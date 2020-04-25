The Car Coach: Top 15 best auto deals, lease or buy, for April 2020

WASHINGTON — Car dealerships are getting better at selling cars online and all over the country. Now is the time to buy a vehicle because there are some pretty impressive deals. That’s due at least in part to the fact that cars aren’t moving very well due to the current lockdown status in most areas of the country. But if you are looking for the best of these best auto deals, read along.

It is now easier than ever to get a great deal on a new car

However, the same rules apply as when buying in a brick and mortar dealership. The very best deals will actually be offered on the 2019 vehicles still on the lots. Dealers don’t like to keep old inventory sitting around as it costs them money. Look for those models first.

But be sure to do the math. Many dealers sell cars based on your conjectural monthly payment, not on the overall price of the vehicle with options. Among the choices currently offered, I do not recommend an 84-month finance loan. That means not paying off your car for seven years. But that also means increasing your overall cost by seven years of interest payments.

The result could put you “upside-down” and leave you holding the bag as your car ages and depreciates. So compare the different deals. Read up on the various incentives and how to take advantage of them.





Also, before signing the bottom line, make sure to check with your insurance company. Some of the new insurance rates on various models could surprise or disappoint you.

The most popular deals you can find on new cars

Some popular deals during the month of April, 2020 include no payments for 3 months and low-interest rates. However, “no payments” means that your seven-year loan is now seven years plus three months. Not that they are making the payments for you. You are just putting those payments off. Low-interest rates are attractive as long as they are only for the life of the original period of the loan.

Here are the Top 15 best auto deals during April 2020.

But don’t delay. The following deals are the best auto deals through the month of April 2020. As of May 1st, incentives may change.

2020 Kia Sorento: Up to $4,000 cash-back on a 7-passenger SUV

2020 Jaguar I-Pace: 0% financing for 72 months.

2020 Hyundai Tucson: 0% financing for 84 months with a 120-day first payment deferral

2020 Nissan Murano: 0% financing for 60 months.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado: 0% financing for 84 months with a 120-day first deferral

2020 Cadillac Escalade: $9,500 cash-back.

2020 Dodge Challenger – up to $7970 cash-back

2020 Jeep Renegade – 0% financing for 84 months

2020 Buick Encore: 0% financing for 84 months with a 120-day first payment deferral or $4,500 cash-back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover – 0% financing for 72 months

2020 Lexus GS – $3,000 cash-back

2020 Lincoln MKZ – 0% financing for 72 months with up to a 120-day first payment deferral

2020 Ram 1500 – 0% financing for 84 months

2020 Subaru Outback – 0% financing for 63 months

2020 Volkswagen GTI – 0% financing for 72 months with a 180-day first payment deferment

The only thing better than getting a great new car is getting a fantastic deal on a new ride. If you’re able to buy this April, you’ll be greeted with a multitude of money-saving financing and cash-back offers: The very best auto deals.

Disclaimer: I’ve been guiding people to good vehicle deals for over 30 years. I’m not a car salesperson. I’m the Car Coach. Our goal is to give people Car Smarts and love their ride. I don’t make a commission, I’m just here to help you.