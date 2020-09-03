The Car Coach reviews the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S Class sedan luxury

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is an impressive sedan. Leading automotive technology upgrades, the next-generation MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience) infotainment system features facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and more voice-activated features.

The S-Class stands for the fascination of Mercedes-Benz, this is their flagship vehicle. It represents the best innovative engineering and beautiful design that define the luxury segment in the automobile industry.

For the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, it’s all about luxury and technology

The all-new S-class features a new “design language” combining the classic look of the vehicle with its refined aesthetics. The hide-a-way door handles are a nice update that offers a smooth cleaner looker sedan.

The new S500 and S580 offer a longer wheelbase, more width, and length to fit in all that amazing luxury.

The most impressive part of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the interior. The next level of Intelligent Drive and driver assistance systems are very impressive, offering a stepping stone toward autonomous driving.





The new-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system has an advanced voice control system when you say activated with a “Hey Mercedes.” The MBUX features 50% more processing power as previous systems.

The all-new, progressive, and modern interior design includes a steering wheel with touch control buttons. The 12.3” digital Instrument Cluster with center console 12.8” Touchscreen OLED multimedia display in the center console has a potential for up to five screens in the front and rear, plus a rear tablet.

Augmented Navigation Video

One of the most user-friendly systems on the market today is the MBUX and Augmented Video for Navigation with driver assistance systems and navigation information by generating and projecting images directly in the driver’s field of vision. The arrows show on the navigation screen and guide you much better than any other brand.

From an engineering standpoint, the all-new rear-axle steering system allows drivers of this large full-sized sedan to steer easier and as maneuverable as a compact car by reducing the turning radius. Leading smart technology blended with German innovation.

There are more features, including design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports video reviews before you buy any vehicle.