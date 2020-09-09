The Car Coach Reviews the 2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan

The Genesis G80 is an all-new executive sedan. The Car Coach takes you on a guided tour of the 2021 Genesis G80, both inside and out. Including a walk around of exterior, interior, technology, and much more.

The sleek and elegant sedan turn heads with its European design elements, making a bold statement. Genesis has really stepped things up in terms of quality, technology, and a unique design that should definitely stand out during back-to-back test drives of various luxury sedans.

It looks and feels special inside.

The huge, standard 14.5-inch touchscreen with an iPod-like secondary controller stands out in particular for being feature-rich and user-friendly. A rarity in luxury cars. There’s also tons of space in the comfy back seat with heated and air-cooled seating, which is a big part of buying a big luxury sedan.





We spent some time experiencing the top-of-the-line 3.5T Prestige model with deep blue leather accented in chocolate brown and rich matte-finish wood trim.

Standard is the new Genesis infotainment system that consists of an immense 14.5-inch touchscreen supported by a center console controller thumbwheel with knurled metal and crystal dial. There are multiple ways to control the center screen for many functions and the wheel makes scrolling through songs, contacts or radio stations much easier. We also like that Genesis maintains physical controls for volume, tuning and various menu shortcuts.

Advanced technology includes complimentary map updates to your vehicle’s navigation system, to ensure you’re always accessing the most up-to-date mapping.

We are looking forward to test driving the vehicle in the near future.

The Genesis G80 competes with the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. The low price and long warranty make this luxury sedan a very enticing option.

There are more features, designed information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.