CHARLOTTE, NC: In mid-August 1969 a music festival took place that has never been rivaled in the annals of pop music. For three days some 400,000 people invaded Max Yasgur’s dairy farm just 40 miles southwest of Woodstock, NY to hear 32 acts perform “an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace& Music.”

Despite intermittent rain throughout the weekend, the festival has become widely regarded as a pivotal moment in popular music history as well as a defining event for the counterculture generation.

It was known as Woodstock, and it symbolically brought an end to the turbulent decade of the 60s.

Fast forward more than a half-century later for the first annual DIGStock, where heavy metal will be replaced by even heavier metal on the Adirondack Coast on October 10-11 of this year.





According to promoters,

“Just like Woodstock brought together the world of music, we aim to bring together the world of metal detecting here in the United States once again.”

In order to have a successful metal detecting event, the top priority is to provide a location that is rich in potential “discoveries.” Without such a venue, the metallic “Easter egg hunt” would most assuredly become little more than a wild goose chase.

Organizers have, therefore, carefully chosen a 1000-plus acre venue in Chazy, NY where numerous colonial, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 relics have been recovered in the past.

As a frame of reference, Chazy is situated in the northeast corner of upstate New York just eight miles south of the Canada-US border and 14 miles north of Plattsburgh.

The area where DIGSTOCK will be held is extremely historic which should provide a wealth of treasure for detectors of all skill levels from “copper-toned” veteran gold miners to “Tin”-Horn rookies and everyone in between.

The lake between New York and Vermont was first explored by Samuel de Champlain of France in 1609. Since that time, many visitors and Native Americans have roamed the area. Named after French Lieutenant de Chézy of the Carignan-Salières Regiment, who was killed by the Iroquois in 1666 near the mouth of the Little Chazy River that runs through the property.

They camped or rested along the banks of the Great and Little Chazy Rivers and the shores of Lake Champlain that are part of this historic place.

The town was first settled around 1763 by Jean La Framboise. La Framboise is also credited with introducing apple growing to the area. Following the revolution, many settlers were refugees from Canada. The town was officially formed from the town of Champlain on March 20th, 1804.

With its proximity so close to the Canadian border, many armies traversed the area on and around the historic DIGSTOCK property.

For twelve days in September 1776, Benedict Arnold readied his fleet opposite Chazy and planned his strategy for what would become known as the Battle of Valcour. A year later, Burgoyne’s Army camped just north in the town of Champlain on his way to Saratoga.

Just when it was believed that the British aggression was over, they returned several times during the period from 1812-1814, culminating in the Battle of Plattsburgh in September 1814.





It is the primary goal of the event coordinators to establish a mother lode of opportunity for anyone with the energy and gumption to get the lead out to unearth whatever riches this little land-fill of history may be hiding

The 2 day, family friendly, metal detecting festival features:

• A large seeded hunt

• Natural detecting, bottle digging and magnet fishing opportunities

• Major manufacturer support

• Metal detecting machines and accessory vendors

• Local food vendors

• Entertainment

DIGSTOCK is releasing a limited run of 250 Early Bird tickets while supplies last which include 2 days of natural detecting, access to the seeded hunt and a limited edition patch. While Early Bird tickets are a “steel” at $120 (plus fees), the deadline for purchase is March 1.

DIGSTOCK Tickets

2-Day Tickets are $145 each (plus fees)

Veteran Tickets are available at $75 (plus fees) with proof of military ID. E-mail event promoters a copy of your DD214 or a photo of your driver’s license with Veteran designation for verification to: [email protected]

A portion of the proceeds from DIGSTOCK will go to a local charity, with the rest designated toward growing the event in 2021.

For more information click on DIGSTOCK or go online at www.adirondackdetecting.com/the-event

In the end, DIGSTOCK may not quite reach the magnitude of its musical sister Woodstock, but for sheer fun and enjoyment, it’s an event you can surely “zinc” your teeth into.

