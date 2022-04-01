The Car Coach: Will dumping oil reserves lower fuel prices?

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months or 180 days in a bid to control fuel prices. The most significant such release from the stockpile in history. The Reserve is now at the lowest level since 1984. Despite President Trump “topping” it off when America was energy independent.

The latest amount of U.S. oil released would make 180 million barrels of oil available, barely the equivalent of two days of global demand. Furthermore, it would mark the third time the United States has tapped the SPR in the past six months.

Will this lower your gas prices?

Let’s start with some facts and what is the strategic oil reserves? The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an emergency stockpile of petroleum maintained by the United States Department of Energy. It is the largest known emergency supply in the world, and its underground tanks in Louisiana and Texas have a capacity of 714 million barrels.

Following the 1975 Arab oil embargo, the government spiked gasoline prices and damaged the U.S. economy, leading to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Previous presidents have tapped the Reserve during times of emergency.





The country also maintains small heating oil and gasoline reserves in the U.S. northeast.

As an example, President George W. Bush authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve due to Hurricane Katrina’s effects on oil refineries in the Gulf Coast.

To the question, will the release of one million barrels a day lower your gas prices?

Analysts have warned a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would only produce a short-term effect, as it would not increase U.S. production capacity. This dumping will only provide about nine days worth of demand. But even less because a barrel of crude from the Reserve does not equal a barrel of gasoline. Not all oil can be converted to heptane or diesel. The U.S. consumes about 20 million barrels of oil per day. The average cost of gasoline declined to $4.23 a gallon Thursday, a roughly 2.1% decrease compared to two weeks ago.

The Bottom Line:

The country with the most gas and oil is strategically the strongest because it can outlast its opponents. This is true with many other items including food. I don’t think a million barrels a day is going to move the price of gasoline at all. You may see a few cents drop over a few months but prices will increase again if more is not produced to make up for the shortfall. Being energy independent is the best choice. The government plans to add 11 new tax hikes on the oil and gas industry, which will not incentivize them to increase production.