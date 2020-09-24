The Car Coach reviews the 2021 Nissan Z Proto | Nissan 400Z

The first look of the all new 400z is finally here. Nissan unveils the Z Proto, signaling the company’s intent to launch a new generation of the legendary Z sports car.

If you have ever owned or wished you owned a Z-car, you understand the excitement of owning or wishing you owned one. I owned a 280 ZX Turbo in the late ’80s, they were always fun to drive, some calling it a poor man’s Corvette.

The Z cars got bigger and more bulbous over time and we have all been waiting for the newest version. There are some throwback features and some new technologies too.

Under the hood is 3.0L twin-turbo producing an estimated 400HP and mated to a 6-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. On the outside, the distinctive lines of the original 240z ride on 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the car, the Nissan 400Z has a very impressive interior with a 12.3in digital gauge pod. The yellow stitching is a through back to the original car too. Take a closer look and subscribe for more first-look content like this.





Reports say that the Nissan sports car could cost as much as $40,000 to start, with a base Nismo model exceeding $50,000.

If you are thinking you’d like a fun sports car to drive in the near future, this 400Z will be in dealers in the spring and you will definitely want to take it for a test drive and feel like a teenager again.

