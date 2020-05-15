Here comes Judge Sullivan and there goes the rule of law

WASHINGTON: Irony is often related to “what goes around, come around.” Pompous, zealous, undutiful Judge Emmet Sullivan has had placed in his judicial lap a Teddy Bear decision. So he turns it into a fraudulent, quasi-legal Epimenides Paradox. That is, Michael Flynn is not guilty of lying, but he is guilty of lying about lying. Therefore, he is not lying? Or is he? Here come de judge. (Lawyer appointed by judge in Flynn case once said government has ‘near-absolute power’ to ‘extinguish a case’ | Fox News)

The poor judge. He had to go to law school to learn how to preside over “stupid.” His, not General Flynns. And certainly not William Barr’s or Sydney Powell’s.

Federal judges are appointed by the President

And it has never been easy to seine the trash fish, the carp, shad, and grinnel from the good ones. Bass, bream, or trout. Sullivan is one of those trash fish who got through and turned loose. A carp swimming through the law of the land destroying the legal feed for the productive and useful trawlers of the law.

Is it the law schools or their products themselves who are to blame for legal minds like Emmet Sullivan?





His moments of dissertation in law theory sound as if he was taught by AOC.

But then he was appointed to his current judgeship by that mastery of chicanery, Bill Clinton. And we know what Billy Brave Heart did with something as simple as the word “is.” So, Judge Sullivan had an excellent mentor in the analysis of “stupid.” (Bill Clinton and the meaning of “is”)

Sullivan’s search for justice is bound up in the irony of his “race.”

The injustice Sullivan is building his court around is the same justice vigilantes use. That is, the truth doesn’t matter as long as we hang the guy we don’t like. Making this time to ask whether the Judge is suffering from the Epimenides paradox of self-reference.

It, at some point, must occur to those of us who don’t “practice” law that the court, is supposed to be sovereign. That is, the officers of the court, including the judge, are functionaries of the people. As in the US v. Michael T. Flynn. It is not Judge Sullivan v. Michael T. Flynn, it is the American people. And it is the will of the American people that is to be done. (Flynn Exonerated: DOJ Drops Charges After FBI Entrapment Plot Exposed )

Therefore, just as the defense, prosecutor, witness, or the bailiff (or anyone, really) can show contempt for the court, so can the judge. At that point, the judge can hold himself in contempt. No? Why not?

Judge Sullivan’s Contempt of the court, rule of law and General Michael T. Flynn

Judge Sullivan has shown nothing but contempt for his court, the law, the Executive branch, and last, but hardly least, General Michael Flynn.

General Flynn, an honorable husband, father, and army officer for over 30 years, is also a man framed and ruined by a contemptible, sick, government.

Therefore, what can be more contemptible than Judge Sullivan’s blatant political decision to continue the case against General Flynn? To tap John Gleeson, a former federal judge in New York’s Eastern District in Brooklyn, to challenge the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against Flynn.

That would be to keep General Flynn dangling like a man bleeding and wounded while someone pokes him with a stick. And in this case, the stick is Judge Gleeson.

If Sullivan had any sense of the law and its meaning, he would realize he is an unqualified buffoon.

Either that or General Flynn is a coward and a criminal. If General Flynn, a well-decorated three-star who served in active combat, is a coward or a criminal, the rest of us are darkened demons hiding in the night with the mushrooms.





Justice would be to have alleged Judge Sullivan put in jail with some of the sissy brothers for a couple of years. Then ask him if he understands “irony” as well as stupid.

Saturday Night Live often performs parodies of political people or political situations. In the case of Judge Sullivan’s court, the opposite could work better. He and his court could parody Saturday Night Live. A court becoming a comedy show.

And it could work with, de judge Sullivan parodied as a comic trying to be funny. Failure of humor would be the punch line.

Irony? Oh yeah. Emmet Sullivan, alleged lawyer, legal mind, and judge was appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan. Go figure.

