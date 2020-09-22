PARIS, FRANCE: The iconic Four Seasons George V in the heart of Paris reopened its doors September 22nd after being closed since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This marks the return of the exquisite grand hotel whose history, glamour, and prestige represents the very pinnacle of Paris.

The grand re-opening of the Four Seasons George V features its three dazzling Michelin starred restaurants. This includes the exquisite Le Cinq and its legendary Chef Christian Le Squer, who holds three Michelin stars. The intimate Le George is helmed by Michelin starred Chef Simone Zanoni. The more casual L’Orangerie is guided by Michelin starred Chef Alan Toudan.

Special experiences with Michelin Starred Chefs

Now the Four Seasons George V offers the chance for remarkable personal interactions and one of a kind gastronomic experiences with these culinary legends.

As part of the re-opening, tailor-made cooking classes carried out by three Michelin-starred Chef Christian Le Squer, Michelin-starred Chefs Simone Zanoni and Alan Taudon, and Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti will be offered in the majestic setting of Le Cinq.





Classes will take place two Sundays a month, with between two and ten participants per class. Fine wine lovers will also be able to enjoy exclusive wine tasting sessions led by celebrated sommelier Éric Beaumard and Gabriele Del Carlo, Italy’s best sommelier.

A culinary excursion with Michelin Chef Simone Zanoni

Guests will also be able to indulge in a fully immersive gastronomic experience with Chef Simone Zanoni. The experience begins at the very entrance of the Hotel, where Chef Zanoni will personally drive guests in an electric vehicle – a Porsche Panamera Turbo S Hybrid – from Paris to the Domaine de Madame Elisabeth in Versailles, home to the Kitchen Garden of Le George.

Chef Zanoni will accompany guests around the Kitchen Garden. Helping them select and pick seasonal fruits and vegetables for their guided cooking lesson at Le George. Guests will learn how to bring out the ingredients’ true flavours, creating simple, elegant dishes.

The Chef will shed light on some of his favourite cooking techniques, sharing plenty of tips and suggestions. To enhance this delightful gastronomic experience, guests will be given a copy of My Italy, a collection of the Chef’s very best Mediterranean recipes to wow family and friends at home.

The return of the George V is the return of Paris

The re-opening of the George V signals the return of the City of Lights for international travel. Its significance as a cultural beacon is unmistakable. The safety of guests and maintaining the Four Seasons experience is at the forefront of their concerns.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming guests again and writing with them a new chapter of our story,” comments Jean-Claude Wietzel, Regional Vice-President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. “At all Four Seasons hotels, we have implemented a strict health protocol to allow guests to enjoy their stay in complete safety. Driven with the same passion as always, our team will offer guests a truly memorable stay through experiences that bring guests together with the Hotel’s most talented individuals.”

The George V: a royal experience since 1928

The Four Seasons George V is an exceptional, incandescently enchanting experience at the pinnacle of one of Paris’s most prestigious and acclaimed five star luxury hotels.

With 244 impeccably designed rooms, including 59 suites with panoramic views of Paris, and 3 separate Michelin starred restaurants with distinct culinary identities, the George V is an irreplaceable treasure in the pantheon of legendary grand Parisian establishment.

The entrance lobby gives way to an inner marble courtyard surrounded by the three dining establishments. Each concisely different. All blending into a holistic gathering of the senses bonded by conceptual magic.

Le Bar and La Gallerie

The historic Le Bar just off the main entrance is like entering Paris of the 1920s. With deep rich burgundy furnishings and interiors. Dark wood paneling emanates like the setting of an Ernest Hemingway soiree with Gertrude Stein.





Here is where legends are made. As well-heeled Parisians and hotel guests mingle in an environment that is as grand as it is gorgeous. The atmosphere serenely electric, dripping with style and elegance.

The sweet and gentle sound of piano rings throughout the lobby area. It is emanating from La Galerie, a grand promenade just outside of Le Bar. It is the informal gathering place for guests and wanderers. Where the ivories of a grand piano are tinkled by a succession of talented musicians throughout the afternoon and evening.

Le Cinc, Le George, and L’Orangeie: A Michelin starred trifecta

At the end of the hallway is the incomparable culinary establishment Le Cinq. This is where legendary Chef Christian Le Squer, who holds three Michelin stars, brings his devotion, character, and a lifetime of culinary wonderment and achievement to new heights of splendorous Haute Cuisine.

The other two restaurants, Le George and L’Orangerie, each hold one Michelin star. This makes the George V the only hotel in Paris with three Michelin starred restaurants.

Le George features modern Mediterranean cuisine created by Chef Simone Zanone. It is set in a gorgeous room designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon. With Baccarat chandeliers and Lalique consoles, tables, and glass paneled doors.

With an emphasis on Mediterranean cuisine Chef Zanone takes his guests on an elegant journey between the cuisine of the French Riviera and Northern Italy. All in a beautifully stylish setting filled with fine art. A wondrous experience from a master Chef.

The Four Seasons George V: The center of the Parisan universe

The 7th floor Superior Room is like our own Paris apartment. A crystal chandelier hangs from the ceiling. A sumptuous king size bed faces the terrace balcony.













From the balcony are stunning views overlooking Paris, and the elegant balconies of the other suites. On the top floors of the hotel some of the terraces are 60 square meters.

The Four Seasons George V also features a luxurious 5 star spa area in the lower level of the hotel with an indoor swimming pool, which opened in 2018. It also offers a range of customized beauty spa and massage treatments.

The Four Seasons George V captures all that is exceptional about Paris.

It transforms reality into its own existential experience quantified by its rightful place at the center of the Parisian universe. Now it re-opens with the chance to share the most personal of culinary experiences with its spectacular array of Michelin starred chefs. The chance to cook with Le Squer, or learn kitchen skills from Zanoni is a glorious thing.

The return of the George V is a welcome event in the midst of a world desperate to overcome the trauma of 2020 and Covid-19. It signifies nothing less than the very the return of Paris, and the hopeful beginning of a new Belle Epoch for France.

Four Seasons George V, Paris www.fourseasons.com

Joel Berliner is a travel writer based in Los Angeles. @JoelBerliner

All Photos by Alison Reynolds @BigAlPeoplesPal