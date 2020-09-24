Home LifeAuto Reviews & News The Car Coach reviews the Volkswagen iD.4 SUV – Does it compete with Tesla?
by Lauren Fix
The 2021 Volkswagen iD.4 SUV is VWs first electric SUV. Reviews, and VW, say it competes with the Tesla Model Y & Ford’s Mach-e. This compact SUV offers all the best features of Volkswagen’s current lineup and driving dynamics, bold design, and advanced technology. The long-range EV capability is estimated at 250 miles of range on ID.4 1st Edition. Longer range batteries are coming.

Three years of fast charging with Electrify America at no additional cost comes with every SUV to customers in the largest segment in the U.S.

The compact SUV will be available in rear-wheel drive at first with 201 hp. 82 kWh and all-wheel-drive 302 hp. 82 kWh configurations coming soon.

The first thing I noticed was that the iD.4 seems to parallel the more expensive Audi e-Tron vehicles. They are more expensive and sales have been less than expected in the US but have had good traction in other countries.


You will see many similarities to the other Volkswagen vehicles, especially with the safety systems, seating, and multi-media interface. This will allow the customer to feel more comfortable if and when they transition to an electric vehicle.

US production in Chattanooga, starting in 2022 with anticipated MSRP around $35,000. Federal and state tax credit will lower the overall pricing and monthly payments.

Watch the global reveal and take a look at the interior, technology, charging, and more.

Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on any video before you buy any vehicle.

 

