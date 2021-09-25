Arizona Audit Proves Election Fraud



Picture Credit to Dr. Kelli Ward

By Mark Schwendau

PHOENIX: The results of Arizona’s Maricopa County ‘forensic audit’ of last November’s Presidential Election were released on Friday at 1:00 p.m. local time. Maricopa County is Arizona’s most populous county. The presentation by the Arizona Republican-led Senate lasted almost 4 hours and left many people scratching their heads.

The audit was launched in late April with a goal of concluding in May. However, obstructions including ignored subpoenas by the Maricopa Board of Supervisors who refused to release paper and computer evidence from the election hampered the audit. Lawsuits filed by both Republican and Democrat leaders of the county were prolific and slowed the process. Covid-19 infections by those involved in the forensic audit also delayed results until now.

The official Arizona Senate forensic election audit report is in. President Trump supporters are calling for the state’s 2020 election to be ‘decertified’ based on the evidence reported as ‘anomalies’. The results showed ‘57,734 ballots with serious issues were identified.’ Those ballots are far beyond the margin of victory needed to overturn the results of the election. The independent auditors recommended that ‘the election should not be certified.’





The findings of the audit, commissioned by Arizona Senate Republicans conducted by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas had many scratching their heads that they used warm fuzzy words like ‘anomalies when what they were really describing was apparent ‘irregularities’ or ‘vote fraud’.

President Trump issued a statement early Friday following media news stories breaking on unauthorized disclosures of Cyber Ninjas’ draft report. Multiple mainstream news media called the Arizona audit in favor of Joe Biden claiming Trump lost by even more.

Trump wrote, “Huge findings in Arizona! However, the Fake News Media is already trying to ‘call it’ again for [Joe] Biden before actually looking at the facts—just like they did in November! The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD! Until we know how and why this happened, our Elections will never be secure.”

In a later statement Friday, Trump wrote, “I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!”

Last November Joe Biden beat President Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes according to the certified count. This was in the nominally Republican state of Arizona with more than 2 million ballots cast.

Cyber Ninja representatives reviewed their findings in a hearing before the Arizona Senate later Friday afternoon. Their presentation was led by company CEO Doug Logan. One of his presentation slides during the presentation indicated there were 17,322 duplicate votes detected.

One of the most disturbing findings, according to Cyber Ninjas: “A Dominion technician allegedly deleted all of the log files a day before the audit began, while other security lapses abounded.”

The early release by the mainstream news media of the audit report having been leaked and reaffirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the election had Trump livid! They leaked the report held that the hand count revealed Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. The county had reported he had lost by 45,109 last year.

Friday Former President Donald Trump said the election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, “has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of fraud.”

“Huge findings in Arizona!” he said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “However, the Fake News Media is already trying to ‘call it’ again for (Joe) Biden before actually looking at the facts—just like they did in November! The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD! Until we know how and why this happened, our Elections will never be secure.”

“This is a major criminal event and should be investigated by the Attorney General immediately. The Senate’s final report will be released today at 4:00 PM ET. I have heard it is far different than that being reported by the Fake News Media.”

Arizona Republican Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward took to social media with a video but many platforms seemingly later removed her.

The mainstream media & audit opposers continue to lie, but there were MANY discrepancies found in the Audit report that MUST be investigated further. Chairwoman Ward brings you some of the highlights of the hearing. #ElectionIntegrity #ArizonaAudit #AmericasAudit @kelliwardaz pic.twitter.com/TLIHmQuLzk — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 25, 2021

Dr. Ward opened her statement on the audit explaining how the news media (again) misled the American public in their reporting of the Arizona audit. She said:

“When it came out the hand count versus the original count the county, the audit team did find that there weren’t any substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided to them and the official canvas results that the county reported. Now, the media and the Democrats… They want us to all stop right there. BUT, there is so much more to this report I just heard.

I wanted to bring you some of the highlights like right away. Um, but there is a lot more that’s going to come. Now, among their findings, okay, there were 23,344 mail-in ballots that were counted from people who voted from a prior address. These were ballots that were sent to people who had moved and there was no one with the same last name that remained at that address. By Arizona law, mail-in ballots are not to be forwarded so it’s pretty perplexing as to how this group of individuals actually was able to vote! 5,295 voters appeared to have voted in multiple counties! So Maricopa County’s final voter file was compared to the equivalent file from Arizona’s 14 other counties and that is the number that showed up. 3,432 votes are on the official canvas but are not in the final voter file. This is not counted by simply dropping provisional ballots. Now Maricopa County said that these are all (air quotes) ‘protected voters’. BUT, there is no mechanism to verify if that is true, false or otherwise right now. They just want us to trust them.

Now, analysis of the images of the ballot envelopes showed that there was a significant decrease in early ballot signatures being rejected! And this compared to, um 2016 to now, 53% more votes were cast via absentee ballot in 2020 and fewer were rejected. Duplicate ballots seemed to be accepted by Maricopa County as well as envelopes where the signature box WAS BLANK! There were many other anomalies that have to be addressed.”

Shiva Ayyadurai, who identified himself as an expert in pattern recognition with more than 40 years of experience was one who testified about vote anomalies he found. Ayyadueai was a 14-year-old kid when he developed a computer program for a paperless electronic mail system. He named this program “EMAIL”. Ayyadurai filed a copyright application for his program and in 1982 the United States Copyright Office issued a Certificate of Registration, No. TXu-111-775, to him.

Ayyadurai raised several irregularities with the county’s signature verification system, particularly the mail-in ballots. He found voters receiving more than one voter ID number, ballots cast containing the same ID number as well as some ballots with ID numbers mysteriously smeared such that they were illegible.

Among Ayyadurai’s claims:

Cyber Ninjas detected more scribbled signatures than the county reported.

Ballots returned from voters with identical addresses and signatures but different voter IDs.

Ballots with blank signature boxes were still stamped verified and approved.

Ballots with blank signature boxes increased 25% after November 4 through November 9.

President Trump seized on the findings to again restate his claim that the presidency was stolen from him. He said, “Massive fraud was found in the Arizona Forensic Audit, sometimes referred to as ‘Fraudit’. The numbers are Election Changing!”

The after-the-fact audit is not expected to change the election results retroactively though Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers has called for the Arizona election to be decertified after her review of the results. The November Arizona election results were certified by election officials, while Congress certified the Electoral College count in Joe Biden’s favor on January 6.

Advocates of the forensic audit and recounting process have called it a means of ensuring fairer, more accurate, and above-board elections in the future. They cite election integrity as being paramount to preserving our Constitutional Republic. Trump supporters, however, have seized on such audits as a means to the end of decertifying the entire election by proving fraudulent voting, ballot handling, and counting.

Trump took to the Internet as results of the audit were officially let out, “There is fraud and cheating in Arizona and it must be criminally investigated!”

CNN reported Maricopa County’s Republican-led board of supervisors said the draft report underscores the reality that the county vote totals were accurate.

“You don’t have to dig deep into the draft copy of the Arizona Senate/Cyber Ninja audit report to confirm what I already knew — the candidates certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General — did, in fact, win,” board chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said in a statement.

In a statement later in the day, Trump shot back at both CNN and (RINO) Jack Sellers: “CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, and other Lamestream Media are feeding large-scale misinformation to the public about the Arizona Audit. The Audit was a big win for democracy and a big win for us. Shows how corrupt the Election was. Arizona State Senate hearing going on now and the information about what took place is terrible—a bigger Scam even than anticipated!”

The report has been eagerly anticipated by Trump’s allies in his Republican Party, some of whom have been keen to use it to justify similar investigations in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin where the vote suddenly went against Trump after the ballot counting stopped around 10:30 the night of the election.

Trump supporters and election integrity advocates exploded at the findings on Twitter:

“If nothing else, the AZ Audits prove that Katie Hobbs is a demented, sociopathic liar who should be in jail, not running for Governor.”

“The truth is Ronna Romney McDaniel will never allow a decertification and the reinstatement of President Trump, so Arizona needs to immediately go for convictions instead.”

“Let them rot in jail as you push through legislation to ban electronic voting machines, mail-in ballots, and early/late voting. Other States should follow suit.”

Arizona Republican chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward as well as Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers are two strong Arizona women who are calling for decertification of the election and a nationwide audit with criminal charges brought forth for those who participated in election fraud.

Senator Rogers has already sought a legal opinion whereby the lawyer responded the election can be decertified.

https://wendyrogers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Memo-Re-Decertification-092321.pdf

Many people watching this historic audit feel that Dr. Ward and Senator Rogers are heroes but they are quick to give a shout-out to another strong American woman who is a hero in this process: Senate President Karen Fann of the Arizona Senate, representing Arizona’s Legislative District 1.

She put up with a lot of obstruction and resistance and law-breaking by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Many Americans want to see them criminally prosecuted for both their obstruction in this audit as well as failure to produce election records that have to be kept for a number of years after an election. Records like the ones deleted by Dominion Voting Systems the day before the audit began in April!