

Because news of this nature, the truth, is roundly banned by Big Tech, it is interesting to note that the Twitter account for @AlexGiorgio6 has been suspended. (See links following this article for social media that does censor users)

Last month, a Pfizer document indicating that 20% of employees remain unvaccinated was made public. (Leaked Pfizer Doc Shows Employees Can Remain Unvaccinated, Washington Looking at Making Vaccines Mandatory)

In May, a report circulating the Internet says the CDC and FDA employees are 50% unvaccinated. And they have no intention of being vaccinated. When Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr asked about this Anthony Fauci and Peter Marks, he said:

“You know I’m not 100% sure, Senator. But I think it’s probably a little bit more than half, probably around 60 percent,” Fauci said, as Marks of the FDA said, “I can’t tell you the exact number, but it’s probably in the same range. Some people vaccinated at our facility and others outside of the facility.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky saying,

“Our staff have the option to report their vaccination status, but as you understand, the federal government is not requiring it, so we do not know.” (Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate – Newsweek)

In June, more than 150 Houston Methodist Hospital healthcare workers refusing COVID-19 vaccines lost their jobs. However, when employees sued the hospital, a federal judge in Texas dismissed the lawsuit.

Similarly, the Supreme Court recently refused to block Indiana University’s vaccination mandates to attend the fall semester.

List of Covid Vaccine Responses:

In August

A leaked Pfizer memo said employees could remain unvaccinated so long as they receive regular Covi tests.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 300,000 municipal workforces be vaccinated or fired. Many reporting they will quit rather than take the vaccine.

Chicago union chief says Chicago Police will walk out en masse over Mayor Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate.

San Francisco passed a new rule you must prove proof of vaccine to dine in a restaurant.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tightened required health care workers to get vaccinated to keep their jobs, and teachers and state workers must either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

New Orleans required proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for indoor dining or drinking.

In September,

Indiana University Health had 125 hospital employees who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccines as required and quit there.

World Health Organization (WHO) refused to share vaccine data of its employees while urging everyone to get the jab.

Twitter, Shopify, and Facebook said they would allow employees to work from home indefinitely.

Several states, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, have written bills to protect employees from termination for refusing the Joe Biden vaccine mandate.

Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit weekly negative Covid-19 test results.

St. Luke’s University Health Network of Pennsylvania will allow employees with natural immunity to refuse coronavirus vaccines.

San Jose firefighter and police unions are pushing back on the mandated Covid-19 vaccinations warning the policy might lead to worker shortages.

U.S. Army Officer Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague resigned from his command listing many reasons, including ‘complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration’ and ‘infiltration of Marxism.’

Oregon State Trooper Zachary Kowing’s video of him publicly refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine ended in his dismissal. He’s now suing Gov. Kate Brown.

Thirteen percent (598 employees) of North Carolina’s second-largest county, Mecklenburg, were subject to suspension without pay if they failed to submit to mandatory Covid-19 testing or provide proof of vaccination.

Denver’s public safety leader says he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get the Covid-19 vaccine. Union officials say about 50% remain unvaccinated, about the same as the national average.

Lewis County Health System (New York) announced they were suspending all baby deliveries after staffers resigned over the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Despite staffing shortages, an Oahu, Hawaii, lifeguard refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate was fired.

Approximately 150 employees of Barnes Jewish County hospital of St. Louis were suspended for refusing the Covid-19 vaccines.

Employees of Orlando’s Disney World plan to protest the company’s vaccine mandate contending many employees have a “legitimate basis for refusing vaccination.”

The Veterans Administration reported some 12% or 66,000 of their employees had not received the Covid-19 vaccine despite previous interoffice mandates by the VA.

An NBC affiliate in Michigan, meteorologist Karl Bohnak, was fired for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

An increasing number of governors and state attorneys (27 states and two state’s attorneys) are filing lawsuits against Joe Biden, saying mandates are unconstitutional, a civil rights violation, and illegal. The Republican Party was one of the first to file suit against Joe Biden for his government overreach and draconian leadership.

Employees can file for religious exemptions from taking the vaccine as well as medical exemptions. Since no disclosure of informed consent and sign-off on these vaccines has been made available to anybody, it would be an excellent legal avenue for future litigation. Patients have to give informed consent, knowing all side effects before taking medication.

Also, they are not signing off on any paperwork to hold those responsible harmless if death or illness from the vaccination.

And just for fun, when comedians made fun of Big Pharma:

