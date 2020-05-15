The Car Coach: Taking advantage of new – used deals with car buying tips

Car dealerships can be intimidating places. Here are some tips to empower you with what you need to know to go into a dealership and buy the car of your dreams.

Do Your Research First

Buying a car is the second-largest purchase decision most people make after buying a home. It can be a stressful, overwhelming experience. You are faced with 100s of models and trim levels with multiple options. Should you lease or buy, new, certified pre-owned or used? What’s the best price? Trade-in valuation?

Use online resources, expert reviews, vehicle websites, pricing comparison sites, and concierge sites too. Find the automobile that’s right for you, get the best price and trade-in values. Buying at the end of the month is when you will find the best deals.

What’s your budget?

Remember to consider the full price of the vehicle, including taxes, fees, and interest. Don’t buy a car based on the monthly payment. The dealership can extend that loan to get the monthly price into your range. But that could mean, in the long run, paying much more. Look for incentives and low-interest rates. Check with your insurance agent. Your rates may go up or down.





Determine Your Wants and Needs

What’s important to you? Do you want a great audio system or is the color of the car important? You cannot add safety features later, purchase as much safety as possible. Each trim level will have different available options, spend some time deciding what you want and what you need.

Trade-In Value of Your Car

If you have a vehicle to trade towards a purchase or a lease, make sure to get an evaluation from a local dealer. Many places will buy your vehicle outright. If you are trading it toward a new vehicle you will get the tax credit. Some states no longer offer that.

Are you overwhelmed yet? If you are looking for an advocate to purchase a car for you check out yourautomotiveadvocate.com

Find a Reputable Dealer

Finding a reputable dealer is the important to avoid a bad dealer. Check online review sites can be a great strategy to find a quality dealership that deserves your business.

Play Dealers Against Each Other To Get the Best Price

Negotiating a vehicle price can be time-consuming, but you want to get the most for your money. Again if this is something you’re not interested in doing on your own make sure to hire an advocate to do the work for you.

When emailing and calling dealers to ask for their best drive-away prices on a specific vehicle. Make sure to get an inventory number from the dealer’s website. It makes the job easier. Use the quotes to play each dealer against the others. Dealers will often say they won’t compete against other dealers, but they will if you show them a better competing offer for the same model in writing.

Special Financing Offers and incentives are typically posted on the manufacturer’s website.

There are loyalty and conquest discounts. If you don’t ask for them you don’t get them. The price can range from a few hundred dollars on a lower price car to a few thousand dollars on higher-priced vehicles. Do your research in advance.

Bring Your Research With You

Having something physical to reference can be helpful when negotiating. Doing your homework online and printing out sheets for pricing, incentives and what you want will definitely help you be more prepared and take away some of the intimidation.

Test Drive Your Choices

The test drive is critical because seating comfort, visibility, and the overall feel are critical. Have a good idea of the autos you want, but it’s best to test drive multiple cars to be sure. Take your time to really familiarize yourself with the features and ask questions throughout the drive.





Get an Outside Mechanic Evaluation

When buying a used car, it’s important to know the condition. An outside vehicle inspection by a mechanic of your choice is worth the time and money. A full report should identify the damage, needed repairs, and potential flood damage. Never buy a flood-damaged car.

Don’t Make a Final Decisions Just Yet

Before you make any final decisions, make sure to check with your insurance company. The rates could make a huge difference in your final choice. Be sure to take your time and do not be afraid to walk away!

Honorable mention – Consider Purchasing a Vehicle Online

If you are not comfortable with a dealership environment, you can purchase a vehicle online. You’ll have a chance to think about the decisions rather than taking the pressure one-on-one.

