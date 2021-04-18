The Car Coach reviews the 2022 Infiniti QX55 – Test Drive Video

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is an all-new luxury compact cross-over with a coupe style design that is sportier than their previous model. All QX55s come with all wheel drive systems for all climates, this also gives the QX55 better handling.

As for safety the Infiniti safety systems included a rear view monitor and an around view camera; automatic collision notification to warn you against a collision; lane departure warning; forward collision warning; lbind spot warning; rear cross traffic alert; rear automatic braking that will stop the SUV before you run over anything; and ProPILOT Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control is just some of the highlights that come standard in the QX55.

The interior offers plenty of technology for most drivers with two large touch screens, one for navigation and the other for audio, features and climate controls. The new interior materials and design are modern and clean. Overall the interior was much improved and the seats were adjustable for most people.

One thing to keep in mind, SUV “coupe styles” sacrifice some rear cargo room or rear seat space. Test drive all the competitors before you decide which is best for you.





