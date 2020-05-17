The Car Coach: Taking the 2020 Honda CRV out for a drive

The 2020 Honda CRV is a compact SUV and Honda’s best selling vehicle. We tested the Touring AWD edition and it’s powered by the standard 1.5L engine with 190hp and a CVR transmission. The AWD version is good for all climates. The 19” wheels come with all-season tires and offer a comfortable ride with good handling and brakes. Fuel economy is up to 28 city / 34 highway.

The acceleration is good and offers great efficiency too.

I’ve always said the seating comfort is critical and the driver’s seat offer 4-way lumbar, but the passenger seat is limited with only a basic power seat and no lumbar. Sadly the passenger seat is not wonderful on long rides. The backseats hold three people and have a center armrest that has two cup holders in it.

The rear seats offer good head, knee and should space as well.





The advanced safety features are standard, which is a great approach to keeping people safe on the road. The cross-traffic alert, collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist system, and blind-spot detection are typically extra with other brands.

The interior is roomy and has plenty of cargo and storage space. The storage areas are flexible and will meet most people’s needs. The center console is unique in design and has a sliding lid, however, the center console storage is limited with this design.

The biggest frustration is the main touch screen. The ability to change the channel and work with the touch screen can be finicky, but it offers everything you will need. The navigation system is outdated and using Apple Car Play or Android Auto will give you a better experience.

There is a lot of value of the new CRV, prices start at $33,250, our test vehicle is priced at $36,845. Don’t forget to look for incentives.

Check out the Car Coach Reports rating before you go for a test drive.

