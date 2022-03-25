The Car Coach: When will gas prices go down?

Gas prices are rising daily and hitting record numbers at the pump, this is causing financial pain at the pump for millions of drivers. People are asking why fuel is so expensive and who’s to blame, though it’s been proven to be Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies. Regardless of why they are so high, consumers want to know when they might see lower prices.

And relief is necessary. In April 2020, gas was $1.94 per gallon in April 2020. On March 11, gas prices again reached a new peak, $4.24 for regular, $4.90 for premium, diesel $5.09 according to the Gas Buddy app. Gas prices have been rising for more than a year and this is far from over.

This huge price increase affects every driver, every rideshare, transportation of goods, food costs, and literally everything we do and buy.

Soaring gas prices are having a very real impact on household budgets.

Estimates from Wall Street are predicting increased costs of up to and exceeding $2,000 per year.





Drivers did see some small relief of a few pennies per gallon when gasoline reserves, which should be saved for emergencies, were dumped on the market. Unfortunately, it was a White House false flag as what was released to great fanfare by the President was only two days of what we use.

Then prices increased and continue to do so.

So when will gas prices go down?

The state of California has the highest gas prices with the highest gas taxes at over 50 cents per gallon. Families are budgeting for higher gas costs and cutting spending in other areas. Some Americans are already driving less due to the higher prices. One in three adults says they reduced their car usage last month, with most blaming higher gas prices. U.S. producers said they are boosting production, but warned that supplies could take a while to trickle through to the market and move prices at the pump.

Oil producers have concerns that if they go through the cost to restart the oil pumps, as soon as the crisis passes, Biden will cancel their permits.

The U.S. imports less than 10% of its oil and gas from Russia. So why are prices rising so much in the U.S. if the nation doesn’t depend on Russia for fuel? The surge in gas prices is due to the larger global oil market.

President Joe Biden’s policies for higher gas prices were made on day one with the administration’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden’s executive order to pause oil and gas drilling on federal land in January 2021 began the price increases we are now seeing at the pump. A federal judge in Louisiana blocked that order in June, however, we haven’t returned to energy independence.

Experts say the U.S. is producing more oil now than it was in 2020. Oil and gas drilling has increased, but companies in the U.S. are constrained by tight supplies of rigs, trucks, and labor in order to supply more oil.

The Governments’ emphasis on shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric vehicles may add uncertainty for oil and gas producers, which could give them concern in boosting production.

Expect gas prices to remain high for more months. Overall inflation will likely get worse in March and April. The barrage of rising costs is taking a toll on consumers across the board. Inflation could start easing later in the year but is likely to remain high, many experts have forecasted that the inflation rate will dip to 5.5% by September. There are many variables in play that could change the rate.

If oil prices remain below $100 for a while, drivers may eventually see some relief at the pump, with prices falling below $4 a gallon. Sadly, Gas prices fall twice as slowly as they rise after a major change in oil prices. This means if it took four weeks for gas prices per gallon to increase 25 cents, it would take them eight weeks to fall 25 cents once oil prices returned to their starting level.

Some people are claiming price-fixing. This is not true. There are over 14,000 gas station outlets in the country, with no single company controlling more than 5% of the market, so collusion between owners to keep prices high is unlikely true. Hence, owners wait until they see a trend in oil prices and the costs to real their tanks are what they charge. Gasoline is typically given a minimal profit to retailers, they make more money when you buy something in their stores.

For now, you can find the cheapest gas through the Gas Buddy app and club discounts. Maintain your cars and forget the drive-through to get the most for your money.

