The Car Coach: The top 10 cars with a Made In America label

Many Americans consider where the products they buy are made, in hopes their purchase will contribute to the U.S. economy. That the products they buy will carry the Made in America label. With Independence Day around the corner, car shoppers who want to buy an American-made vehicle, Cars.com’s American-Made Index analyzed a range of factors to determine just how American is your next car or truck.

There are more than 125 different vehicle nameplates been manufactured in the U.S. for the model year 2021, being the most American-made car is more than just being produced in a factory in the states, there are many factors including the percentage of U.S. parts, country of origin for engine and transmissions, and the number of U.S. employees.

The results may surprise you as the top spot went to all-electric carmaker for the first time in the 16-year history of the survey.

The top twenty cars with the Made in America logo are:

Tesla Model 3: Fremont, Calif. Ford Mustang: Flat Rock, Mich. Tesla Model Y: Fremont, Calif. Jeep Cherokee: Belvidere, Ill. Chevrolet Corvette: Bowling Green, Ky. Honda Ridgeline: Lincoln, Ala. Honda Odyssey: Lincoln, Ala. Honda Pilot: Lincoln, Ala. Honda Passport: Lincoln, Ala. Toyota Tundra: San Antonio Ford Expedition, Expedition Max: Louisville, Ky. Acura RDX: East Liberty, Ohio Acura TLX: Marysville, Ohio Chevrolet Colorado: Wentzville, Mo. GMC Canyon: Wentzville, Mo. Jeep Grand Cherokee: Detroit Honda Accord: Marysville, Ohio Toyota Avalon: Georgetown, Ky. Lexus ES: Georgetown, Ky.* Lincoln Navigator, Navigator L: Louisville, Ky.

So what happened to the Ford F150 #29; #15. GMC Canyon: Wentzville, MO; 42. Ram 1500: Sterling Heights, MI and #74. Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Roanoke, IN.





In 2020, Ford took top honors in Cars.com’s survey as the Most American-Made Car with its Ford Ranger.

But wait there is more…

A federal law passed in 1992, the American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA), is to help shoppers know more about where their cars’ parts were made and where the vehicles were assembled. The labeling that the law requires has its plus and minuses. But some provisions make it more confusing.

A recent survey of 2000 people about “buy American”, the results:

75 percent said it has to be manufactured within the U.S.

52 percent said it has to be made by a U.S. company.

47 percent said it needs to be made from parts produced in the U.S.

25 percent said it must be designed by an American.

Here’s the Bottom line:

What is an American car? That’s a hard question to answer. “American-Made” is often in the eye of the car shopper and the carmaker. There are many factors and loyalties by consumers.

There will discounts on certain models during the Independence Day weekend. The top deals are on the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt EV, Ford Eco Sport, and Hyundai Ioniq, all high fuel-efficient vehicles.

