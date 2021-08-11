Gov. DeSantis, the MSM and DCD: COVID-19 numbers do not add up

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Tuesday, August 10th the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Florida had surpassed 20,000 new COVID-19 infections for its 7-day average of new cases. This was one day after they misreported numbers given by the Florida Department of Health.

The CDC initially reported 28,317 new cases on Sunday. They then adjusted that number to 19,584 Tuesday. The Florida Department of Health said there were 15,319 cases on Sunday.

The Biden Administration and Governor Ron DeSantis have been in a constant battle on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida. Several areas they have conflicted on are:

Governor DeSantis does no want Florida businesses to require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to get served or to enter establishments, so lawmakers passed legislation banning “vaccine passports.”

DeSantis also doesn’t support hospitals requiring their staff members to get vaccinated. “It’s not something I support,” DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis has also signed an executive order prohibiting schools from requiring school students to wear masks when school starts in the fall. School districts and teachers’ unions are starting to push back.

The news media and CDC reported COVID-19 patients occupied 22 percent of the hospital beds in Florida which they said was the highest percentage in the nation.

Reports are that Florida also lags in vaccination rates. At this point in history, it is not known whether figures such as these can be believed since DeSantis is under constant attack by a yellow media in lockstep.

The fake news media have been attacking Governor Ron DeSantis relentlessly as he has become a rumored front runner for President in the 2024 election, should Donald Trump not run for a second term. He has also been rumored as a possible Vice Presidential pick for Trump. They always say the math never lies. The above chart shows how far down the continuum Florida falls in COVID cases as of the first week ending August.

It is time for Federal law to govern our news media much the same as we have laws for others relative to FALSE ADVERTISING. Freedom of the press does not include lying to the public and reporting with a bias to an agenda!

