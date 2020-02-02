Celebrity Apex sets sail to redefine sea-going cruises in April 2020

MIAMI, FL: If ever there was a cruise line that lived up to the age-old travel mantra that real travel is “as much about getting there as the destination itself,” then Celebrity Cruises would be at the top of the list. Cruising under its trademark giant “black X” logo, Celebrity is re-inventing the world of sea-going adventures forever. Gone are the days of massive midnight buffets and parading wait-staff with flaming baked Alaska.

Thanks in large part to Celebrity’s innovative eye on the future, not only do today’s cruise passengers experience top-notch culinary delights that were once available only to the elite first-class clientele combined with first-rate shipboard entertainment that rivals anything on Broadway, but also veranda-style accommodations that make portholes obsolete.





Celebrity Edge debuted a new standard in sea-going cruises in late 2018 when it set sail with a host of new concepts, including the “Magic Carpet”, a massive cantilevered elevator off the ship’s side that invites guests to eat, drink and soar over the sea up to the highest deck on the ship.

The industry-leading, first-in-class Celebrity Edge has received more than 50 awards and was crowned one of TIME Magazine’s 2019 World’s Greatest Places.

Now less than a year and a half later, Edge’s sister ship, Celebrity Apex will take her champagne bath on March 30th before launching on her maiden voyage in early April. But this is no April Fools prank mind you because the newest Edge-class ship in Celebrity’s fleet will outdo her older sister from the moment she raises her anchor.

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex encores the transformational feel of its sister ship with such distinctive features as the floating Magic Carpet described above. The Retreat is an all-exclusive experience for all suite guests. The ship features dramatically expanded staterooms with Infinite Verandas and soothing indoor and outdoor garden escapes. Edge Villas are magnificent two-story accommodations with their own private terrace and plunge pool.

Public areas of the ship feature the high-style spaces that maintain the contemporary design elements that are a highlight of the Edge Series of ships.

Bold new luxury features have been added to Celebrity Apex to ensure that it takes its rightful place as the industry’s “it” ship, including:

• New culinary venues, menus and programming

• An array of firsts in beauty, fitness, and wellness

• Sweeping changes to The Theatre with state-of-the-art technology taking center stage in three all-new production shows.

• New experiences that transform the breathtaking Eden venue into a myriad of moods.

Apex of Culinary:

Already recognized as the industry’s leading culinary brand, Celebrity further enhances its dining reputation on Celebrity Apex with new delicacies and menu offerings from Michelin-starred Chef Cornelius Gallagher, including:





• Craft Social Bar

This relaxed, casual bar space, will offer draft cocktails, wines on tap and more than 50 of the world’s rarest craft beers. Menu items will include contemporary comfort food cuisine like mac and brie, Kobe beef sliders, crispy chicken sliders and meat and cheese boards. Large-screen TVs will air live sporting events.

• A 3-D digital animation dining experience at Le Grand Bistro:

Celebrity Edge’s first-at-sea digitally animated menu by Le Petit Chef offers a new animated story on Celebrity Apex, enhanced by a fusion of entertainment and dining. The menu features such dishes as spring pea soup, King Crab farfalle pasta and filet mignon, while diners enjoy a story that chronicles the adventures of Le Petit Chef who meets the girl of his dreams at age 12.

• A new Eden dining experience:

This remarkable three-story indoor natural wonderland, with its sweeping panoramic, outward-facing windows will feature an extraordinary culinary journey of a la carte appetizers, entrees and desserts with ingredients sourced from local farms and fisheries in the lower-level restaurant.

Menu items include fresh-roasted Spanish prawns with melted peppers; cured fresh chorizo, slow-cooked shellfish broth with parsley, garlic, shallots, and Maldon sea salt from England, pastrami with Devonshire Dijon mustard emulsion, mashed potatoes cooked in duck fat and crispy rye bread sautéed in butter and melted raclette cheese.

The Apex of Rest and Relaxation:

Celebrity Apex takes to the sea with a spa management collaboration with OneSpaWorld and a new wellness programming for the modern traveler. Highlights include:

• A first-at-sea offering of F45 Training:

These unique 45-minute, station-based, heartrate monitored functional team training workouts will be offered in the notably larger Celebrity Apex Fitness Center.

• A Destination Wellness Program:

Spa menus using authentic local ingredients inspired by the destinations that the ship explores will be featured.

• A Women in Wellness Well-being Program:

This program focuses on the emotional, physical and spiritual practices of some of the wellness industries’ most highly respected influencers.

• An array of first-at-sea spa offerings:

More than 120 soothing treatments plus a new collection of state-of-the-art treatment tables, highlighted by the unique Iyashi Dôme, the original Japanese infrared sauna that deeply cleanses and detoxifies the body.

Apex of Entertainment:

Celebrity Apex debuts three exciting new stage shows in The Theatre; an intimate cabaret show in The Club along with a variety of themed experiences and activities throughout the ship, including:

The stunning, contemporary design of The Theatre incorporates state-of-the-art technology features, including:

• 23-foot-tall 4K LED screen curving around the stage to immerse audiences like never before.

• 28-foot tall circular scrim and eight Panasonic 20K laser projectors for projection mapping to create a 360-degree wrap-around picture for audiences.

• 20-foot tall Tree of Life, complete with over 3,000 LED leaves that set the stage for one of the most dramatic new productions at sea.

Technology plays a starring role in several production shows that are exclusive to Celebrity Apex. Rockumentary celebrates some of the greatest classic rock moments in history, and for the first time, guests get to vote for their favorite finale, via the Celebrity Cruises app.

Tree of Life takes guests on a journey of relatable life moments, illuminated by the changing seasons of the tree, and set to pop-rock music. Crystalize energizes the night with a visually inspiring performance featuring light, laser projections, custom video content, music, dance, and incredible aerial acrobatics, all tied together by the amazing talents of a world-class violinist.

Widely regarded as the most unique space on any cruise ship, Eden indulges every sense with a variety of experiences that transform the environment throughout the day from morning, noon to night.

An eclectic afternoon tea party morphs into a wonder-filled journey in a Night of Dreams complete with live performances and audience interaction, a daytime guided meditation becomes the ultimate ultra-lounge in Night of the Chill and interactive art experiences by day lead into Night of the Arts celebrating the arts through interactive experiences and performances.

Each day presents new options to Chill @ Eden, Learn @ Eden, Play @ Eden and Create @ Eden, culminating at night in Evenings of Wonder at Eden, encouraging guests to return again and again.

I Love the Nightlife

Evening entertainment can also be found at The Club, with the debut of Caravan, an intimate and alluring evening cabaret-style production featuring new takes on classic circus acts with astonishing aerial acrobatics, acts of balance and precision and more.

Also fully programmed during the day, The Club will offer a variety of activities from video dance classes to archery to karaoke with a live band and full production support.

The Mark of Luxury

With its distinctive iconic “X” Celebrity Cruises encompasses the mark of modern luxury, with cool, contemporary designs and warm spaces, dining experiences where the atmosphere of the venues is as important as the cuisine and superb service that offers an unmatchable travel experience. In an industry where service and value for the traveling dollar are a key to success, Celebrity takes sea-going cruises to new levels of enjoyment with its bold innovative spirit.

Celebrity Cruises’ 14 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents that are at the APEX of the industry and the cutting EDGE of technology.

Celebrity Cruises represents the very best of sea-going “X-Factors.”

**************

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

He is the founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

His goal is to visit 100 countries or more during his lifetime.

Read more of Travels with Peabod and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook