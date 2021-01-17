Lincoln is an American luxury maker who is now producing 100% SUVs. The Lincoln Navigator was also the 2019 North American SUV of the Year (@NACTOY). Our test SUV was the Black Label which consists of Lincoln Copilot 360 the fully loaded safety system plus a suite of driver assistance technologies.

Media technology capabilities with SYNC 3 that is standard on all Navigators.

Lincoln styling has welcome lighting from the side mirrors. This is becoming a standard on many vehicles. The Black Label edition comes with membership privileges including Clear for the airport service concierge and more. (LINCOLN TEAMS WITH CLEAR TO EASE TRAVEL HASSLES; ANNOUNCES LINCOLN PERSONAL DRIVER EXPANSION, VEHICLE SUBSCRIPTION PILOT)

One of the many impressive features is the 14-speaker Revel Audio with QuantumLogic Surround system that also offers a rear-seat entertainment system with two 10-inch touch screens that will impress any luxury car owner, or their kids.





The Lincoln Navigator competes with the 2020:

Cadillac Escalade.

Land Rover Range Rover

Lexus LX579

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Check out the in-depth review and the Car Coach Reports ratings in 10 categories.

If I didn’t cover anything else, put it in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer your questions.

More Car Smarts tips and ways to save money are in my book, Lauren Fix’s Guide to loving your car.

Don’t forget to check out our all-new website Car Coach Reports

If I didn’t cover what you want to know, put it in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer your questions.

There are more features, and design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Follow the Car Coach on:

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

Lauren Fix | The Car Coach® | www.laurenfix.com

CAR COACH REPORTS – Automotive Aspects Inc.

Follow the Car Coach team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus





Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian