Fourth Annual Travel and Adventure Show brings the world to Denver’s Doorstep

by Ron Stern
7 Magic Mountains

DENVER, CO: The fourth annual Travel and Adventure Show held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, February 22-23, 2020 saw record-breaking attendance. With headline speakers, cruise, hotel, and destination providers, as well as informational booths, the enthusiasm for domestic and worldwide travel seemed stronger than ever.

The most popular speakers included Rick Steves, Gosh Gates and Pauline Frommer who provided the large crowds the most up-to-date and relevant travel advice. Steve’s books, in particular, are a common sight in Europe with travelers looking for the best destinations and deals and his shows.

Information galore at hundreds of booths manned by the travel industry

Visitors wound their way through the various isles where they could interact with representatives from the sea and river cruises, airlines, and hotels as well as domestic and international destinations. This was the first time that Switzerland Tourism was at the show and their green screen allowed people to take photos of themselves in various venues around the country.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority

Representing some of the rural areas just outside of Las Vegas. Boulder City, for example, is home to Fisher Space Pens and the manufacturer of Zoltar from the movie “Big.”

Some of the more popular information booths included the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority which also represents some of the smaller but interesting locations such as Primm, Boulder City, Mesquite, and Laughlin. A site called Travel Your Tree offers genealogy heritage and cultural tours.


International travel dilemma: See something old or something new?

Tours by Locals feature vetted local guides in 60 countries. Sardinia ZonaBlu Tours provides excursions to discover the longevity secrets of Crete, one of the healthiest islands in the Mediterranean.

If the attendance here was any indication, interest in travel seems to be as popular as ever.

Additional shows scheduled throughout 2020 include Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Dallas.

 

Ron Stern aka "The Global Gumshoe," I am a travel photojournalist and the author of hundreds of international and domestic travel articles. I am the Denver City Guide Editor for The Daily Meal, and a staff writer for Communities Digital News. My articles have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, San Diego Union-Tribune, Sun Sentinel, Yahoo News, MSN, and others. Magazines include Shape, Cruise, AAA Motorist, Visit Los Cabos Guide, Destinations West, Key Biscayne and La Jolla Today. My contributions have been noted by PBS, Mobil Travel Guides and my photography/ videography has been used extensively by entities such as tourism boards and public relations firms.

