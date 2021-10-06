Immune System Blood Testing Pre-Vaccine to Post-Vaccine

YORKVILLE (IL): A most interesting doctor and author of Illinois, Dr. Nathan Thompson, came up with the idea of testing the immune system of one of his patients before and after the Covid-19 vaccine administrations. His video was posted on September 28th and is going viral on multiple video platforms. Logically thinking, this is something the CDC and AMA should have been doing before, were they not compromised by Big Pharma!

‘My Jaw DROPPED when I Tested Someone’s Immune System After the 2nd Jab’ – Dr. Nathan Thompson

The MSM is in bed with Big Pharma as well.

Remember this news piece of fact-checking from August 26? Dr. Thompson has now torpedoed that little tidbit of misinformation.





“CLAIM: A study from the Francis Crick Institute in London found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine destroys a type of white blood cell called the T cell and weakens the immune system.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The vaccine doesn’t destroy T cells or weaken the immune system. On the contrary, it generates a strong T-cell response and boosts immunity, according to experts. A researcher at the Francis Crick Institute told The Associated Press the claim distorts his team’s work, which did not examine T-cells.”

Getting to know the man behind this brilliance of following the REAL science Dr. Thompson’s website states:

“Dr. Nathan Thompson is no stranger to all things healthy. Having grown up with asthma, allergies, rounds of antibiotics, and multiple injuries, Dr. Thompson discovered the power of chiropractic while he was in college studying sports medicine. It’s been over 20 years since Dr. Thompson has been prescription drug-free and free of the conditions that doctors said he would have for the rest of his life.

Dr. Thompson is a graduate of Elmhurst College where he completed his degree in sports medicine and athletic training with the highest honors, and a graduate of the prestigious Palmer College of Chiropractic where he earned the President’s Scholar for academic excellence.

Since 2004, Dr. Thompson has provided chiropractic care to Yorkville and the surrounding communities ranging from newborns to patients in their 90’s, while achieving advanced certifications in spinal correction, nutrition, naturopathy, and CrossFit training and methodology. He is the author of Transformation 28 and creator of the revolutionary T28 program that has helped thousands of people lose weight, overcome food addictions, and discover the best fitness of their lives.”

What Dr. Thompson discovered in a sequence of three different blood tests on one of his patients was a dramatic change (for the worse) in several areas of his very specific blood test. His study was related to the immune cells of the body.

Blank cells of this chart offered no data provided in his video as he deemed it irrelevant to the point he was making but he has promised more data on his discovery.

Dr. Thompson had a male patient opt to get the Covid-19 vaccine to keep his job.

He got permission from this patient to test his blood before, during, and after the vaccination process. Dr. Thompson explains the above tests are not normally ordered up by doctors.

Testing blood to this area of specifics is commonly called ‘testing for HIV or AIDS’.

Granulocytes are a type of white blood cell that has small granules.

The granules contain proteins. They are a type of immune cell that has enzymes that are released during infections, allergic reactions, and asthma. The specific types of granulocytes are neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils. A granulocyte is a type of white blood cell.

Granulocytes, specifically neutrophils, help the body fight bacterial infections. The number of granulocytes in the body increases when there is a serious infection. People who regularly record a lower number of granulocytes are more likely to develop bad infections more often. Granulocytes are counted as part of a white blood cell differential test.

Dr. Thompson explains,

“These granulocytes are responsible for basically the neutrophils, they’re first responders, they’re emergency type cells, they’re responsible for… um… they do have a viral component to it but they’re mostly for bacterial infections and they also clean up tissue damage. Think of when you have tissue damage like a pimple, like a scratch, like a sprained ankle, they’re responders to tissue damage. When you look at this you say; ‘What, on earth, is getting damaged inside the body?!'”

Lymphocytes are another type of white blood cell that is part of the immune system. The three major types of lymphocytes are B cells, T cells, and natural killer (NK) cells. B cells (B lymphocytes) make antibodies and these antibodies can destroy foreign substances or tag them for an attack. T cells (T lymphocytes) destroy any of your cells that have been taken over by viruses or cancers. NK cells (natural killer lymphocytes) can destroy tumor cells without any prior activation.

This is unlike the T cells which need to be activated by another immune cell such as a B cell.

Dr. Thompson goes on,

“Then when you look at his lymphocytes… so his lymphocytes are things like his CD4 cells, CD8 cells, Natural Killer cells, his B lymphocytes THAT ARE PRODUCING ANTIBODIES THE VERY REASON WHY THEY WANTED TO DO IT IN THE FIRST PLACE, to produce an antibody production. You can see how badly now that’s started to tank and then what’s interesting, too, is that you can see that his natural killer cells have absolutely tanked as well! Natural killer cells, guys, this is part of your innate immune system. Okay?

This is your innate immune system and natural killer cells are your first responders to things like viruses, virally infected cells, and yes, even cancer cells. And wow, holy cow, you can see how that has tanked. Now, what I am not showing you is all of these other numbers but every single one of his lymphocytes is on the lowest end of normal, and comparing it to the last one they have absolutely tanked. And what has tanked? His adaptive immune system has absolutely tanked!”

All of this happened in just one month of time with the patient. Dr. Thompson implies the new Covid-19 vaccines are toxins.

Congress needs to demand a Congressional investigation of what is really going on in the matter of this Covid-19 pandemic and its related vaccines.

It is obvious to any American with a brain in their head, they are lying to us.

The CDC and Dr. Fauci say one thing and independent doctors, scientists, and journalists come out with something different! For a president in office without the popular vote issuing mandates that may well hurt or kill Americans in the future smacks of treason!

When President Joe Biden was seen on television last week getting another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, how do we watching know that is what was really in that syringe? Water would look the same.

Let’s see Joe Biden get a blood draw on live television with a blood test immediately thereafter to see if there is any trace of any of the 4 Covid-19 vaccines in his body.

I did not trust his election to office and I do not trust him. Let’s see him prove himself for real, demand a blood sample from him.

Something to remember:

“We (communists and/or socialists) will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”

Speech by Comrade Khrushchev at the 6th PUWP CC Plenum, Warsaw – March 20, 1956

“And to think, all this time I thought he meant ‘gunshot’ and when he said destroy us from within, I had no idea he was talking about in our bodies!” – A thought-provoking quip by author Mark Schwendau October 4, 2021

