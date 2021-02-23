The New 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 Ultra Luxury SUV

The new 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 is an ultra-luxury SUV that offers the ultimate in power, luxury, and usability. Bentley raises the bar again with sector-defining luxury SUV by expanding their lineup of their successful Bentayga with a V8 engine.

The 4.0L, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine develops 542 bhp. and 568 lb. ft. of torque and earns 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This is plenty of power to push this luxury SUV to its top speed. The Bentayga shoots from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 180 miles per hour. Please don’t test the top speed on the streets.

The new refreshed exterior presents a new front grille and oval headlights that look like Swarsky Crystal cuts and just a beautiful new detail. The rest of the new exterior designs from the front and rear adopt the latest Bentley design DNA, which shows pure elegance. I wasn’t a fan of the first-generation Bentayga, but this new model is much more pleasant to the eye.

The all-new interior is the ultimate in hand-build luxury. The all-new seats offer more adjustments and wide selection materials. Choose from 57 exterior paint options in the extended color range and a range of veneers, aluminum, 11 leather colors, and top quality materials like no other. Or Bespoke the whole car. Bespoke means 100% custom to meet your personal taste. Of course, that increases the price.





The new technology includes wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto connections to the Bentley Signature Audio, optional Naim audio with a 1780W, 20-channel amplifier, with 20 speakers with advanced audio.

Breitling clock in the center.

Driving the Bentley is a true pleasure, with confident braking and handling capabilities although you do need to get used to the size of this luxury SUV. Multimode terrain settings and an air suspension enable off-road performance, I doubt anyone will take this vehicle off-road.

There are many more options on the Bentley. Some of them are the 11 wheel options in 21-inch and 22” alloy wheels. Also optional are carbon brakes and red calipers. All this makes each Bentayga your special SUV.

How much does this beauty cost, it is not for everyone, prices start off with the Bentayga V8 at an MSRP of $177,000. Our test car was $235,000.

The new Bentayga Speed offers W12, unrivaled speeds, and an exclusive sporty aesthetic. The new Bentayga V8 brings performance, comfort, and luxury together in perfect balance.

