Eko the tiger’s death highlights selfie obsessed lack of common sense

In Naples, Florida on December 29, 2021, a young man illegally entered a locked and fenced-off area of the Naples, Florida Zoo, Sticking his arm through a heavy-duty security fence, into an endangered Malayan tiger’s lair, the man was attacked by the wild animal within. The first question asked by everyone is what was he thinking. The answer to that question speaks volumes about young people’s values today.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy that responded immediately did the only thing that he could to save the young man’s life. He shot and killed the tiger with a single shot. The man whose arm was being chewed by the eight-year-old tiger, Eko, (pronounced Echo) was a 20-something cleaning crew worker, whose job was to clean the gift shop and bathrooms.

Neither were near the tiger habitat.

Here Kitty Kitty – Not

A later investigation revealed that the young man, whose name will not be mentioned to glorify his stupidity, showed that he walked away from the cleaning crew, and into the tiger’s area to take a selfie of himself petting the tiger.





That’s right, a selfie to share with his friends on social media.

This fascination with glorifying oneself to get likes on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms has transformed a generation of young people into the most selfish group that ever came before them.

While the vast majority of young people are reasonable, productive citizens, these few has become the face of youth today.

That is exactly what they want to be, no matter the foolishness in order to do so.

However, in the case of the young man who taunted Eko, he lived in a world of fantasy, as so many of his age do. Having grown up believing that animals have feelings and emotions just as humans do. This has spawned a rush to ban meat on the kitchen table and to condemn hunting of all types.

Of course, those pushing their beliefs on the rest of us do not have an understanding of the consequences of those wishes. (Harambe, Gorilla Killed at Cincinnati Zoo, ‘Had to Pay the Price’: Experts)

We know, for instance, that there are more deer in America today than there were before the white man landed on our shores.

That is because hunters harvest only those animals necessary to keep the deer populations across America healthy. Without hunter-supported conservation, deer populations would grow to unsupportable numbers, and then whole herds would slowly starve throughout winter without enough food for all of them.

Most other tree hugger fantasies end with the same results.

Likewise with most leftist hair-brained ideas.

Remember, the twin towers in NYC would not have collapsed except for the fact that environmentalists stopped the builders from insulating the iron framing against extreme heat in a fire. Which occurred on September 11, 2001, when Muslim terrorists flew fully filed airplanes into them.

The progressive fantasies have proven wrong time and time again, but they never stop because they think good intentions are more important than actual facts.

This leads us right back to a 20-something young man who thought it was a good idea to stick his arm into a wild tiger’s habitat.

Like so many in that age group, he was led to believe that good intentions trump disassterous results.

In this case, the only victim is Eko the Tiger.

He died because a fool thought a selfie was worth the death of one of the most endangered species on earth. It tells how little many young people relate to facts and how many live in a fantasy land of make-believe.

Is it any wonder that logic and reason do not make sense to them?

This young man will never forget his tragic mistake, but he will blame the obvious un-woke tiger. Let’s hope that socialism will be stopped before the entire 20-something generation learns the hard way what a tragic mistake they are making by supporting it

The most frightening aspect of younger people is that 70% support socialism, only because they also believe in the fantasy of it as opposed to the actual outcomes of socialism in practice.

Therein lies the reason for today’s young people’s values structure. To them fantasy is reality. So much so that they have no qualms about sticking their hand into the mouth of a tiger.

Below is a report showing the horrific results of a young generation's lack of common sense.

