The Car Coach Scam Alert: Eight common car repair shop scams

Here are some of the more common rip-off scams and what to watch out for and what you should do:
1. Types of engine oil.
2. Frequency of oil changes.
3. Upsells.
4. Air filters.
5. Buying a tire versus flat repair.
6. Used parts being passed off as new.
7. Engine Flushes.
8. Fuel Injector Cleaning.
Cleaning fuel injectors is a service dealers and repair shops frequently offer. But unless there are noticeable signs of clogged fuel injectors (such as a rough idle, stalling, poor acceleration or high emissions levels), it might not be necessary. One tipoff is that fuel injector cleaning is not typically listed on automakers’ routine maintenance schedules.
