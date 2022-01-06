Dr. Robert Malone Comes Back with a Vengeance!

By Mark Schwendau

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Dr. Robert Malone is a medical doctor and outspoken critic of both Dr. Anthony Fauci and his related Covid-19 vaccines. Like Fauci, Dr. Malone is both a medical doctor and infectious disease scientist and researcher. He had been familiar with Fauci and his work in science for a long time and is not a fan.

This month Twitter banned Dr. Malone and the blowback was immediate.

Twitter banned the prominent vaccine virologist and inventor of mRNA gene therapy Dr. Robert Malone’s account after the U.S .virologist shared a video relative to concerns he has over the Pfizer vaccine shot. That ban of this leading scientist and inventor of mRNA technology then sparked a firestorm.





One of the first to take action was the leading podcaster of the United States, Joe Rogan. On Sunday Rogan opened a GETTR account and encouraged his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on that alternative social media app. GETTR was launched July 4 by a former Trump adviser Jason Miller.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malone contemplated what he may have done wrong by Twitter’s community standards and wrote the vice president of Twitter a query letter asking for their input. In an unusual move, the vice president of Twitter actually responded and apologized and reinstated Dr. Malone’s account!

Dr. Malone was all over the speaking circuit of conservative outlets.

“The most trusted man in America,” is what some in the media tagged presidential medical adviser Dr. Fauci early in 2020. However, that is not how Dr. Malone and many of his peers see Fauci,

“Tony has no integrity, I mean, he lies all the time,” Malone told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Dr. Malone concludes, “And me and my peers, we’ve been watching this for decades, I mean, we just shrug our shoulders and shake our heads and say, ‘It’s Fauci.'”

Dr. Malone is a fan favorite of the American public as he relates to so many of them. He is honest and the only way to stop his blunt honesty is to censor him. Big tech social media just learned that was not a wise move, either. Malone comes from humble roots starting out as a carpenter and farmer before going to college to earn both a Ph.D. and an M.D.

He has developed a loyal following of fellow critical thinkers around the world from all walks of life.

In a recent video posted by the Inspired network, Dr. Robert Malone comes back with a vengeance!

‘The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along | Dr. Robert Malone 2022’

What follows is the transcript of this video of Dr. Malone;

“I guess it’s been a series of epiphanies that have made me realize that; There is no upside to just being circumspect and trying to be a nice guy in this environment.

This is full-on media warfare, information warfare, political warfare, 21st century, like we’ve never seen before, AND COORDINATED GLOBALLY!

The other thing for me has been the personal journey of coming to terms with what the world economic forum really represents and I really resisted that, people initially were coming to me talking about the ‘Great Reset’ and I was like, ah, this is crazy talk. But then it’s all documented and then you see it being deployed. Here it is. They’re (Globalists) proud of it, they don’t hide it. This is the vision, it’s a full-on.

GLOBALIST TOTALIRAN VISION!

With the money in control, and I did a lot of political science when I was an undergraduate in the early 80’s and I had read things like books about transnationalism and the New World Order, I always found that fascinating but confusing.

How could this possibly happen? And how I see it playing out in real-time and in a way which national sovereignty governments are increasingly irrelevant.

You know, that’s the thing that folks gotta wake up about. This is not about the vaccine. The vaccine is a symptom. That’s a really hopeful message going into the New Year is that there’s a growing cohort of people that are increasingly aware of how thoroughly we’ve been manipulated.

I thought I was red-pilled (a ‘MATRIX’ movie reference), you know I’ve been on the inside for so long and seen Tony Fauci’s machinations for so long, that’s my origin story, was the initial AIDS crisis, starting in ’83 when I was at Davis.

So I saw the hardball politics, it’s not that I haven’t been aware of that but I had not been aware before of the information control that is globally coordinated in that the trusted news initiative is profound.

WHAT THAT MEANS – THAT HAS BECOME THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH!

And what Twitter is doing right now that I think with Alex Berenson’s bold and brave lawsuit taking on Twitter and then I’ve had a bunch of lawyers come to me because of getting de-platformed or canceled, I think is really the right term, certainly.

People can’t deny anymore, there’s so much evidence and the CNN ratings keep slipping, yay!

Maybe we’re going to see some change in 2022. There is kind of a growing movement and awareness that part of the problem here is the structure of how we have been building our organizations and doing business in a deep profound way and just a dissatisfaction with what one sees at the World Health Organization and CDC and the whole HHS structure in the United States where you have carefully controlled information, only one leader is allowed to speak, only one leader is allowed to represent the position…



I think that is gonna turn out to be one of the changes here is a growing awareness that that model is dysfunctional, broken, and needs to be fixed.

For me, it has been an awakening journey. There’s no question I didn’t seek this, I never expected it. I find myself at the center of this storm of resistance, and that’s what it really is, really.

And I’m still amazed but it has profoundly changed my view of the information we receive. You talk about me becoming more outspoken, I see that with my peers, too.

So for instance, Peter McCullough, he’s kind of called out a little bit but when you’re attacked all the time and you have all of this weaponized information against you, and no respect, I mean, I’m Mr. Malone you know, who claims to have invented, I mean all this language, classic yellow journalism language…

They have it all deployed against me and absolutely no respect for what I actually did. They never cite all the patents… I mean, they just gloss over all of that. This is asymmetric warfare, we’re basically in a guerilla warfare situation and we gotta play it smart because what I’m seeing is the other side is generally not very smart, they have a big hammer, they’ve got all kinds of resources, but they don’t seem to be very bright.

I don’t know what’s gonna happen in 2022, but there’s some encourage signs. You know, I try to really hard to look for the silver lining in things and if this whole trauma that we’ve been through nationally and globally leads to an awareness for how interconnected we are, and the need for healing and the need for community, and the importance of integrity and the importance of human dignity, that’s kind of perhaps a naïve Pollyannaish hopeful position in response to the ‘Great Reset’ is people use the term ‘The Great Awakening’.”

Dr. Malone makes some valid obeservations. One that struck me is how mentally off or slow some journalists be as they work overtime to spin their web of the mainstream narrative. His remarks reminded me of Tom Bartlett in The Atlantic in his recent article titled and subtitled, “The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation: Robert Malone claims to have invented mRNA technology. Why is he trying so hard to undermine its use?”

Who the hell is a simple journalist like Bartlett in the Atlantic stable to question the likes of Dr. Robert Malone?! He is nobody in the grand scheme of things. He is not qualified as a fact-checker to any virologist and he is not qualified to dress down Dr. Malone. Bartlett’s contempt for Dr. Malone is exposed in this one segment of Bartlett’s piece;

“Wherever he appears, Malone is billed as the inventor of mRNA vaccines. It’s in his Twitter bio. “I literally invented mRNA technology when I was 28,” says Malone, who is now 61. If that’s true—or, more to the point, if Malone believes it to be true—then you might expect him to be championing a very different message in his media appearances.”

A simple check of patents registered to Dr. Robert Malone and one finds this is true and Bartlett a simple liberal journalist with a snarky attitude towards a real scientist and inventor.

Dr. Malone called out Fauci early on stating that his invention of mRNA gene modification should not be used as a cure for Covid-19 as it is untested and unsafe at this point in time. He asked the vaccine program to be halted when he saw deaths climb above 50 which was the usual stopping point for all previous vaccines. This threshold was broached in January of 2021 according to information of VAERS and the CDC.

So journalists like Bartlett who are not really fit to carry the water bucket of doctor scientists like Dr. Malone are not really acting as effective scholarly critics so much as Globalist footsoldiers looking to protect the stock narrative of the New World Order for the Great Reset.









