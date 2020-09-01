The Car Coach: The 2020 BMW X6 40i xDrive Sports Activity Vehicle

The 2020 BMW X6 40i xDrive is more than and SUV, it’s an SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) which means it will get you around town and meets your activity needs on the weekend. It looks good on and off-road.

The BMW X6 40i xDrive has been updated under the hood with an improved performance engine. The 40i, the version we tested, is a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 that produces 335HP and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. There is an optional 4.4L V8 if you are looking for more power.

The 4.0 engine is fast enough for the average person with a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds.

X-Drive is BMWs all-wheel-drive system and can be added to the base model for $2300. If you live in colder climates this is a consideration. The fuel economy for our test vehicle is up to 21 mpg. city / 26 mpg. highway.





The X6 shows off its new bodywork that includes a very aggressive front fascia and muscular stance. LED adaptive headlights to give you the best vision at night.

On the inside, there are some updates in technology including a remote engine start, this works from your phone or from the key fob. The updated interface in the main screen now has Real-Time Traffic and On-Street Parking Availability information.

This is really helpful for those always on the hunt for a parking spot.

The high-quality cabin is well laid out. the X6 features a huge panoramic sunroof, easy to operate multi-media interface with high-quality details. The ride is quiet. The seating is comfortable and adaptable to fit you. On the negative side, the new design Dows create some limitation in rear vision, using the cameras will give you the best vision. This design also limits the rear headroom for the second row.