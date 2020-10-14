Home LifeAuto Reviews & News The Car Coach reviews the 2021 RAM TRX | 702 HP Hellcat Ram
Auto Reviews & NewsFeaturedLifeThe Car Coach

The Car Coach reviews the 2021 RAM TRX | 702 HP Hellcat Ram

by Lauren Fix
written by Lauren Fix
The Car Coach, RAM, Dodge

The 2021 RAM TRX 1500  kicks butt with a 6.2L Supercharged Hellcat V8. Watch the reveal and we drive it and launched it. OMG, it’s so awesome! Listen to the exhaust and see the dash and cool details – impressive!! Watch out Ford Raptor!

This is the fastest pickup truck world! The insane off-road Ram truck is much more than a big engine, it features a strengthened frame, Bilstein adaptive dampers, launch control, and much more make the TRX seriously capable.

Why would Ram build the RAM TRX? The horsepower wars are on and its not just in muscle cars like the Challenger, Charger, Camaro and the Mustang. Ford, Chevrolet and Ram trucks have been competing for years on and off-road. Big power, towing capacity, payload and the coolest technology are some of the important features.

Read More from The Car Coach – Lauren Fix

Ford released the Raptor a few years ago, and the sales have been nothing but impressive. Ram had to respond with another dinosaur reference, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, nick named the RAM TRX. The dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus, lived throughout what is now western North America. So we now wait to see how GM and Chevrolet will respond and if they will use a dinosaur reference.


We got an exclusive opportunity to drive the truck!  Join us for this fun ride.

Subscribe to the Car Coach Reports YouTube channel and we’ll share info when we get it.

There are more features, designed information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Prices are driven in part by where you’re shopping.  The Car Coach: Best new car incentives and lease deals for October 2020

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Lauren Fix Website

Follow the Car Coach team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus

Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Lauren Fix

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, analyst, author, and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues.

You may also like

Mnuchin negative on Pelosi deal. Dow down 200...

Senator Mazie Hirono’s hunt for Supreme Court sexual...

Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to Democrats inquisitions...

Can Ben Franklin’s Republic avoid the fate of...

The return of Mobius, Keith Olbermann’s massive sci-fi...

Happy Columbus Day! Banks closed, stocks up, all...

Big Tech and the censoring of what you...

Celebrate autumn with a healthy Cranberry Angel Food...

Why Nancy Pelosi wants to change the 25th...

Why March For Faith is America’s wake up...