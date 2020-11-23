A Michelin starred Thanksgiving from the Four Seasons George V in Paris

Braised Turkey and Pumpkin Ravioli del Plin, by Simone Zanoni, Michelin-starred chef of Le George

Ingredients (serves 6)

For the dough

550g flour

320g egg yolks

Olive oil as needed

For the stuffing

1 turkey thigh (approx. 1.5kg)

3 onions

rosemary

1 head of garlic

1l chicken broth

350ml white wine

Salt

Pepper

100g parmesan

1.5kg pumpkin flesh

To make the dough, mix the egg yolk and T45 flour together until you obtain a smooth and homogenous dough. Cover and leave to rest for 2hr in the fridge, then roll out using a pasta machine.





Drying the pumpkin

Cut the pumpkin into large cubes, place on a baking tray and put in the oven for 1hr at 140C.

Keep 500g of pumpkin and dice into small cubes. Brown in olive oil, salt and pepper. Use the pumpkin to garnish the dish.

Braising the turkey

Brown the turkey thigh in a frying pan, seasoning each side in a little olive oil, garlic and rosemary, then set aside. In an oven-proof dish that is large enough to fit the turkey thigh, sweat the sliced onions over a medium heat, add the golden thigh, garlic and rosemary, and then add the white wine. Bring to the boil for 5 minutes and add the broth, immersing the turkey thigh. Cover and simmer for 1hr.

Once the thigh is cooked through and tender, remove the meat from the bones, keeping the onions and garlic. Place the remaining liquid in another saucepan and reduce.

For the stuffing

Blend the turkey meat, onions, garlic, dried pumpkin, Parmesan, reduced cooking liquid, salt and pepper using a blender/food processor.

Make the ravioli with the rolled-out dough, cook in boiling salted water for 2 minutes. Put some water, a knob of butter and rosemary in a saucepan. Add the ravioli, simmer and stir until the sauce has a creamy consistency. Serve with the seared diced pumpkin.

Butternut Squash and Hazelnut Tart, by Michael Bartocetti, pastry chef of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Makes four tartlets.

Sweet hazelnut pastry

135g butter

85g icing sugar

26g hazelnut powder

1g salt

1 egg

225g T55 flour

Combine the butter, icing sugar and hazelnut powder using a flat beater. When the dough has a homogenous consistency, add the rest of the ingredients. Mix until the dough has bound together. Set aside in the fridge.





Roll out the pastry to a thickness of 3mm and cut out circles 14cm wide. Set aside in the fridge and line a 10cm tart tin. Blind bake for 10 minutes at 155C.

Hazelnut cream

50g butter

50g caster sugar

50g hazelnut powder

1 egg

Combine the soft butter and sugar with a flat beater. When the mixture is slightly pale, add the hazelnut powder. Gradually add the eggs.

Candied butternut squash

1 fresh butternut squash

100g sugar

1 vanilla pod

Cut the butternut squash lengthwise into 1cm slices. Put the butternut slices on some tin foil and sprinkle with vanilla sugar. Tightly seal the tin foil and bake for 15 minutes at 200C. Once cool, cut into 1.5cm/2.5cm/3.5cm circles. Set aside any scraps for the mixture.

Butternut filling

350g butternut pulp

160g milk

6g flour

1 egg

1g cinnamon powder

70g caster sugar

Put the baked butternut squash in a large bowl. Boil the milk. Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl, then add the milk. Mix together.

Assembly

After blind baking, add a layer of hazelnut cream and put the tart back in the oven for 6 minutes at 155C.

Pour the butternut mixture into the tin and level the surface. Cook at 140C for about 15 minutes.

Place the butternut roundels at random on a small piece of cardboard and cut out 10cm circles.

Place the circles on the cooled pie.

Decorate with a few rolled strips of butternut, charcoal gavottes biscuits, and purple wood sorrel petals.

