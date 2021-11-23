WASHINGTON: The holidays are a popular time for travelers, 76 percent of Americans are planning to travel by car. However, the wintery weather and extensive travel time can present certain safety hazards that you should be aware of before taking your trip. Here are 5 tips for safe holiday travels to consider while planning your trip. A recent 3M survey showed 77 percent of drivers are concerned about driving in bad weather and 71 percent of 3M U.S. survey respondents are concerned about night visibility.

Following are five top tips to make your holiday road trips safer:

Tip #1 – What makes the roads safer?

Many people may not know that 3M invented reflective sheeting and installed the first fully-reflective stop sign in 1939 – now they manufacture advanced reflective materials for road markings and license plates to keep you visible and safe on the road. This makes roadways and other vehicles more visible to drivers They have been helping make the roads safer for over 80 years.

Tip #2 – Preparing before you hit the road

Check your tire pressure and the condition of your tread. Properly inflated and adequate tires can keep you safe on the road – especially in slick conditions.

80% of driving decision are based on visibility, seeing the road and other drivers and is a top concern for drivers. Replace your wiper blades and carry extra washer fluid.

Check your headlights, taillights, turn signals and backup lights. If your headlights lenses aren’t hazy you can polish them to get better view of the road.





Tip #3 – Plan your route in advance

Use your GPS to watch traffic and help you plan the best time to leave for your trip, avoiding the major rush hours. This will help you avoid road construction and accidents.

Plan fuel stops and use apps to get the lowest prices.

Tip #4 – Always be prepared

Carry an emergency kit and replenish any items you have used in the past. This includes preparing for colder temperatures that can impact your travel:

First aid kit

Blanket

Drinking-Water

Flashlight

Reflective triangles (LED lights)

Reflective vest in case you need to walk to get help (3M product)

Duct tape (3M product) – this is a great temporary solution for a quick repair. Even if you aren’t mechanically minded you can still patch up with duct tape until you can find a safer and more permanent solution. While on the road

Tip #5 – Handling bad weather

Keep your focus on the road and stay off your phone. So you can be aware of the other vehicles and drivers around you.

77 percent of the 3M survey respondents are concerned about driving in bad weather. If you find yourself driving in bad weather and visibility is an issue, be sure to focus bad pay attention to road markings to keep your awareness. If you have no visibility, pull over in a safe area.

