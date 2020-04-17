The Car Coach says bring back the Sunday afternoon drive

WASHINGTON: With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on and people looking for something (anything!) to relieve the boredom of being stuck at home, it is time to return to the Sunday Drive. Those of a certain age may remember the Sunday drive tradition. It was a ritual for a leisurely car trip with no particular destination, often taken in the afternoon by a family or just alone with no destination in particular. It may, or may not, include a blanket and picnic basket.

For me the drive will usually end at a car show, a race track or just to stretch the legs of a fun car. For many it’s a trip for ice cream, go see the country, house hunting, dream building or head out for a coffee.

People are taking to the road as a way to escape this crazy time in our lives. Time to escape the crowded cities and towns. It is a great way to relieve stress and get some fresh air while spending time with, or without, your family.

With all this social distancing, going for a ride is your personal freedom.

The Sunday Drive stands ready as a relief valve for those who’ve been bottled up in their homes and are itching to get out. Although some states want you to stay inside, this is a place where you don’t need a mask or gloves.





Though you should be keeping your auto neat, tidy and germ-free as well.

Many states have prohibited everything but essential travel. I’m not saying to break any guidelines. You need to do whatever works for you, keeping yourself safe. As travel restrictions are easing, the return of the Sunday Drive could be an idea whose time has come again.

Particularly for those who are unable to walk, bike or run.

Personally, I’m ready to head back to the track.

Let us know in the comments – where your favorite drive will take you and what you are driving.

Check out the past 4-Minute Fridays and checkout some cool car movies, things to do that are car related, handsome great deals coming your way by visiting The Car Coach on CommDigiNews.

Follow the Car Coach on:

Some madcap Sunday Drive fun courtesy of comedian Jerry Lewis:

LEAD IMAGE: Sunday Drive on Facebook



