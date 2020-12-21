The Car Coach: Santa Claus’ new ride – The Bentley V8 Flying Spur

If Santa Claus decides to buy a new ride, what would he buy? A custom car that meets his personal needs. And Bentley has that special car. The British automaker, Bentley Motors has harnessed the yuletide spirit in its latest advertising campaign by staging a comical Christmas caper to draw attention to its new V8 Flying Spur.

The carmaker’s ad features a witty fun video starring Mr. Claus as a mysterious customer who commissions a Spur to organize his Christmas Day ride.

The video short places the focus on the elegance of the new four-door touring vehicle, with its 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8 engine and striking design, the all-new Bentley Flying Spur.

The video opens with a shot of Carol Holt, a Bentley product manager, sitting in front of a Christmas tree at the automaker’s headquarters in Crewe in the United Kingdom. Her excitement takes over everyone in the factory as they get ready for the big delivery to Santa Claus.

The special custom Flying Spur is unveiled to Santa with big excitement. Red in color and small reindeer hood ornament sits at the front of its long hood and the camera pans across the car’s intricate interior and exterior.

Sit back and enjoy! You will smile and want to see it again.

Merry Christmas to all!

