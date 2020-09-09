Home LifeAuto Reviews & News The Car Coach Reviews the 2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan
Auto Reviews & NewsFeaturedLifeThe Car Coach

The Car Coach Reviews the 2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan

by Lauren Fix
written by Lauren Fix
Genesis, G80, Luxury Sedan, The Car Coach

The Genesis G80 is an all-new executive sedan. The Car Coach takes you on a guided tour of the 2021 Genesis G80, both inside and out. Including a walk around of exterior, interior, technology, and much more.

The sleek and elegant sedan turn heads with its European design elements, making a bold statement. Genesis has really stepped things up in terms of quality, technology, and a unique design that should definitely stand out during back-to-back test drives of various luxury sedans.

It looks and feels special inside.

Genesis, G80, Luxury Sedan, The Car CoachThe huge, standard 14.5-inch touchscreen with an iPod-like secondary controller stands out in particular for being feature-rich and user-friendly. A rarity in luxury cars. There’s also tons of space in the comfy back seat with heated and air-cooled seating, which is a big part of buying a big luxury sedan.


We spent some time experiencing the top-of-the-line 3.5T Prestige model with deep blue leather accented in chocolate brown and rich matte-finish wood trim.

Read More from The Car Coach – Lauren Fix

Standard is the new Genesis infotainment system that consists of an immense 14.5-inch touchscreen supported by a center console controller thumbwheel with knurled metal and crystal dial. There are multiple ways to control the center screen for many functions and the wheel makes scrolling through songs, contacts or radio stations much easier. We also like that Genesis maintains physical controls for volume, tuning and various menu shortcuts.

Advanced technology includes complimentary map updates to your vehicle’s navigation system, to ensure you’re always accessing the most up-to-date mapping.

We are looking forward to test driving the vehicle in the near future.

The Genesis G80 competes with the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. The low price and long warranty make this luxury sedan a very enticing option.

There are more features, designed information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Lauren Fix

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, analyst, author, and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues.

You may also like

Election 2020: American civilization teetering on the brink...

California swampers Rendon – Brown on how capital...

Wall Street roller coaster returns Tuesday, tech stocks...

Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Nancy Pelosi, Democrats’ Karen –...

Healthy Aging Month: A lifestyle that should be...

Standing Like a Stonewall against Smith and Brothers....

Riots, death and mayhem got you down? Ricky...

Speaker Anthony Rendon and SF Mayor Willie Brown...

COVID-19: The Great American Hoax – the virus...

Russian shrillary by Hillary signals next humiliating November Dem...